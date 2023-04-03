NCHC notebook: Western Michigan loses top scorers to the pros, North Dakota is active in transfer portal

There has been a fair amount of activity in the last week on rosters in the NCHC, some of which were expected, some are a bit of a suprise.

If you're a Western Michigan fan, get ready for a much different looking roster in the fall.

On Monday, April 3, center Ryan McAllister signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Florida Panthers that will begin in the fall. McAllister, a free agent, is tied for third in NCAA Division I in assists (36) and is sixth in points (49). He had three years of college eligibility remaining and his departure is another blow to the fifth-best offense (3.8 goals-per-game) in the country.

The Broncos had already lost senior wing Jason Polin (NCAA-leading 30 goals, 47 points) and sophomore wing Max Sasson (15 goals, 42 points) to the pros. Polin, the NCHC Player of the Year, signed a one-year entry-level contract with the Colorado Avalanche on March 29. He will finish this season with the AHL's Colorado Eagles, the Avalanche's top minor league team, on a professional tryout contract.

Sasson, another free agent, is bypassing his last two seasons of eligibility after signing a two-year, two-way contract on March 26 with the Vancouver Canucks.

ADVERTISEMENT

McAllister, Polin and Sasson accounted for 58 goals and 138 points this season for the Broncos. On March 31, WMU also lost junior defenseman Aidan Fulp to the pros. Fulp signed a two-year, two-way (NHL/AHL) entry-level contract with the New York Islanders. Fulp finished his junior season with career highs in points (15) assists (13), blocks (50), shots (53) and plus/minus (plus-9).

On March 29, WMU fifth-year forward Cole Gallant (18 assists, 24 points) signed with Trois-Rivières of the ECHL.

St. Cloud State forward Veeti Miettinen (29) takes a shot at Miami goaltender Ludvig Persson (32) as St. Cloud State forward Grant Cruikshank (19) is ready to assist in the second period Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud. Jason Wachter / Special to The Rink Live

UND lands 3 through the portal

For the third straight year, North Dakota has added a goalie through the transfer portal. On March 31, Ludvig Persson committed to play for the Fighting Hawks after spending three seasons at Miami.

Persson was named to the All-NCHC Second Team as a freshman and played in 32 of the RedHawks' 36 games and was 8-19-4 with a 3.67 goals-against average and .891 save percentage in 2022-23. Miami gave up the sixth-most shots (34.3 per game) in the nation.

Last season, UND added former Michigan State goalie Drew DeRidder, who ended up playing in 30 games (13-9-4, 2.52, .899) in his final season of eligibility. DeRidder replaced Zach Driscoll, who was 22-11-1, 2.35, .908 for the Fighting Hawks in 2021-22 after three seasons at Bemidji State.

The Fighting Hawks also added Nebraska-Omaha center Cameron Berg (10 goals, 24 points) to its roster on April 1. Berg, who is from West Fargo and is a New York Islanders draft pick, spent two seasons with the Mavericks.

And UND has added defenseman Garrett Pyke, who led Alaska in playing time and had 19 points and was a plus-14 in 34 games as a junior. He committed on March 30 and has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

ADVERTISEMENT

A number of other NCHC players have found new teams through the transfer portal.

Forward Luke Mylymok, who recently completed his junior season at Minnesota Duluth, has committed to play for Niagara. Mylymok had eight points in 31 games for the Bulldogs. He earned national fame by ending UMD's five-overtime NCAA tournament win over North Dakota in 2021 to help the Bulldogs reach the Frozen Four.

Defenseman Cooper Moore, a Detroit Red Wings draft pick, will transfer to Quinnipiac after three seasons at North Dakota. Moore had 13 points in 31 games for the Fighting Hawks in 2022-23.

Forward Barrett Brooks, who did not play in a game for Western Michigan this season, will transfer to Mercyhurst.

Two forwards who played last season for Colorado College have found new homes.

Matt Gleason, who played the last three seasons for the Tigers, and Noah Prokop have both committed to play for St. Thomas. It will be a homecoming for Gleason, who is from St. Paul and played high school hockey for Cretin-Derham Hall. Gleason had 10 points in 35 games last season. Prokop had six points in 36 games for Colorado College, where he played for two seasons after two seasons at Nebraska Omaha.

