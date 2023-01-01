Nebraska Omaha victorious against St. Lawrence

Nebraska Omaha defeated St. Lawrence 5-2 on Saturday.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Mavericks took the lead when Cameron Berg scored the first goal assisted by Davis Pennington and Matt Miller.

Ty Mueller then tallied a goal four minutes into the period, making the score 2-0. Davis Pennington and Nolan Sullivan assisted.

The Saints made it 2-1 with a goal from Luke Erickson .

Late, Nolan Sullivan scored a goal, assisted by Victor Mancini and Jonny Tychonick, making the score 3-1.

Reilly Moran narrowed the gap to 3-2 halfway through the third period.

Jonny Tychonick increased the lead to 4-2 six minutes later, assisted by Nolan Sullivan.

Jacob Slipec increased the lead to 5-2 only seconds later.

Coming up:

The Mavericks hosts UMD on Friday at 7:07 p.m. CST. The Saints will face Niagara on Thursday at 6 p.m. CST.