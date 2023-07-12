Stay informed. Get local news 24/7.
Men's College NCHC

Players from NCHC, Big Ten and CCHA schools cash in with free agent signings

30 players from NCHC schools have signed during the first 10 days of free agency

NHL: Minnesota Wild at Arizona Coyotes
Center Nick Bjugstad is a Blaine, Minn., native and was the state's Mr. Hockey in 2010. He has signed a contract to play the next two seasons for the Arizona Coyotes.
Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY Sports
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Today at 9:44 AM

NHL free agency opened on July 1 and there was the usual frenzy on the first weekend.

Players continue to sign with NHL franchises and a number of them played college hockey for teams that play in the Big Ten, CCHA and NCHC.

NCHC schools have 30 players who have signed contracts during the first 10 days of free agency. There are 21 players from Big 10 schools who have signed and six from the CCCHA.

Here's a list of those players, their new teams and where they played college hockey:

Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey.

