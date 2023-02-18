Nebraska Omaha wins on the road against Miami

Nebraska Omaha won when it visited Miami on Friday. The final score was 3-1.

The first period was scoreless, and late in the second period, the Mavericks took the lead when Jonny Tychonick scored assisted by Brock Bremer and Jacob Guevin.

Matt Miller increased the lead to 2-0 early into the third period, assisted by Tyler Weiss and Jonny Tychonick.

Matthew Barbolini narrowed the gap to 2-1 late into the third, assisted by Axel Kumlin and PJ Fletcher.

The Mavericks increased the lead to 3-1 with 58 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Cameron Berg, assisted by Nolan Sullivan.

Next up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 4:05 p.m. CST.