NCHC preview: Seeds 2-7 for the conference tournament are up for grabs this weekend

The top seed and the bottom seed for the first round of the NCHC playoffs are set. The rest of the field will be decided this weekend.

There is a high probability that nothing will be decided until Saturday night.

Going into Friday's games, Denver (17-5 NCHC, 26-8 overall) has clinched the No. 1 seed and Miami (3-16-3, 8-20-4) the No. 8 seed.

The other three teams that have clinched home ice for the best-of-three first round playoff series are Nebraska Omaha (13-7-2, 18-11-3), Western Michigan (13-8-1, 21-12-1) and St. Cloud State (11-8-3, 19-10-3). UNO goes into the weekend with a two-point lead over both WMU and SCSU in the race for second place.

Fifth-place Minnesota Duluth (9-13, 14-17-1) has a one-point lead over North Dakota (8-10-4, 14-13-6) and a four-point lead over Colorado College (6-13-3, 10-19-3) as those three teams look for positioning for the playoffs.

There are all kinds of tie-breakers possible and, with the help of NCHC associate commissioner Michael Weisman, we will get to those in a bit. But here is a look at the series this weekend:

Minnesota Duluth defenseman Derek Daschke (10) skates against St. Cloud State defenseman Ondrej Trejbal (5) at Amsoil Arena on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

UMD at SCSU

The Bulldogs are the lone team to sweep the Huskies in a series this season. UMD swept a series Jan. 27-18 (5-3 and 6-3) at Amsoil Arena and has had SCSU's number of late. The Bulldogs have won five of their last six games with the Huskies, which includes a sweep in first round of the NCHC playoffs last season at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

The good news for St. Cloud State is that it is 11-2-2 at home and Minnesota Duluth is 4-8-1 on the road this season. SCSU is led offensively by seniors Jami Krannila (19 goals, 17 assists, 36 points) and Zach Okabe (15-16-31), graduate student center Grant Cruikshank (20-10-30) and junior forward Veeti Miettinen (8-20-28).

The Huskies go into the series tied for ninth in NCAA Division I in offense (3.4 goals-per-game) and tied for 11th in save percentage (.912). SCSU has gone with a platoon in net this season of senior Jaxon Castor (10-6-1, 2.14 goals-against average, .919 save percentage) and junior Dominic Basse (9-4-2, 2.24, .915).

St. Cloud State goes into the weekend a bit banged up on defense. Senior Dylan Anhorn is out for the season after breaking two bones in his foot, senior Ondrej Trejbal and sophomore Jack Peart both suffered lower body injuries last weekend and junior Brady Ziemer has been battling a lower body injury.

The Bulldogs have gone 2-4 since that sweep over the Huskies, including a split at home last weekend with Miami. UMD is averaging 2.5 gpg in that stretch and goes into the game tied for 42nd in the nation in offense (2.5 gpg). Freshman Ben Steeves (19-6-25) has 11 more goals than any of his teammates. Fifth-year senior Derek Daschke (2-14-16) and junior Wyatt Kaiser (4-12-16) provide some offensive punch from defense.

UMD has been splitting time in goal between senior Matthew Thiessen (8-9, 2.64, .905) and junior Zach Stejkstal (6-8-1, 3.07, .895).

Special teams were a key to UMD's sweep over SCSU with the Bulldogs going 6-for-11 on the power play and 5-for-8 on the penalty kill. The Bulldogs (23.9%, 11th) and Huskies (26.9%, 3rd) boast two of the top power plays in the country, but the penalty kill for both teams are nothing to brag about — UMD is at 77.7% (tied for 49th) and SCSU is at 76.7% (tied for 52nd).

Simon Latkoczy made 21 saves and recorded his first NCAA shutout in a 2-0 win over Miami. Photo taken Jan. 21, 2023 at Baxter Arena. Photo courtesy of Omaha Athletics.

UNO at UND

Going into this series, the Mavericks control their own fate in their quest for second, which would be the highest NCHC regular-season finish in program history.

UNO is one of the hottest teams in the country with a 10-2-1 record in its last 13 games. One of the keys to that success is that the Mavericks are giving up 2.1 gpg in those 13 games. Freshman Simon Latkoczy (10-3-1, 2.06, .926) is tied for sixth in the nation in save percentage and is eighth in GAA. Junior Jake Kucharski (8-8-2, 2.76, .902) has played in 19 games, but has been Latkoczy's backup of late.

UNO's offense is led by senior forward Jack Randl (18-14-32), graduate student defenseman Jonny Tychonick (8-18-26), graduate student forward Tyler Weiss (5-20-25) and sophomore forward Ty Mueller (12-13-25).

North Dakota picked up a shootout win and a 4-1 win when the two teams met for a series Nov. 4-5 in Omaha. One of the keys in that series was that the Fighting Hawks were 10-for-10 on the penalty kill.

The Fighting Hawks are the most dangerous team in the country when they go on the power play (29.1%) and are led by junior forward Riese Gaber's NCAA-leading 11 goals with the man advantage. Freshman forward Jackson Blake (15-23-38), Gaber (19-14-33) and graduate student defenseman Chris Jandric (3-28-31) lead the offense, but no other Fighting Hawk has more than 16 points.

The area where UND has struggled the most all season has been in goal where the team is 59th in the country in save percentage (.881). Graduate student goalie Drew DeRidder (9-7-4, 2.64, .896), though, is coming off one of his best series of the season after stopping 43 of 44 shots in a regulation win and shootout win at Colorado College.

Miami Head Coach Chris Gergeron talks with players during a break against St. Cloud State in the first period Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud. Jason Wachter / Special to The Rink Live

Western Michigan at Miami

On paper, this looks like a mismatch. The Broncos go into the series 10th in the PairWise Rankings, which try to mimic the criteria used by the NCAA committee to select the 16-team national tournament field. The RedHawks are 43rd in the PairWise.

But consider this: Miami has picked up points in each of their last three series (two at SCSU, one against UNO and three at UMD) and WMU is coming off a home series sweep to Denver.

Miami struggles mightily on offense (2.0 goals/game, tied for 58th) and gives up the sixth-most shots on goal (34.2). The RedHawks, though have not given up more than three goals in a game since an 8-0 loss to UND on Jan. 28. Junior goalie Ludvig Persson (8-16-4, 3.41, .899) is the reigning NCHC Goaltender of the Week after stopping 85 of 89 shots in a series split at UMD and has a .946 save percentage in his last five starts.

Miami is led offensively by junior forward Matthew Barbolini (10-13-23), but no teammate has more than 14 points. Freshman forward John Waldron and senior forward Joe Cassetti both have nine goals for the RedHawks.

Western Michigan had been rolling going into the series against Denver, having won 11 of 12 going into that series. The Broncos are tied for third in the nation in scoring (3.9 gpg), but managed just three goals in the series with the Pioneers.

An area of weakness for WMU is on the penalty kill where the Broncos are 59th in the nation (74.6%). Senior forward Jason Polin (27-14-41) continues to lead the nation in goals, freshman forward Ryan McAllister (11-30-41) is tied for second in assists and sophomore forward Max Sasson (9-23-32) and junior forward Luke Grainger (12-19-31) both have more than 30 points.

A key to the success this season for Western Michigan has been the emergence of junior Cameron Rowe (20-11-1, 2.45, .908), who is tied for fifth in the nation in wins. When Western Michigan swept Miami on Nov. 4-5, Rowe stopped 39 of 42 shots.

St. Cloud State forward Kyler Kupka (10) and St. Cloud State defenseman Dylan Anhorn (4) try to work the puck past Colorado College goaltender Kaidan Mbereko (33) in the first period Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Denver vs. Colorado College

The Pioneers and Tigers finish the regular season with a home-and-home series with Colorado College going into the weekend with a shot to finish as high as fifth in the NCHC.

Denver, the defending national champion, has already clinched the Penrose Cup as conference regular season champion. Since getting swept by SCSU on Jan. 20-21, the Pioneers have gone 7-1, which includes two wins over Colorado College. In those wins over the Tigers, junior Magnus Chrona (22-7, 2.22, .914) stopped 45 of 46 shots. Chrona is third in the nation in wins, tied for seventh in shutouts (4) and 17th in GAA.

The Pioneers throw a lot of offense out there. Denver is tied for third in offense (3.9 gpg), seventh in shots on goal per game (32.8) and sixth on the power play (25.8%). Sophomore forward Massimo Rizzo (16-29-45) is sixth in the nation in points, sophomore forward Carter Mazur (22-11-33) is second in goals and junior Mike Benning (12-20-32) leads the nation in goals by a defenseman.

The Tigers are led by freshman goalie Kaidan Mbereko (6-15-2, 2.44, .923) and junior foward Hunter McCown (17-6-23). In NCHC games, Mbereko is tied for second in the conference lead in shutouts (3), is second in save percentage (.930) and third in GAA (2.66). McCown is tied for the national lead in power-play goals (11).

Minnesota Duluth players stretch during a practice session on March 21, 2019, for the NCHC Frozen Faceoff at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Clint Austin / The Rink Live

Tie-breakers

With so many teams so close, there are a LOT of tiebreakers possible to determine which team will receive which seed for the conference tournament. Weisman has compiled a list of all of the tie-breaker possibilities and which teams have the advantage in the various scenarios.

Here they are:



