Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College NCHC

NCHC Notebook: Colorado College gives Mayotte an extension, some notable names are in the transfer portal

Also, there have been a few early pro signings, including the Tigers' Hunter McKown, North Dakota's Tyler Kleven, Western Michigan's Max Sasson and Denver's Carter Mazur

College hockey players and coaches in interviews
Colorado College head coach Kris Mayotte listens to questions from the media during NCHC Media Day on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Today at 6:33 PM

Kris Mayotte has signed a contract extension that will secure him as Colorado College's head hockey coach through 2028.

Mayotte, 40, led Colorado College to its first NCHC Frozen Faceoff championship game and to the most wins for the program since 2018-19. The Tigers finished 13-22-3 in Mayotte's second season as head coach. That included wins over five ranked teams, including defending national champion, Denver, in the NCHC semifinals.

"Kris is a special and complete coach," Colorado College vice president and director of athletics Lesley Irvine said in a news release. "He is an elite recruiter and talent developer and has quickly become a valued member of this entire community. He has built an incredible staff and we feel strongly that he is the right person to lead our program to chase championships. We couldn't be more excited about the future."

The Tigers also swept a road series against Western Michigan, a team that finished 12th in the PairWise Rankings, in the NCHC quarterfinals.

"I want to thank President (Song) Richardson and Lesley Irvine for their belief in our staff and what we are building at Colorado College," Mayotte said in the news release. "The support and commitment for our program has allowed us to push this team forward in numerous ways. CC has quickly become one of the more complete and desirable programs in the country and we are just beginning to see the potential of what can be accomplished here. This extension ensures that we can be aggressive and truthful on the recruiting trail about our intentions as a staff and a program."

ADVERTISEMENT

Colorado College sold out every home game and averaged 3,511 fans at Ed Robson Arena. The arena has a seating capacity of 3,407.

Colorado College had an NCHC-best 15 players named Distinguished Scholar Athletes. To earn that honor, players must have a cumulative grade-point average of 3.5 or better for the year. The Tigers also led the NCHC in Academic All-Conference Team picks with 20. To be named to the academic team, players must have a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or better.

Mayotte, a former Union College goalie, was hired by Colorado College after being an assistant coach at Michigan (2019-21), Providence (2014-19) and St. Lawrence (2012-14).

SCSU vs Miami_0768.jpg
Miami goaltender Ludvig Persson (32) deflects a shot by St. Cloud State forward Jami Krannila (13) in the first period Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.
Jason Wachter / Special to The Rink Live

Transfer portal has some notable names

As the college seasons have been ending for teams, a number of players have already entered the transfer portal and a number of them in the NCHC have some name recognition.

Two players from Miami fit into that category in goalie Ludvig Persson and forward Red Savage. Persson, who recently completed his junior season, was named to the All-NCHC Second Team as a freshman and played in 32 of the RedHawks' 36 games and was 8-19-4 with a 3.67 goals-against average and .891 save percentage this season. Miami gave up the sixth-most shots (34.3 per game) in the nation.

Savage recently completed his sophomore season at Miami. He had seven goals and 14 points and played for Team USA in the last two IIHF World Junior Championships. Savage has already signed to play next season for Michigan State. His father, Brian, a former NHL player, and his older brother, Ryan, also played at Miami.

Forward Matthew Gleason, a former finalist for the Minnesota Mr. Hockey Award when he was at Cretin-Derham Hall, has entered the portal after 2 1/2 seasons at Colorado College. Gleason had 10 points in 35 games for the Tigers this season and has 27 points in 71 career college games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Defenseman Brent Johnson, a third-round draft pick of the Washington Capitals, has entered the portal after two seasons at North Dakota. Johnson had nine points and was a minus-1 in 36 games over two seasons with the Fighting Hawks.

Forward Matteo Costantini, a fifth-round draft pick of the Buffalo Sabres, has entered the portal after two seasons at North Dakota. Constantini had three points and was a minus-5 in 25 games for the Fighting Hawks this season.

Cameron Berg, a fourth-round draft pick of the New York Islanders, has entered the portal after two seasons at Nebraska Omaha. Berg had 10 goals and 24 points in 37 games this season and 18 goals and 47 points in 74 games over two seasons with the Mavericks.

Brett Chorske, the son of former NHL player Tom Chorske, has entered the portal after two seasons at Colorado College. Chorske had two goals and three points this season and six goals and 12 points in 40 games over the last two seasons with the Tigers.

SCSU vs Colorado_584.jpg
St. Cloud State forward Kyler Kupka (10), Colorado College forward Hunter McKown (41) and St. Cloud State forward Grant Cruikshank (19) battle for the puck in the second period Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

McKown, Mazur, Kleven among the signees

Three of the more productive players and one of the most physical defensemen in the NCHC are bypassing more years of college eligibility to turn pro.

Forward Hunter McKown, who leads the nation in power-play goals (14) and is tied for seventh in goals (20), has signed a pro contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets after three seasons at Colorado College. McKown, who was undrafted, made his NHL debut on March 24 against the New York Islanders and had an assist in the game. McKown played for Team USA in the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championships and had 36 goals and 55 assists in 96 career college games.

