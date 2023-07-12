Players from NCHC, Big Ten and CCHA schools cash in with free agent signings

NHL free agency opened on July 1 and there was the usual frenzy on the first weekend.

Players continue to sign with NHL franchises and a number of them played college hockey for teams that play in the Big Ten, CCHA and NCHC.

NCHC schools have 30 players who have signed contracts during the first 10 days of free agency. There are 21 players from Big 10 schools who have signed and six from the CCCHA.

Here's a list of those players, their new teams and where they played college hockey: