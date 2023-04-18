Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College NCHC

NCHC releases its conference game schedule for 2023-24

NCHC games begin on Nov. 3, Frozen Faceoff will be March 22-23

NCHC Frozen Faceoff championship banner.jpg
NCHC Frozen Faceoff banner
Mick Hatten / The Rink Live
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Today at 3:53 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The NCHC released its schedule for the 2023-24 season on Tuesday, April 18.

The dates are subject to changed and the times for the games will be announced at a later date.

Teams in the eight-team NCHC play 24 conference games and play for the Penrose Cup, the regular season championship trophy.

Conference play will begin for the 2023-24 season on Nov. 3 and will continue through March 9.

Denver, the two-time defending Penrose Cup champion, will open the NCHC season with a game against Colorado College. The Tigers defeated the Pioneers in the NCHC Frozen Faceoff semifinals in March.

ADVERTISEMENT

St. Cloud State, the defending Frozen Faceoff champion, will play host to Miami on Nov. 3. The other game on opening night will have Western Michigan, which reached the NCAA Division I tournament in March, playing at Nebraska Omaha.

MORE NCHC COVERAGE ON THE RINK LIVE:
Austin Burnevik photo on ice
NCHC
Three SCSU recruits named to NHL Central Scouting final rankings for 2023 NHL Draft
Forwards Austin Burnevik and Gavyn Thoreson and defenseman Warren Clark all made the list of the top 224 draft eligibile players in North America
April 18, 2023 12:51 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
020723 S GFH EGFBHKY0065.jpg
NCHC
Warroad forward Carson Pilgrim commits to UND
Pilgrim finished tied for second in the state with 52 goals in 2022-23. He led all juniors with 92 points.
April 17, 2023 05:30 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
jea 2620 Gophers vs Michigan
NCHC
Michigan top-pair defenseman Keaton Pehrson to transfer to UND
Pehrson, of Lakeville, Minn., was an alternate captain for the Wolverines, who went to the NCAA Frozen Four this season.
April 15, 2023 09:34 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
2023010719-37-530386.jpg
NCHC
SCSU notebook: Zach Okabe decides to return for 5th season with SCSU, Krannila gets 1st pro goal
Okabe was third on the team in goals and points in 2022-23.
April 12, 2023 05:14 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
031922.BENNETT.ZMOLEK.png
NCHC
Defenseman Bennett Zmolek commits to UND
The 6-foot-3, 195-pound right-handed shooting blue liner will have three years of eligibility remaining after transferring from Minnesota State-Mankato.
April 12, 2023 12:36 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
Gophers vs Penn State_1007.jpg
NCHC
UMD hockey notebook: Comfort, trust led McMenamin from Penn State to Minnesota Duluth
Former Shattuck-St. Mary's forward Connor McMenamin talks about his return to Minnesota, plus a look at how Bulldogs are faring in the Women's World Championship and NHL Stanley Cup playoff chase
April 11, 2023 10:23 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
IMG-9629.JPG
NCHC
Hunter Johannes to play final year of college hockey at UND
The 6-foot-3 power forward scored 13 goals and 29 points in 28 games last season with Lindenwood.
April 10, 2023 09:52 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
220108-HKY-v-Cornell-098.jpg
NCHC
Bulldogs men land first two transfers out of Penn State, North Dakota
Nittany Lions senior forward Connor McMenamin and Fighting Hawks sophomore defenseman Luke Bast will play for the Bulldogs in 2023-24 after entering the transfer portal this spring.
April 07, 2023 10:57 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
SCSU vs Colorado_244.jpg
NCHC
SCSU notebook: Krannila signs AHL deal, Spellacy scores first pro goal, 7 Huskies to play in Women's Worlds
Senior center bypasses his last season of eligibility, joins Penguins organization. Grant Cruikshank signs deal with the Toronto Marlies.
April 04, 2023 02:58 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
7Q7A4835.jpg
NCHC
NCHC notebook: Western Michigan loses top scorers to the pros, North Dakota is active in transfer portal
The Broncos have lost their top three in goals, points. Fighting Hawks have landed goalie, center, defenseman as transfers. News, notes and updates on a busy start to the offseason
April 03, 2023 03:40 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten

North Dakota, which has won the Penrose Cup five times in the conference's first 10 seasons, will open NCHC play with a game Nov. 11 at Minnesota Duluth.

After the end of the regular season, teams will receive seeds 1-8 depending on how they finish in the conference standings. All eight teams will participate in the quarterfinals of the NCHC playoffs with the teams with the top four seeds playing host to a best-of-three series against the teams with the bottom four seeds March 15-17.

Quarterfinals winners will advance to the NCHC Frozen Faceoff, which will be played March 22-23 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The winner of the Frozen Faceoff will receive the conference's automatic bid to the 16-team NCAA Division I tournament field.

244F3B9C-5B1D-4D07-9DA3-E17E120D94ED.jpeg
St. Cloud State players celebrate following their win over North Dakota on Friday, March 17, 2023 at the Frozen Faceoff at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Contributed / Jim Rosvold / NCHC

2023-24 NCHC schedule (conference games only)

Friday, Nov. 3
Western Michigan at Omaha
Miami at St. Cloud State
Colorado College at Denver

Saturday, Nov. 4
Western Michigan at Omaha
Miami at St. Cloud State
Denver at Colorado College

Friday, Nov. 10
Colorado College at Miami
St. Cloud State at Western Michigan
North Dakota at Minnesota Duluth

ADVERTISEMENT

Saturday, Nov. 11
Colorado College at Miami
St. Cloud State at Western Michigan
North Dakota at Minnesota Duluth

Friday, Nov. 17
Miami at North Dakota
Minnesota Duluth at St. Cloud State
Omaha at Denver
Western Michigan at Colorado College

Saturday, Nov. 18
Miami at North Dakota
Minnesota Duluth at St. Cloud State
Omaha at Denver
Western Michigan at Colorado College

Friday, Dec. 1
Omaha at Minnesota Duluth
North Dakota at Denver

Saturday, Dec. 2
Omaha at Minnesota Duluth
North Dakota at Denver

Friday, Dec. 8
Denver at Western Michigan
Minnesota Duluth at Miami
St. Cloud State at Omaha
Colorado College at North Dakota

Saturday, Dec. 9
Denver at Western Michigan
Minnesota Duluth at Miami
St. Cloud State at Omaha
Colorado College at North Dakota

Friday, Jan. 12
Western Michigan at Miami
Omaha at North Dakota
Colorado College at Minnesota Duluth
St. Cloud State at Denver

ADVERTISEMENT

Saturday, Jan. 13
Western Michigan at Miami
Omaha at North Dakota
Colorado College at Minnesota Duluth
St. Cloud State at Denver

Friday, Jan. 19
Minnesota Duluth at Western Michigan
Denver at Omaha
North Dakota at St. Cloud State
Miami at Colorado College

Saturday, Jan. 20
Minnesota Duluth at Western Michigan
Denver at Omaha
North Dakota at St. Cloud State
Miami at Colorado College

Friday, Jan. 26
Colorado College at Western Michigan
Miami at Minnesota Duluth
Omaha at St. Cloud State
Denver at North Dakota

Saturday, Jan. 27
Colorado College at Western Michigan
Miami at Minnesota Duluth
Omaha at St. Cloud State
Denver at North Dakota

Friday, Feb. 2
North Dakota at Miami
Minnesota Duluth at Omaha
Western Michigan at Denver
St. Cloud State at Colorado College

Saturday, Feb. 3
North Dakota at Miami
Minnesota Duluth at Omaha
Western Michigan at Denver
St. Cloud State at Colorado College

Friday, Feb. 9
Omaha at Western Michigan
St. Cloud State at Miami

ADVERTISEMENT

Saturday, Feb. 10
Omaha at Western Michigan
St. Cloud State at Miami

Friday, Feb. 16
Denver at Minnesota Duluth
North Dakota at Colorado College

Saturday, Feb. 17
Denver at Minnesota Duluth
North Dakota at Colorado College

Friday, Feb. 23
Colorado College at Omaha
Western Michigan at St. Cloud State
Minnesota Duluth at North Dakota
Miami at Denver

Saturday, Feb. 24
Colorado College at Omaha
Western Michigan at St. Cloud State
Minnesota Duluth at North Dakota
Miami at Denver

Friday, March 1
Omaha at Miami
Western Michigan at North Dakota
Denver at St. Cloud State
Minnesota Duluth at Colorado College

Saturday, March 2
Omaha at Miami
Western Michigan at North Dakota
Denver at St. Cloud State
Minnesota Duluth at Colorado College

Friday, March 8
Miami at Western Michigan
North Dakota at Omaha
St. Cloud State at Minnesota Duluth
Denver at Colorado College

ADVERTISEMENT

Saturday, March 9
Miami at Western Michigan
North Dakota at Omaha
St. Cloud State at Minnesota Duluth
Colorado College at Denver

NCHC quarterfinals (best-of-three)

Friday-Sunday, March 15-17
(Series hosted by the higher seed)
No. 8 seed at No. 1 seed
No. 7 seed at No. 2 seed
No. 6 seed at No. 3 seed
No. 5 seed at No. 4 seed

NCHC Frozen Faceoff

(all games at Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, Minn.)
Friday, March 22
Semifinals

Saturday, March 23
NCHC Frozen Faceoff Championship

NCHC Penrose Cup champions

2013-14 — St. Cloud State
2014-15 — North Dakota
2015-16 — North Dakota
2016-17 — Denver
2017-18 — St. Cloud State
2018-19 — St. Cloud State
2019-20 — North Dakota
2020-21 — North Dakota
2021-22 — North Dakota/Denver
2022-23 — Denver

NCHC Frozen Faceoff champions

2013-14 — Denver
2014-15 — Miami
2015-16 — St. Cloud State
2016-17 — Minnesota Duluth
2017-18 — Denver
2018-19 — Minnesota Duluth
2019-20 — Not held due to pandemic
2020-21 — North Dakota
2021-22 — Minnesota Duluth
2022-23 — St. Cloud State

Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered St. Cloud State University hockey since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. mhatten@forumcomm.com

For more coverage of St. Cloud and the surrounding communities, check out St. Cloud Live.
What to read next
SCSU vs UMD_1564.jpg
NCHC
SCSU notebook: Bushy, Spellacy to be ECHL teammates and big honors bestowed on coach, player
Graduate student defenseman, forward sign with the Kalamazoo Wings
March 31, 2023 06:59 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Nick Oliver Force.jpg
NCHC
Former SCSU assistant coach, captain Nick Oliver discusses his 1st season as a head coach with Fargo
Oliver has led the Force to the USHL's best record. He talks about the ups and downs of the long season, the curve of being in charge and more on this episode of the Huskies Hockey Insider Podcast.
March 31, 2023 01:55 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
111922 S GFH UNDMHKYP20227.jpg
NCHC
UND lands commitment from Miami goalie Ludvig Persson
Persson played three seasons for the RedHawks. He will have two years of college eligibility remaining.
March 31, 2023 09:37 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
NHL: Philadelphia Flyers at Ottawa Senators
NCHC
Tyler Kleven tallies an assist in NHL debut
The former Fargo Davies and UND defender helped the Ottawa Senators hold the Philadelphia Flyers to 11 shots on goal, lowest of any NHL team this season.
March 31, 2023 09:36 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT