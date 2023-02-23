NCHC preview: UMD needs points, help to stay in the race for home ice

It is crunch time for the Minnesota Duluth men's hockey team if it wants to keep its hopes alive for home ice for the first round of the NCHC playoffs. The top four teams in the conference standings at the end of the regular season will play host to a best-of-three series.

The Bulldogs (8-12-0 NCHC, 13-16-1 overall) are 10 points behind fourth-place St. Cloud State (10-7-3, 18-9-3) with four games remaining in the regular season. That means there are 12 possible points left for all of the teams.

UMD goes into this weekend's series against last-place Miami (2-15-3, 7-19-4) in need of, likely, all six points and then help from third-place Nebraska Omaha (12-6-2, 17-10-3). The Mavericks play host to the Huskies this weekend at Baxter Arena.

The Bulldogs are led offensively by Ben Steeves, who is tied for fifth in the country with 19 goals and is tied for the national lead in power-play goals with 11. Steeves, who is undrafted and is from Bedford, N.H., has seven goals and 10 points in his last seven games and is the reigning NCHC Rookie of the Week.

The Bulldogs have gone to a goaltending platoon in the last four series with junior Zach Stejkstal (6-8-1, 3.19 goals-against average, .893 save percentage) and senior Matthew Thiessen (7-8-0, 2.56, .905) splitting time.

Miami does not have a win since it beat Niagara 5-3 on Dec. 30. The RedHawks have scored nine goals in their last 10 games.

St. Cloud State at Omaha

St. Cloud State forward Jami Krannila (13) is chased by Miami forward Joe Cassetti (22) in the first period Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud. Jason Wachter / Special to The Rink Live

The Huskies are looking for their first win in regulation since it beat Denver 2-0 on Jan. 21. That was the date that the season ended for senior defenseman Dylan Anhorn. The Huskies are 0-3-3 since Anhorn had to have surgery to repair broken bones in his foot in an injury that he suffered doing off-ice warmups.

SCSU is giving up an average of 3.5 goals-per-game in their last six games.

One player not struggling for the Huskies is senior center Jami Krannila. Krannila has six goals in his last five games and nine goals and 13 points in his last nine games. One win this weekend and the Huskies will clinch home ice.

UNO has gone to overtime in three of its four games in February and is 2-0-1 in those games. The Mavericks are 9-1-1 in their last 11 games, but four of the wins are over Miami. Senior forward Jack Randl is having the best season of his college career with 17 goals and 30 points to lead the Mavericks offense. Freshman Simon Latkoczy is 6-1-1 with a 1.15 GAA and .959 save percentage in nine NCHC games. After a 1-3-1 start to the season, UNO has moved into the NCAA tournament picture and is 13th in the PairWise Rankings.

Denver at Western Michigan

The marquee matchup of the weekend will take place in Kalamazoo, Mich., where two teams in the top six in the PairWise match up. Western Michigan (13-6-1, 21-10-1) is sixth in the PairWise and is in second place in the NCHC, five points behind Denver (15-5, 24-8). This will be the lone meeting of the season between the Broncos and Pioneers, who are two of the top scoring teams in the country.

Denver forward Massimo Rizzo (13) carries the puck against St. Cloud State in the second period Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Western Michigan is tied for lead in goals-per-game (4.1) and is led by senior forward Jason Polin, who leads the nation in goals (26) and is seventh in points (40). The guy feeding him a lot has been freshman Ryan McAllister, who is tied for the NCAA lead in assists (30) and has 41 points. As impressive as the offensive numbers have been for WMU, a driver to its 11-1 record in its last 12 games has been goalie Cameron Rowe. Rowe, a junior from Wilmette, Ill., is 7-1 with a 1.25 goals-against average and .954 save percentage in his last eight games.

Denver, which is fourth in the PairWise, is 5-1 in its six games since getting swept at SCSU on Jan. 20-21. The Pioneers are sixth in the nation in gpg (3.8) and are eighth on the power play (25.2%). Denver's offense is led by sophomores Massimo Rizzo (14-26-40) and Carter Mazur (20-9-29). Rizzo has four goals and eight points in his five games and Mazur has three goals and six points in his last four games.

North Dakota at Colorado College



North Dakota (7-10-3, 13-13-5) and Colorado College (6-12-2, 10-18-2) will be in Colorado Springs, battling for positioning with, realistically, the best finish both of them are looking for is to finish in fifth place in the NCHC.

St. Cloud State forward Grant Cruikshank (19) takes a deflected shot by Colorado College goaltender Kaidan Mbereko (33) around for another try in the first period Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

The Fighting Hawks are the most potent team in the country on the power play (30.8%) and are tied for eighth in gpg (3.5). UND is led offensively by freshman Jackson Blake (13-23-36) and junior Riese Gaber (19-12-31). Gaber is tied for the national lead in power-play goals (11) and is tied for fifth in goals. The problem for UND has been in goal where the Fighting Hawks are tied for 60th in save percentage (.876).

Goaltending has been one of the strengths for the Tigers with freshman Kaidan Mbereko (6-14-2, 2.46 GAA, .922) playing the majority of the minutes. In NCHC games, Mbereko is third in the conference in GAA (2.28), second in save percentage (.929) and second in shutouts (3). Since beating SCSU on Jan. 13, Colorado College is 0-8-1 and has 10 goals in those nine games.