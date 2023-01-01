Princeton grabs extra point vs. Colorado College in overtime
Colorado College and visiting Princeton tied 1-1 in regulation on Saturday. Princeton beat Colorado College in overtime 2-1.
Colorado College and visiting Princeton tied 1-1 in regulation on Saturday. Princeton beat Colorado College in overtime 2-1.
Princeton's Adam Robbins scored the game-winning goal.
The Tigers first took the lead early into the third period, with a goal from Nick Carabin, assisted by Spencer Kersten .
Jack Millar tied the game 1-1 seven minutes later, assisted by Connor Mayer and Hunter McKown . The game went to overtime.
In overtime, it took 3:25 before Adam Robbins scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Nick Seitz .
Next games:
The Tigers plays SCSU away on Friday at 7:30 p.m. CST. The Tigers will face Harvard at home on Friday at 6 p.m. CST.