Forward Max Sasson, who just finished his sophomore season at Western Michigan, has signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Vancouver Canucks. Sasson, who was undrafted, was second on the Broncos in goals (15) and assists (27) and was a plus-20 in 38 games for WMU. In two college seasons, Sasson had 24 goals and and 64 points in 75 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

MORE NCHC COVERAGE ON THE RINK LIVE:
college men play hockey
NCHC
Mylymok, the Bulldogs' 5OT hero from 2021 regional final win over North Dakota, will transfer to Niagara
Junior wing Luke Mylymok is leaving the Bulldogs after three seasons and with two years of eligibility left.
March 28, 2023 03:52 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
Bulldog_Insider_Podcast-1400x1400-Light-Essentia.jpg
NCHC
Bulldog Insider Podcast: Matt, Zach and Bruce recap the 2022-23 season
The "Bulldog Insiders" from the News Tribune, My 9 Sports and KDAL take a look back at the 2022-23 UMD men's and women's hockey seasons in Part I of a two-part season finale.
March 27, 2023 09:12 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
college men play ice hockey
NCHC
SCSU notebook: Bushy sets career record, Castor's season numbers move into elite territory
Graduate student defenseman passes Easton Brodzinski in games played. Senior moves up on several program lists
March 24, 2023 05:58 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
020522 S GFH UNDvsOmaha-1.jpg
NCHC
Riese Gaber to return to UND for senior season
The junior winger became the Fighting Hawks' first 20-goal scorer since 2016-17 this season.
March 21, 2023 06:51 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
St. Cloud vs. Colorado College
NCHC
NCHC Frozen Faceoff Notebook: SCSU coach gets emotional talking about goalie, Colorado College steps up
Brett Larson shed some tears when he was asked about Jaxon Castor's playoff performance in championship game. Huskies' big players come up big in title game. Tigers come up short, but gain experience
March 19, 2023 12:34 AM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
2023 Frozen Faceoff.jpg
NCHC
SCSU plays a dominant game, beats Colorado College for NCHC Frozen Faceoff title
Huskies beat Tigers 3-0 in the championship game to give SCSU its second NCHC playoff title
March 18, 2023 10:30 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
NCHC Frozen Faceoff championship banner.jpg
NCHC
Live blog: NCHC Frozen Faceoff championship -- Colorado College vs. St. Cloud State
Tigers and Huskies play for the conference playoff title and an automatic bid to the NCAA Division I tournament at 7:30 p.m. Saturday
March 18, 2023 06:30 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
St. Cloud vs. North Dakota
NCHC
NCHC Frozen Faceoff notebook: International Exchange Line re-emerges with 3-goal performance for SCSU
Also, Hunter McKown, Kaidan Mbereko lead Colorado College to first championship game; why Magnus Chrona was lifted in a one-goal game late in the third period for Denver
March 18, 2023 12:30 AM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
NCAA Men's Hockey 2023: North Dakota v St. Cloud State MAR 17
NCHC
UND's season comes to an end in overtime again
St. Cloud State's Zach Okabe scored at 5:45 of overtime to lift the Huskies to an NCHC semifinal victory over the Fighting Hawks.
March 18, 2023 12:22 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
244F3B9C-5B1D-4D07-9DA3-E17E120D94ED.jpeg
NCHC
Zach Okabe scores on a rush in overtime to send SCSU to Frozen Faceoff championship
Jami Krannila skipped a pass to Okabe going down the middle and Okabe buried a backhand at 5:45 to end North Dakota's season
March 17, 2023 10:41 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten

Defenseman Tyler Kleven, who has spent the last three seasons at North Dakota, has signed a three-year contract with the Ottawa Senators. Kleven, a second-round draft pick of Ottawa, had 18 points in 35 games for the Fighting Hawks this season. In three seasons, Kleven had 35 points and 214 penalty minutes in 95 career college games. He also played for Team USA in the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championships.

On Tuesday, forward Carter Mazur, who led Denver in goals (22) and power-play goals (8) and was second on the team in points (37), signed a three-year contract with Detroit Red Wings. Mazur, a third-round draft pick of Detroit, had 36 goals, 75 points and was a plus-42 in 81 career games with the Pioneers. He also played for Team USA in the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championships.

Denver plays UMass Lowell in regional semifinal game in Loveland
Denver forward Carter Mazur (34) gains control of the puck against UMass Lowell during the NCAA regional semifinal game on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Budweiser Events Center in Loveland, Colo.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered St. Cloud State University hockey since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. mhatten@forumcomm.com

For more coverage of St. Cloud and the surrounding communities, check out St. Cloud Live.
What to read next
032623.S.TRL.FARGOTITLE
BIG 10
Gophers bench boss Bob Motzko among eight finalists for national coach of the year
Western Michigan's Pat Ferschweiler, Michigan Tech's Joe Shawhan and Brandon Naurato of Michigan also up for Spencer Penrose Award.
March 28, 2023 02:14 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
college men play ice hockey
BIG 10
Former Bulldog Isaac Howard reuniting with former coach at Michigan State
Isaac Howard is leaving UMD after one season to go play for Michigan State and his former coach at the USA Hockey National Team Development Program.
March 25, 2023 11:35 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
Denver vs. Colorado College
NCHC
Colorado College knocks off No. 3 Denver in NCHC semifinals
Kaidan Mbereko makes 23 saves, Hunter McKown scores on the power play to help the Tigers advance to their first Frozen Faceoff championship game.
March 17, 2023 06:47 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Frozen Faceoff SCSU UND.jpg
NCHC
Live blog: NCHC semifinals -- SCSU vs. North Dakota
Huskies and Fighting Hawks play at 7:30 p.m. Friday
March 17, 2023 03:28 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT