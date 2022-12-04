Nebraska Omaha wins 7-6 at home against Western Michigan

Nebraska Omaha broke a tie game, winning 7-6 at home over Western Michigan on Friday.

The first period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Broncos.

Five goals were scored in the second period, and the Mavericks led 7-3 going in to the third period.

The Broncos narrowed the gap to 7-4 within the first minute of the third period when Dylan Wendt scored, assisted by Jacob Bauer .

The Broncos' Zak Galambos narrowed the gap again, assisted by Aidan Fulp and Luke Grainger at 7:03 into the third period.

The Broncos narrowed the gap again in the middle of the third when Ryan McAllister netted one, assisted by Max Sasson .

Coming up:

The teams play again on Saturday at 7:07 p.m. CST.