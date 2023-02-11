Nebraska Omaha wins against Colorado College in overtime
It was a long and winding road for Nebraska Omaha at home against Colorado College in the game on Friday. UNO won in overtime 3-2.
UNO's Tyler Weiss scored the game-winning goal.
The Mavericks took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Ty Mueller. Jack Randl and Matt Miller assisted.
Kaden Bohlsen scored early in the second period, assisted by Jacob Slipec.
Late, Noah Laba scored a goal, assisted by Logan Will and Chase Foley , making the score 2-1.
Hunter McKown tied the game 2-2 in the third period, assisted by Logan Will and Noah Laba. The game went to overtime.
In overtime, it took 3:16 before Tyler Weiss scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Davis Pennington and Cameron Berg.
The Mavericks has now racked up eight straight home wins.
Next up:
The teams play again on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST.