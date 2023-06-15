Stay informed. Get local news 24/7.
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College NCHC

Nick Perbix discusses his first NHL season with Lightning, similarities between Brett Larson and Jon Cooper

Former SCSU star defenseman also talks about playing for Team USA at the World Championships, all the firsts associated with the past season, how his fourth season of college hockey helped him

Dec 10, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Nick Perbix (48) passes the puck against the Florida Panthers during the first period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Nick Perbix (48) passes the puck against the Florida Panthers during the first period Dec. 10, 2022, at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.
Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Today at 7:16 AM

It was a whirlwind and the longest hockey season of Nick Perbix's career in 2022-23. He began the season with the Syracuse Crunch in the AHL, but quickly got a call up to the Tampa Bay Lightning due to an injury. He didn't go back to the AHL.

Perbix tells the story of finding out he was called up to the NHL as he was signing an apartment lease in Syracuse. There is also the story of how his parents ended up helping him make his NHL debut on the night that he did.

Perbix also talks about some similarities between Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper and St. Cloud State head coach Brett Larson, scoring his first NHL goal, playing for Team USA in the World Championships, his parents having some fun with his jersey, the game he was most nervous for and a lot more.

A really fun conversation with former St. Cloud State and Elk River defenseman Nick Perbix on the Huskies Hockey Insider podcast with The Rink Live's Mick Hatten.

READ MORE ST. CLOUD STATE HUSKIES COVERAGE:
Brian Idalski.jpg
WCHA
Hatten: SCSU women's coach is happy with his haul in the transfer portal as team looks to step up
The Huskies picked up five players from the state of Minnesota and they will be joining the Huskies in the fall and looking to help move the program forward.
June 12, 2023 05:21 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Tynan Ewart.jpg
NCHC
SJHL Defenseman of the Year signs to play with St. Cloud State
Tynan Ewart, who helped the Battlefords North Stars to second place in the CHL's Centennial Cup, will join the Huskies this fall
June 09, 2023 02:12 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
020823.S.BP.BSUWHOC Ella Anick.jpg
WCHA
Ella Anick ends up being a part of a 'package deal,' follows roommate to transfer, play for SCSU this fall
Sophomore defenseman from Hermantown joins sophomore defenseman Taylor Larson, who was her teammate the last two seasons at Bemidji State.
June 07, 2023 04:50 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Nov 29, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Washington Capitals goalie Charlie Lindgren (79) makes a save during warm up prior to a game against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NCHC
Charlie Lindgren discusses his 1st full NHL season, playing against his brother, SCSU teammates with the Caps
2016 NCHC Goaltender of the Year shares stories about being a roommate of Nic Dowd, Kevin Gravel as a freshman, what it was like playing in Ovechkin's 800th goal game and his Washington teammates
June 06, 2023 06:27 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
110321.S.BP.BSUWHKY Taylor Larson.jpg
WCHA
Former Brainerd/Little Falls D transfers to SCSU after 2 seasons of gritty, physical play at Bemidji State
A strong defender, Taylor Larson led the Beavers in blocked shots last season
June 05, 2023 05:55 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Maddy Peterson close.jpg
WCHA
Former Princeton High skater transfers to SCSU, looks forward to playing for 'the most honest coach I've met'
Maddy Peterson played the last four seasons for RPI. She's looking forward to playing closer to home, working on a master's degree in criminal justice, being a leader for the Huskies.
June 03, 2023 05:06 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
2023010816-09-081133.jpg
International
Brett Larson, Steve Miller named to Team USA coaching staff for 2024 World Juniors
Larson has international experience from his stint as an Olympic assistant coach in 2022, while Miller will be working his seventh World Juniors for Team USA, and looking for his third gold medal.
June 02, 2023 02:25 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers

TIMESTAMPS

ADVERTISEMENT

1:00 The short amount of time between when Lightning season ended and when he got the call to play for Team USA in IIHF World Championships

2:10 Why he was late joining Team USA, where he met the team, his first time in Europe

3:35 His team going undefeated in pool play, why the team did so well, what his role on the team was

Mar 11, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Michael Eyssimont (23) controls the puck from Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Caleb Jones (82) in the first period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
NCHC
Former SCSU star Mikey Eyssimont on playing for 4 teams this season, his capsule wardrobe, being a 'hockey nerd' this season
Mikey Eyssimont discusses a whirlwind 2022-23 season that saw him play for the Manitoba Moose, Winnipeg Jets, San Jose Sharks and Tampa Bay Lightning on the Huskies Hockey Insider podcast.
May 09, 2023 07:33 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten

5:40 Getting to know former SCSU star Mikey Eyssimont, who was gone before he got to college

6:30 Reuniting with Team USA coach David Quinn at World Championships

7:30 What were his expectations going into camp with the Tampa Bay Lightning, how he performed at camp, how SCSU coaches helped him in camp

9:00 What did he get from going back for a fourth college season with the Huskies

10:00 Signing a lease in Syracuse ... then finding out he had been called up to Tampa Bay, how he ended up playing his first NHL game

ADVERTISEMENT

11:45 Playing for the Lightning in the home opener, what the rookie lap was like, how he got a puck for it, how nervous was he

13:00 How he ended up with No. 48, memories of his first NHL game vs. Philadelphia, how he didn't have a stall in the locker room during NHL camp

16:30 His first defensive partner was Mikhail Sergachev and how he helped him

17:30 The similarities between Jon Cooper and Brett Larson, his one-on-one conversations with Cooper, what he appreciates about him as a coach, his big picture outlook

20:00 What it was like playing in Minnesota against the Wild for the first time, what his nerves were like, how his SCSU teammates helped him

22:25 His first NHL goal , what did he do with the puck

23:40 How his parents got a jersey made and then put it on the jersey wall in the Tampa Bay Lightning souvenir shop

25:15 Getting a two-year contract from the Lightning during the season, the changes since he got it

ADVERTISEMENT

26:40 His impressions of Tampa, what the Lightning fans are like

28:40 His takeaways from his first NHL season, some of the lessons learned

29:45 How much time did he take off since the World Championships

2019 NCHC MEDIA DAY
NCHC
Former SCSU captain Jack Ahcan discusses being Brock Boeser's roommate, Nick Wolff, fishing, his brothers
The defenseman is a free agent this summer after an AHL All-Star season for Providence. Ahcan talks about his close relationships in hockey, his development and more on the Huskies Hockey Insider podcast
June 01, 2023 11:55 AM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten

30:30 His relationship with former SCSU D partner Jack Ahcan, how he helped Perbix, what Ahcan was like as a roommate

32:40 How close he kept tabs on SCSU during 2022-23 season

33:30 His summer plans, where his love of golf comes from, going up to St. Cloud for pro camp

Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered St. Cloud State University hockey since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. mhatten@forumcomm.com

For more coverage of St. Cloud and the surrounding communities, check out St. Cloud Live.
What to read next
NHL: Vancouver Canucks at Toronto Maple Leafs
NHL
Penguins name Jason Spezza assistant GM
Spezza, 40, retired after 19 seasons as a player last year.
June 14, 2023 04:54 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Florida Panthers at Vegas Golden Knights
NHL
Former Beaver Zach Whitecloud, Maverick Teddy Blueger join Stanley Cup frenzy in Las Vegas
Former CCHA standouts along with handful of other collegians contribute to Golden Knights' first championship
June 14, 2023 11:07 AM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Florida Panthers at Vegas Golden Knights
NHL
Knights crush Panthers, clinch first Stanley Cup title
The city that never sleeps has another reason to stay up all night.
June 14, 2023 03:16 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
NHL: Washington Capitals at Arizona Coyotes
NHL
New York Rangers hire Peter Laviolette as head coach
Laviolette, 58, has a career record of 752-503-25 as an NHL head coach. He ranks eighth all-time in NHL history in wins, first among U.S.-born head coaches.
June 13, 2023 02:18 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT