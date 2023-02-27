Sponsored By
Men's College NCHC

NCHC recap: Denver becomes third team to win Penrose Cup three times, SCSU clinches home ice

Pioneers join Huskies, Fighting Hawks as teams that have won conference regular season championship three times. Playoff picture remains murky going into last weekend of regular season.

SCSU vs Denver_0668.jpg
Denver forward Massimo Rizzo (13) carries the puck against St. Cloud State in the second period Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
February 27, 2023 05:45 PM

And then there were three, as in three teams that have won the NCHC's Penrose Cup as the conference's regular season champion three or more times.

Denver (17-5 NCHC, 26-8 overall) clinched the conference title over the weekend after picking up a road sweep at Western Michigan (13-8-1, 21-12-1). The Pioneers were led offensively by sophomore forwards Massimo Rizzo and Carter Mazur to 5-2 and 3-1 wins over the Broncos in Kalamazoo, Mich. Rizzo, a seventh-round draft pick of the Carolina Hurricanes, had two goals and three assists in the series and is sixth in NCAA Division I in scoring with 45 points. Mazur, a third-round draft pick of the Detroit Red Wings, had two goals and two assists in the series and is second in the nation in goals with 22.

Carter Mazur, a senior and fifth-round draft pick of the Tampa Bay Lightning, stopped 47 of 50 shots in the series for the Pioneers. Denver was also 10-for-12 on the penalty kill against WMU, which went into the series as the top-scoring team in the nation. Western Michigan freshman center Ryan McAllister was held without a point and senior Jason Polin was limited to one goal in the series. McAllister is tied for second in the nation in assists (30) and Polin leads the nation in goals with 27.

By clinching the No. 1 seed in the NCHC playoffs, the Pioneers guaranteed a first-round matchup with last-place Miami (3-16-3, 8-20-4) in Denver. The Pioneers join North Dakota (2015, 2016, 2020, 2021 and 2022) and St. Cloud State (2014, 2018, 2019) as teams that have won the Penrose three times or more. Denver and North Dakota shared the title last season and the Pioneers also won the Penrose in 2017.

The RedHawks pulled off a series split at Minnesota Duluth (9-13, 14-17-1) over the weekend. The Bulldogs scored the first three goals of the game and hung on for a 3-2 win in the opener with Matthew Thiessen stopping 36 of 38 shots and UMD went 5-for-5 on the penalty kill.

Thiessen, a seventh-round draft pick of the Vancouver Canucks, got the start in Game 2, but did not make it through the second period after stopping 12 of the 15 shots he faced. Joe Cassetti, a senior forward, scored his career-best eighth and ninth goals of the season and junior goalie Ludvig Persson stopped 50 of the 51 shots he faced in a 4-1 win for Miami.

The Bulldogs will face St. Cloud State (11-8-3, 19-10-3) this weekend at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center to wrap up the regular season. The Huskies go into the series after taking home a split last weekend at Nebraska Omaha (13-7-2, 18-11-3) and clinched home ice for the NCHC quarterfinals. In the opener, freshman forward Adam Ingram had two goals and three assists for a career-best five points and graduate student center Grant Cruikshank added two goals in a 6-2 win for the Huskies. Ingram, a Nashville Predators third-round draft pick, had a goal and two assists on the power play for SCSU.

UNO turned the tables on the Huskies in Game 2, taking control with three goals in the second period in a 6-2 win at Baxter Arena. Freshman forward Jacob Guevin had a goal and two assists and freshman goalie Simon Lakoczy stopped 28 of the 30 shots to lead the way for the Mavericks. The Huskies got a goal from Cruikshank, who became the 21st SCSU player in the Division I era to score 20 or more goals in a season. Cruikshank is tied for fifth in the nation in goals.

Among the playoff possibilities for SCSU is the Huskies could face North Dakota (8-10-4, 14-13-6) or Colorado College (6-13-3, 10-19-3). The Fighting Hawks picked up four points in a series last weekend in Colorado Springs. Freshman forward Jackson Blake, a fourth round draft pick of Carolina, had both goals for UND in a 2-1 overtime win over the Tigers in Game 1. He scored the game-winner 29 seconds into the 3-on-3 overtime and graduate student goalie Drew DeRidder stopped 17 of 18 shots to pick up the win. Freshman goalie Kaidan Mbereko stopped 32 of 34 shots in the loss for CC.

In Game 2, UND and Colorado College played to a 0-0 tie through the overtime. DeRidder and Tigers senior goalie Matt Vernon each stopped all 26 shots they faced in 65 minutes. In the shootout, junior defenseman Tyler Kleven (Ottawa, second round) scored the lone goal.

NCHC Penrose Cup champions

2013-14 — St. Cloud State
2014-15 — North Dakota
2015-16 — North Dakota
2016-17 — Denver
2017-18 — St. Cloud State
2018-19 — St. Cloud State
2019-20 — North Dakota
2020-21 — North Dakota
2021-22 — North Dakota and Denver
2022-23 — Denver

