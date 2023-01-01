Nebraska Omaha wins at home against St. Lawrence

Nebraska Omaha won the home game against St. Lawrence 5-2 on Saturday.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Mavericks took the lead when Cameron Berg scored assisted by Davis Pennington and Matt Miller.

Four minutes into the period, Ty Mueller scored a goal, assisted by Davis Pennington and Nolan Sullivan, making the score 2-0.

Saints' Luke Erickson tallied a goal late, making the score 2-1. Tyler Cristall assisted.

The Mavericks made it 3-1 with a goal from Nolan Sullivan.

Reilly Moran narrowed the gap to 3-2 halfway through the third period.

Jonny Tychonick increased the lead to 4-2 six minutes later, assisted by Nolan Sullivan.

Jacob Slipec increased the lead to 5-2 less than a minute later.

Next up:

The Mavericks hosts Minnesota-Duluth on Friday at 7:07 p.m. CST. The Saints will face Niagara on the road on Thursday at 6 p.m. CST.