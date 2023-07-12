Players from NCHC, Big Ten and CCHA schools cash in with free agent signings
30 players from NCHC schools have signed during the first 10 days of free agency
NHL free agency opened on July 1 and there was the usual frenzy on the first weekend.
Players continue to sign with NHL franchises and a number of them played college hockey for teams that play in the Big Ten, CCHA and NCHC.
NCHC schools have 30 players who have signed contracts during the first 10 days of free agency. There are 21 players from Big 10 schools who have signed and six from the CCCHA.
Here's a list of those players, their new teams and where they played college hockey:
Brown was an assistant coach for the last two seasons with the Cedar Rapids Roughriders of the USHL
A former Huskies defenseman, Kuster spent last season as the director of operations and video coordinator
Former SCSU All-American defenseman Jimmy Schuldt joins the Huskies Hockey Insider podcast discusses making the Calder Cup Finals, playing for Coachella Valley, re-signing with Seattle and more
On the Spittin' Chiclets podcast, Fantilli said the offer came after Jasper Weatherby signed with San Jose on the first day of school.
Anthony Cardilli played the last three seasons for Mount St. Charles Academy in Rhode Island. A draft pick of the Chicago Steel in the USHL, he will play juniors this sason.
Forward played two seasons for Huskies after transferring from Robert Morris. He has been accepted into law school after finishing his MBA
The Sun Devils will be the league's ninth member. It is the first time the NCHC has expanded since the league played its opening game in October 2013.
Jack Ahcan (Colorado), Ryan Poehling (Philadelphia) and Jimmy Schuldt (Seattle) each signed deals over the weekend
The defenseman from East Grand Forks has spent the last three seasons with Calgary's top minor-league affiliate.
The Most Outstanding Player of the 2016 NCAA Frozen Four is headed back to where his professional career began.