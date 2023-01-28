Red hot Western Michigan beats star-studded Nebraska Omaha

Western Michigan won 6-1 at home against Nebraska Omaha. The result means that WMU claimed its seventh win in a row, while UNO's five-win streak was ended.

Five goals were scored in the first period, and the Broncos led 4-1 going in to the second period.

The Broncos scored one goal in second period an held the lead 5-1 going in to the second break.

Hugh Larkin increased the lead to 6-1 early into the third period, assisted by Dylan Wendt and Jack Perbix .

Coming up:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 5 p.m. CST, this time in WMU.