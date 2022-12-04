Nebraska Omaha wins at home against Western Michigan

Nebraska Omaha won when it visited Western Michigan on Saturday. The final score was 3-1.

The Mavericks opened strong, with Jake Pivonka scoring early in the first period, assisted by Joaquim Lemay.

The Mavericks increased the lead to 2-0, after only 46 seconds into the second period when Jack Randl scored, assisted by Ty Mueller.

In the second period, Nolan Sullivan scored a goal, assisted by Ray Fust and Jimmy Glynn, making the score 3-0.

Broncos' Ryan McAllister tallied a goal late, making the score 3-1. Max Sasson and Carter Berger assisted.

Next games:

Both teams are back in action on Friday, with the Mavericks hosting the Tigers at 8:30 p.m. CST and the Broncos visiting the Fighting Hawks at 6 p.m. CST.