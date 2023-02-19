Sponsored By
Men's College NCHC

Nebraska Omaha wins against Miami in overtime

With no decisive score in regulation, Miami's home game against Nebraska Omaha ran into overtime on Saturday. UNO snatched the win with a final score of 3-2.

February 18, 2023 08:06 PM

UNO's Jack Randl scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting Redhawks took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Hampus Rydqvist. Dylan Moulton assisted.

The Redhawks increased the lead to 2-0 early into the second period when Robby Drazner netted one, assisted by Alex Murray.

Mavericks' Jake Pivonka tallied a goal late, making the score 2-1. Cameron Berg assisted.

Nolan Sullivan tied it up 2-2 late into the third period, assisted by Brock Bremer and Cameron Berg. The game went to overtime.

Just over zero minutes in, Jack Randl scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Ty Mueller and Jonny Tychonick.

Next games:

Both teams are back in action on Friday, with the Redhawks hosting the Bulldogs at 7 p.m. CST and the Mavericks visiting the Huskies at 7:07 p.m. CST.

Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.