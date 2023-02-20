Sponsored By
Men's College NCHC

NCHC recap: Western Michigan sweeps to set up massive series, UMD gives itself a shot at home ice with split

Second-place Broncos will play host to first-place Pioneers this weekend with five points separating them.

SCSU vs Western Michigan_0459.jpg
Western Michigan head coach Pat Ferschweiler talks with players during a break against St. Cloud State in the first period Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
February 20, 2023 03:49 PM

The race for the Penrose Cup tightened up last weekend.

Western Michigan (13-6-1 NCHC, 21-10-1 overall) moved within striking distance of Denver (15-5, 24-8) after the Broncos swept visiting Colorado College (4-1 and 2-1) and the Pioneers split with visiting Minnesota Duluth (6-2 DU win, 6-5 UMD win). Denver, the preseason favorite to win the NCHC, is five points ahead of Western Michigan with four games left in the regular season.

Guess who plays against one another this weekend in Kalamazoo, Mich.? Denver plays Western Michigan at 6 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday. Friday's game will be on CBS Sports Network.

This will be the lone regular season meetings between the two teams this season. Denver won three of the four meetings last season with WMU, but the Broncos are one of the hottest teams in the country. Western Michigan is 11-1 in its last 12 games and is sitting at No. 6 in the PairWise Rankings, which try to mimic the criteria used by the NCAA Division I committee to pick the 16-team national tournament field.

Western Michigan put itself into that position behind a strong weekend from junior goalie Cameron Rowe, a transfer from Wisconsin. Rowe stopped 54 of the 56 shots he faced in the series and has been on fire during the Broncos' hot streak. In his last eight games, Rowe is 7-1 with a 1.25 goals-against average and .954 save percentage.

The Broncos, though, remain a mere one point ahead of third place Nebraska Omaha (12-6-2, 17-10-3). The Mavericks picked up a road sweep last weekend over last-place Miami (3-1 and 3-2 in OT). In the second game of that series, UNO came back from a 2-0 deficit to pick up the win. Jake Pivonka scored a power-play goal in the second period and Nolan Sullivan scored with 4:01 left in regulation to tie the game. Then Jack Randl scored 18 seconds into the 3-on-3 overtime to help the Mavericks pick up the two points. UNO is 9-1-1 in its last 11 games.

Stumbling SCSU clashes with Omaha

Nebraska Omaha is two points ahead of fourth-place St. Cloud State (10-7-3, 18-9-3) going into a series against the Huskies this weekend at Baxter Arena. St. Cloud State picked up three points the hard way last weekend at North Dakota with a 4-3 overtime loss and a shootout win .

Senior center Jami Krannila stayed hot, scoring three of SCSU's five goals in the series. Krannila has six goals and an assist in the last five games and nine goals and 13 points in the last nine games. The Mavericks won three out of the four meetings with SCSU last season, which included a series sweep at Baxter, and the Huskies are 0-3-3 in their last six games.

The top four teams in the NCHC will play host to a best-of-three series the first weekend after the end of the regular season.

Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered St. Cloud State University hockey since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. mhatten@forumcomm.com

For more coverage of St. Cloud and the surrounding communities, check out St. Cloud Live.
