New downtown Kalamazoo arena in the works could host Broncos hockey, NCAA regionals

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One wonders, when it finally opens, if the new arena planned to house Western Michigan hockey someday will be cleverly nicknamed “the Corral.” There is no timeline yet for a groundbreaking or when the new 6,000-seat rink will officially see its first faceoff, but the folks who promote sports in Kalamazoo are excited about the future, and not just for Broncos hockey.

At a press conference this week, officials from the city of Kalamazoo and various other civic entities in the region revealed artist renderings of the privately funded $300 million project that is planned for downtown Kalamazoo and will give the community a new venue that they hope will house not only Broncos sports but could potentially be a NCAA regional site as well.

The site, on the northwest side of downtown Kalamazoo, is roughly two miles from the WMU campus and the Broncos’ current home rink, Lawson Arena. Officials on hand for the press conference said they hope to have a timeline for the arena’s opening settled to the point where they can bid on the 2026, 2027, 2028 and 2029 NCAA hockey regionals. In the past, Grand Rapids, Mich., has been a common regional site in that state.

As envisioned, the arena would be part of a 300,000-square-foot complex that could be used for conventions and other events as well as sports. The main arena would seat around 8,000 for concerts and 6,000 for sporting events. Other teams expected to play there are WMU’s men’s and women’s basketball teams and the Kalamazoo Wings of the ECHL.

It is predicted that the arena and convention complex could create 700 jobs and raise $1.5 million in tax revenue for the county each year. Lawson, which will turn 50 next year, seats around 3,600 and is the oldest arena in use in the NCHC. It has been extensively remodeled several times, but still lacks some of the fan amenities and revenue-producing suites and club areas common in modern college hockey facilities.

