Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College NCHC

NCHC preview: UMD needs points, help to stay in the race for home ice

Bulldogs are 10 points behind fourth-place Huskies in NCHC race with four games left in the regular season

college men play ice hockey
Minnesota Duluth forward Ben Steeves (6) bumps fists with linemate Minnesota Duluth forward Dominic James (17) after scoring a goal against St. Cloud State at Amsoil Arena on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
February 23, 2023 05:18 PM

It is crunch time for the Minnesota Duluth men's hockey team if it wants to keep its hopes alive for home ice for the first round of the NCHC playoffs. The top four teams in the conference standings at the end of the regular season will play host to a best-of-three series.

The Bulldogs (8-12-0 NCHC, 13-16-1 overall) are 10 points behind fourth-place St. Cloud State (10-7-3, 18-9-3) with four games remaining in the regular season. That means there are 12 possible points left for all of the teams.

UMD goes into this weekend's series against last-place Miami (2-15-3, 7-19-4) in need of, likely, all six points and then help from third-place Nebraska Omaha (12-6-2, 17-10-3). The Mavericks play host to the Huskies this weekend at Baxter Arena.

The Bulldogs are led offensively by Ben Steeves, who is tied for fifth in the country with 19 goals and is tied for the national lead in power-play goals with 11. Steeves, who is undrafted and is from Bedford, N.H., has seven goals and 10 points in his last seven games and is the reigning NCHC Rookie of the Week.

The Bulldogs have gone to a goaltending platoon in the last four series with junior Zach Stejkstal (6-8-1, 3.19 goals-against average, .893 save percentage) and senior Matthew Thiessen (7-8-0, 2.56, .905) splitting time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Miami does not have a win since it beat Niagara 5-3 on Dec. 30. The RedHawks have scored nine goals in their last 10 games.

St. Cloud State at Omaha

SCSU vs Miami_0723.jpg
St. Cloud State forward Jami Krannila (13) is chased by Miami forward Joe Cassetti (22) in the first period Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.
Jason Wachter / Special to The Rink Live

The Huskies are looking for their first win in regulation since it beat Denver 2-0 on Jan. 21. That was the date that the season ended for senior defenseman Dylan Anhorn. The Huskies are 0-3-3 since Anhorn had to have surgery to repair broken bones in his foot in an injury that he suffered doing off-ice warmups.

SCSU is giving up an average of 3.5 goals-per-game in their last six games.

One player not struggling for the Huskies is senior center Jami Krannila. Krannila has six goals in his last five games and nine goals and 13 points in his last nine games. One win this weekend and the Huskies will clinch home ice.

UNO has gone to overtime in three of its four games in February and is 2-0-1 in those games. The Mavericks are 9-1-1 in their last 11 games, but four of the wins are over Miami. Senior forward Jack Randl is having the best season of his college career with 17 goals and 30 points to lead the Mavericks offense. Freshman Simon Latkoczy is 6-1-1 with a 1.15 GAA and .959 save percentage in nine NCHC games. After a 1-3-1 start to the season, UNO has moved into the NCAA tournament picture and is 13th in the PairWise Rankings.

MORE NCHC COVERAGE ON THE RINK LIVE:
college men play hockey
NCHC
Jami Krannila's shot development has him on the brink of joining some elite SCSU goal-scoring company
Senior center from Finland scored his 50th career goal last weekend and is on the brink of becoming the 21st Huskies player to score 20 or more goals in a season
February 23, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
college men play hockey
NCHC
Bulldog Insider Podcast: Laderoute, Jacques pass down five years of wisdom
The last players from UMD's back-to-back national championship teams, fifth-year senior forwards Tanner Laderoute and Jesse Jacques look back on their storied college careers.
February 23, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
NCHC logo.jpg
NCHC
117 players named to Academic All-NCHC Team
To be eligible, players must have a 3.0 cumulative grade-point average or better, while having completed at least one full academic year at his current institution
February 22, 2023 02:50 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
SCSU vs Western Michigan_0459.jpg
NCHC
NCHC recap: Western Michigan sweeps to set up massive series, UMD gives itself a shot at home ice with split
Second-place Broncos will play host to first-place Pioneers this weekend with five points separating them.
February 20, 2023 03:49 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
021923 UND2.jpg
NCHC
UND only has a tie to show for strong performance against St. Cloud State
The Fighting Hawks held the No. 6 Huskies to just 13 shots on goal, their lowest in three-and-a-half years.
February 18, 2023 11:20 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
TS6_3590_1.JPG
NCHC
Bulldogs hang on to win Rocky Mountain barnburner, 6-5 over Denver
The Pioneers nearly rallied back from a three-goal deficit to start the third, but the second goal of the night for Ben Steeves and third power play goal for UMD was the difference.
February 18, 2023 11:04 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
Jesse Jacques
NCHC
Despite plenty of chances, Bulldogs come up empty on power play, fall 6-2 at Denver
After having to kill penalties early, UMD was on the power play for nine minutes in the second and third periods, putting 11 shots on goal.
February 18, 2023 12:18 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
021823 Gaber.jpg
NCHC
Riese Gaber checks off bucket-list item, drives stirring comeback win over St. Cloud State
The Fighting Hawks junior forward scored the tying goal with an extra attacker and the winner in overtime.
February 17, 2023 11:52 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
1xc9ycf97JtwU8lvqZlWcsWBZyHMQARfM
NCHC
NCHC announces its All-Decade First Team from fan vote
Two players each from Denver, UMD, one each from SCSU, UND receive recognition. An Honorable Mention All-Decade Team is also unveiled.
February 17, 2023 06:12 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
SCSU vs Western Michigan_0194.jpg
NCHC
Hatten: Breaking down the SCSU, Omaha, Western Michigan scramble for second place in the NCHC
The Broncos and Mavericks go into the home stretch surging, while the Huskies are looking to get their mojo back.
February 17, 2023 11:33 AM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten

ADVERTISEMENT

Denver at Western Michigan

The marquee matchup of the weekend will take place in Kalamazoo, Mich., where two teams in the top six in the PairWise match up. Western Michigan (13-6-1, 21-10-1) is sixth in the PairWise and is in second place in the NCHC, five points behind Denver (15-5, 24-8). This will be the lone meeting of the season between the Broncos and Pioneers, who are two of the top scoring teams in the country.

SCSU vs Denver_0668.jpg
Denver forward Massimo Rizzo (13) carries the puck against St. Cloud State in the second period Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Western Michigan is tied for lead in goals-per-game (4.1) and is led by senior forward Jason Polin, who leads the nation in goals (26) and is seventh in points (40). The guy feeding him a lot has been freshman Ryan McAllister, who is tied for the NCAA lead in assists (30) and has 41 points. As impressive as the offensive numbers have been for WMU, a driver to its 11-1 record in its last 12 games has been goalie Cameron Rowe. Rowe, a junior from Wilmette, Ill., is 7-1 with a 1.25 goals-against average and .954 save percentage in his last eight games.

Denver, which is fourth in the PairWise, is 5-1 in its six games since getting swept at SCSU on Jan. 20-21. The Pioneers are sixth in the nation in gpg (3.8) and are eighth on the power play (25.2%). Denver's offense is led by sophomores Massimo Rizzo (14-26-40) and Carter Mazur (20-9-29). Rizzo has four goals and eight points in his five games and Mazur has three goals and six points in his last four games.

North Dakota at Colorado College


North Dakota (7-10-3, 13-13-5) and Colorado College (6-12-2, 10-18-2) will be in Colorado Springs, battling for positioning with, realistically, the best finish both of them are looking for is to finish in fifth place in the NCHC.

ADVERTISEMENT

SCSU vs Colorado_0449.jpg
St. Cloud State forward Grant Cruikshank (19) takes a deflected shot by Colorado College goaltender Kaidan Mbereko (33) around for another try in the first period Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

The Fighting Hawks are the most potent team in the country on the power play (30.8%) and are tied for eighth in gpg (3.5). UND is led offensively by freshman Jackson Blake (13-23-36) and junior Riese Gaber (19-12-31). Gaber is tied for the national lead in power-play goals (11) and is tied for fifth in goals. The problem for UND has been in goal where the Fighting Hawks are tied for 60th in save percentage (.876).

Goaltending has been one of the strengths for the Tigers with freshman Kaidan Mbereko (6-14-2, 2.46 GAA, .922) playing the majority of the minutes. In NCHC games, Mbereko is third in the conference in GAA (2.28), second in save percentage (.929) and second in shutouts (3). Since beating SCSU on Jan. 13, Colorado College is 0-8-1 and has 10 goals in those nine games.

Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered St. Cloud State University hockey since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. mhatten@forumcomm.com

For more coverage of St. Cloud and the surrounding communities, check out St. Cloud Live.
What to read next
2414313+032516.S.GFH_.UNDHOCKEY 14 copy.jpg
NCHC
Former UND captain Gage Ausmus diagnosed with cancer, shares message for others
Ausmus had one surgery in January and has another scheduled for March. He says, 'If you feel something, just go in. You don't want it to get worse.'
February 16, 2023 06:15 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
SCSU vs Denver_0028.jpg
NCHC
Mason Salquist's perseverance, hard work have paid off in key minutes with SCSU
Former Grand Forks Red River High School forward did not have an easy road to Division I. In juniors, he played on the 4th line in the NAHL, got cut three times by the Fargo Force, suffered injuries.
February 16, 2023 03:31 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
2023010816-13-391243.jpg
NCHC
Timing of bye week may be just the break SCSU needed
R.J. Enga, who works with the forwards, discusses the Huskies, helps preview this weekend's series at North Dakota and talks about some key areas of practice on the Huskies Hockey Insider podcast.
February 16, 2023 02:46 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Paul Jerrard.jpg
NCHC
Omaha Mavericks assistant coach Paul Jerrard dies at 57
One of college hockey's most respected coaches dead after lengthy battle with cancer
February 16, 2023 09:52 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine