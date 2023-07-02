Stay informed. Get local news 24/7.
Men's College NCHC

Raboin's Finnish connections help Augustana land defenseman Uula Ruikka

Ruikka played the last three seasons for Providence College in Hockey East

Uula Ruikka.jpg
Uula Ruikka
Contributed by Providence College
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Today at 1:47 PM

Note: The Rink Live is doing profiles of each of the 26 players who will be on the first men's hockey team for Augustana University.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — During his time as an assistant coach for the St. Cloud State and University of Minnesota men's hockey teams, Garrett Raboin coached a number of players from Finland.

Connecting with some of those players and with other Finns in hockey, Raboin was able to make a connection with Providence College defenseman Uula Ruikka when he entered the transfer portal.

Ruikka and Raboin found common ground and Ruikka will play on the inaugural Augustana men's hockey team this fall.

"I've been fortunate to coach several Finnish players, whether it's at St. Cloud State or with (Sampo) Ranta at the University of Minnesota. We were able to make some connections through past recruits and he was looking for a different opportunity," said Raboin, the Vikings head coach. "Another guy drawn to the situation here and starting a program.

"A lot of our guys are walking into the storm and they're excited to do that. He played for the Chicago Steel in the USHL and I think he continued to grow at Providence College, even through this season. His best hockey was at the end of the year and his minutes were elevated as a result. We're really excited to get Uula. He's played in North America for quite a while and he's a guy we expect to contribute right from the start of the season."

With the Friars last season, Ruikka won 57% of his puck battles, averaged 1.1 hits-per-game and 15 minutes, 18 seconds of ice time. He finished the season with six points, 28 penalty minutes and was a minus-2 in 29 games.

"Skating is a strength, a cerebral player," Raboin said. "With experience, I think he's rounded out his game."

Before going to Providence, Ruikka played two seasons of junior hockey with the Steel.

He plans to major in sports management.

Uula Ruikka

Position: Defense
Age: 23
Height: 5-foot-9
Weight: 168
Hometown: Oulu, Finland
Last season: Had six points, 28 penalty minutes and was a minus-2 in 29 games at Providence College. In three seasons with the Friars, Ruikka had five goals, 22 points, 44 penalty minutes and was even in plus/minus in 83 games.
Juniors: Played two seasons in the USHL with the Chicago Steel. In 106 games with the Steel, he had 10 goals, 40 points, 91 penalty minutes and was a plus-27. In 2019, he helped Chicago reach the Clark Cup championship series. Before playing in the USHL, he had 14 goals and 62 points in 113 games playing for Karpat in the Under-18 league in Finland.

Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
