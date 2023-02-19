Nebraska Omaha wins against Miami in overtime

With no decisive score in regulation, Miami's home game against Nebraska Omaha ran into overtime on Saturday. UNO snatched the win with a final score of 3-2.

UNO's Jack Randl scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting Redhawks took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Hampus Rydqvist. Dylan Moulton assisted.

The Redhawks increased the lead to 2-0 early into the second period when Robby Drazner netted one, assisted by Alex Murray.

Mavericks' Jake Pivonka tallied a goal late, making the score 2-1. Cameron Berg assisted.

Nolan Sullivan tied it up 2-2 late into the third period, assisted by Brock Bremer and Cameron Berg. The game went to overtime.

Just over zero minutes in, Jack Randl scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Ty Mueller and Jonny Tychonick.

Next games:

Both teams are back in action on Friday, with the Redhawks hosting the Bulldogs at 7 p.m. CST and the Mavericks visiting the Huskies at 7:07 p.m. CST.