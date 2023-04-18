NCHC releases its conference game schedule for 2023-24

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The NCHC released its schedule for the 2023-24 season on Tuesday, April 18.

The dates are subject to changed and the times for the games will be announced at a later date.

Teams in the eight-team NCHC play 24 conference games and play for the Penrose Cup, the regular season championship trophy.

Conference play will begin for the 2023-24 season on Nov. 3 and will continue through March 9.

Denver, the two-time defending Penrose Cup champion, will open the NCHC season with a game against Colorado College. The Tigers defeated the Pioneers in the NCHC Frozen Faceoff semifinals in March.

St. Cloud State, the defending Frozen Faceoff champion, will play host to Miami on Nov. 3. The other game on opening night will have Western Michigan, which reached the NCAA Division I tournament in March, playing at Nebraska Omaha.

North Dakota, which has won the Penrose Cup five times in the conference's first 10 seasons, will open NCHC play with a game Nov. 11 at Minnesota Duluth.

After the end of the regular season, teams will receive seeds 1-8 depending on how they finish in the conference standings. All eight teams will participate in the quarterfinals of the NCHC playoffs with the teams with the top four seeds playing host to a best-of-three series against the teams with the bottom four seeds March 15-17.

Quarterfinals winners will advance to the NCHC Frozen Faceoff, which will be played March 22-23 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The winner of the Frozen Faceoff will receive the conference's automatic bid to the 16-team NCAA Division I tournament field.

St. Cloud State players celebrate following their win over North Dakota on Friday, March 17, 2023 at the Frozen Faceoff at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Contributed / Jim Rosvold / NCHC

2023-24 NCHC schedule (conference games only)

Friday, Nov. 3

Western Michigan at Omaha

Miami at St. Cloud State

Colorado College at Denver

Saturday, Nov. 4

Western Michigan at Omaha

Miami at St. Cloud State

Denver at Colorado College

Friday, Nov. 10

Colorado College at Miami

St. Cloud State at Western Michigan

North Dakota at Minnesota Duluth

Saturday, Nov. 11

Colorado College at Miami

St. Cloud State at Western Michigan

North Dakota at Minnesota Duluth

Friday, Nov. 17

Miami at North Dakota

Minnesota Duluth at St. Cloud State

Omaha at Denver

Western Michigan at Colorado College

Saturday, Nov. 18

Miami at North Dakota

Minnesota Duluth at St. Cloud State

Omaha at Denver

Western Michigan at Colorado College

Friday, Dec. 1

Omaha at Minnesota Duluth

North Dakota at Denver

Saturday, Dec. 2

Omaha at Minnesota Duluth

North Dakota at Denver

Friday, Dec. 8

Denver at Western Michigan

Minnesota Duluth at Miami

St. Cloud State at Omaha

Colorado College at North Dakota

Saturday, Dec. 9

Denver at Western Michigan

Minnesota Duluth at Miami

St. Cloud State at Omaha

Colorado College at North Dakota

Friday, Jan. 12

Western Michigan at Miami

Omaha at North Dakota

Colorado College at Minnesota Duluth

St. Cloud State at Denver

Saturday, Jan. 13

Western Michigan at Miami

Omaha at North Dakota

Colorado College at Minnesota Duluth

St. Cloud State at Denver

Friday, Jan. 19

Minnesota Duluth at Western Michigan

Denver at Omaha

North Dakota at St. Cloud State

Miami at Colorado College

Saturday, Jan. 20

Minnesota Duluth at Western Michigan

Denver at Omaha

North Dakota at St. Cloud State

Miami at Colorado College

Friday, Jan. 26

Colorado College at Western Michigan

Miami at Minnesota Duluth

Omaha at St. Cloud State

Denver at North Dakota

Saturday, Jan. 27

Colorado College at Western Michigan

Miami at Minnesota Duluth

Omaha at St. Cloud State

Denver at North Dakota

Friday, Feb. 2

North Dakota at Miami

Minnesota Duluth at Omaha

Western Michigan at Denver

St. Cloud State at Colorado College

Saturday, Feb. 3

North Dakota at Miami

Minnesota Duluth at Omaha

Western Michigan at Denver

St. Cloud State at Colorado College

Friday, Feb. 9

Omaha at Western Michigan

St. Cloud State at Miami

Saturday, Feb. 10

Omaha at Western Michigan

St. Cloud State at Miami

Friday, Feb. 16

Denver at Minnesota Duluth

North Dakota at Colorado College

Saturday, Feb. 17

Denver at Minnesota Duluth

North Dakota at Colorado College

Friday, Feb. 23

Colorado College at Omaha

Western Michigan at St. Cloud State

Minnesota Duluth at North Dakota

Miami at Denver

Saturday, Feb. 24

Colorado College at Omaha

Western Michigan at St. Cloud State

Minnesota Duluth at North Dakota

Miami at Denver

Friday, March 1

Omaha at Miami

Western Michigan at North Dakota

Denver at St. Cloud State

Minnesota Duluth at Colorado College

Saturday, March 2

Omaha at Miami

Western Michigan at North Dakota

Denver at St. Cloud State

Minnesota Duluth at Colorado College

Friday, March 8

Miami at Western Michigan

North Dakota at Omaha

St. Cloud State at Minnesota Duluth

Denver at Colorado College

Saturday, March 9

Miami at Western Michigan

North Dakota at Omaha

St. Cloud State at Minnesota Duluth

Colorado College at Denver

NCHC quarterfinals (best-of-three)

Friday-Sunday, March 15-17

(Series hosted by the higher seed)

No. 8 seed at No. 1 seed

No. 7 seed at No. 2 seed

No. 6 seed at No. 3 seed

No. 5 seed at No. 4 seed

NCHC Frozen Faceoff

(all games at Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, Minn.)

Friday, March 22

Semifinals

Saturday, March 23

NCHC Frozen Faceoff Championship

NCHC Penrose Cup champions

2013-14 — St. Cloud State

2014-15 — North Dakota

2015-16 — North Dakota

2016-17 — Denver

2017-18 — St. Cloud State

2018-19 — St. Cloud State

2019-20 — North Dakota

2020-21 — North Dakota

2021-22 — North Dakota/Denver

2022-23 — Denver

NCHC Frozen Faceoff champions

2013-14 — Denver

2014-15 — Miami

2015-16 — St. Cloud State

2016-17 — Minnesota Duluth

2017-18 — Denver

2018-19 — Minnesota Duluth

2019-20 — Not held due to pandemic

2020-21 — North Dakota

2021-22 — Minnesota Duluth

2022-23 — St. Cloud State

