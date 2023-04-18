NCHC releases its conference game schedule for 2023-24
NCHC games begin on Nov. 3, Frozen Faceoff will be March 22-23
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The NCHC released its schedule for the 2023-24 season on Tuesday, April 18.
The dates are subject to changed and the times for the games will be announced at a later date.
Teams in the eight-team NCHC play 24 conference games and play for the Penrose Cup, the regular season championship trophy.
Conference play will begin for the 2023-24 season on Nov. 3 and will continue through March 9.
Denver, the two-time defending Penrose Cup champion, will open the NCHC season with a game against Colorado College. The Tigers defeated the Pioneers in the NCHC Frozen Faceoff semifinals in March.
St. Cloud State, the defending Frozen Faceoff champion, will play host to Miami on Nov. 3. The other game on opening night will have Western Michigan, which reached the NCAA Division I tournament in March, playing at Nebraska Omaha.
North Dakota, which has won the Penrose Cup five times in the conference's first 10 seasons, will open NCHC play with a game Nov. 11 at Minnesota Duluth.
After the end of the regular season, teams will receive seeds 1-8 depending on how they finish in the conference standings. All eight teams will participate in the quarterfinals of the NCHC playoffs with the teams with the top four seeds playing host to a best-of-three series against the teams with the bottom four seeds March 15-17.
Quarterfinals winners will advance to the NCHC Frozen Faceoff, which will be played March 22-23 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The winner of the Frozen Faceoff will receive the conference's automatic bid to the 16-team NCAA Division I tournament field.
2023-24 NCHC schedule (conference games only)
Friday, Nov. 3
Western Michigan at Omaha
Miami at St. Cloud State
Colorado College at Denver
Saturday, Nov. 4
Western Michigan at Omaha
Miami at St. Cloud State
Denver at Colorado College
Friday, Nov. 10
Colorado College at Miami
St. Cloud State at Western Michigan
North Dakota at Minnesota Duluth
Saturday, Nov. 11
Colorado College at Miami
St. Cloud State at Western Michigan
North Dakota at Minnesota Duluth
Friday, Nov. 17
Miami at North Dakota
Minnesota Duluth at St. Cloud State
Omaha at Denver
Western Michigan at Colorado College
Saturday, Nov. 18
Miami at North Dakota
Minnesota Duluth at St. Cloud State
Omaha at Denver
Western Michigan at Colorado College
Friday, Dec. 1
Omaha at Minnesota Duluth
North Dakota at Denver
Saturday, Dec. 2
Omaha at Minnesota Duluth
North Dakota at Denver
Friday, Dec. 8
Denver at Western Michigan
Minnesota Duluth at Miami
St. Cloud State at Omaha
Colorado College at North Dakota
Saturday, Dec. 9
Denver at Western Michigan
Minnesota Duluth at Miami
St. Cloud State at Omaha
Colorado College at North Dakota
Friday, Jan. 12
Western Michigan at Miami
Omaha at North Dakota
Colorado College at Minnesota Duluth
St. Cloud State at Denver
Saturday, Jan. 13
Western Michigan at Miami
Omaha at North Dakota
Colorado College at Minnesota Duluth
St. Cloud State at Denver
Friday, Jan. 19
Minnesota Duluth at Western Michigan
Denver at Omaha
North Dakota at St. Cloud State
Miami at Colorado College
Saturday, Jan. 20
Minnesota Duluth at Western Michigan
Denver at Omaha
North Dakota at St. Cloud State
Miami at Colorado College
Friday, Jan. 26
Colorado College at Western Michigan
Miami at Minnesota Duluth
Omaha at St. Cloud State
Denver at North Dakota
Saturday, Jan. 27
Colorado College at Western Michigan
Miami at Minnesota Duluth
Omaha at St. Cloud State
Denver at North Dakota
Friday, Feb. 2
North Dakota at Miami
Minnesota Duluth at Omaha
Western Michigan at Denver
St. Cloud State at Colorado College
Saturday, Feb. 3
North Dakota at Miami
Minnesota Duluth at Omaha
Western Michigan at Denver
St. Cloud State at Colorado College
Friday, Feb. 9
Omaha at Western Michigan
St. Cloud State at Miami
Saturday, Feb. 10
Omaha at Western Michigan
St. Cloud State at Miami
Friday, Feb. 16
Denver at Minnesota Duluth
North Dakota at Colorado College
Saturday, Feb. 17
Denver at Minnesota Duluth
North Dakota at Colorado College
Friday, Feb. 23
Colorado College at Omaha
Western Michigan at St. Cloud State
Minnesota Duluth at North Dakota
Miami at Denver
Saturday, Feb. 24
Colorado College at Omaha
Western Michigan at St. Cloud State
Minnesota Duluth at North Dakota
Miami at Denver
Friday, March 1
Omaha at Miami
Western Michigan at North Dakota
Denver at St. Cloud State
Minnesota Duluth at Colorado College
Saturday, March 2
Omaha at Miami
Western Michigan at North Dakota
Denver at St. Cloud State
Minnesota Duluth at Colorado College
Friday, March 8
Miami at Western Michigan
North Dakota at Omaha
St. Cloud State at Minnesota Duluth
Denver at Colorado College
Saturday, March 9
Miami at Western Michigan
North Dakota at Omaha
St. Cloud State at Minnesota Duluth
Colorado College at Denver
NCHC quarterfinals (best-of-three)
Friday-Sunday, March 15-17
(Series hosted by the higher seed)
No. 8 seed at No. 1 seed
No. 7 seed at No. 2 seed
No. 6 seed at No. 3 seed
No. 5 seed at No. 4 seed
NCHC Frozen Faceoff
(all games at Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, Minn.)
Friday, March 22
Semifinals
Saturday, March 23
NCHC Frozen Faceoff Championship
NCHC Penrose Cup champions
2013-14 — St. Cloud State
2014-15 — North Dakota
2015-16 — North Dakota
2016-17 — Denver
2017-18 — St. Cloud State
2018-19 — St. Cloud State
2019-20 — North Dakota
2020-21 — North Dakota
2021-22 — North Dakota/Denver
2022-23 — Denver
NCHC Frozen Faceoff champions
2013-14 — Denver
2014-15 — Miami
2015-16 — St. Cloud State
2016-17 — Minnesota Duluth
2017-18 — Denver
2018-19 — Minnesota Duluth
2019-20 — Not held due to pandemic
2020-21 — North Dakota
2021-22 — Minnesota Duluth
2022-23 — St. Cloud State
