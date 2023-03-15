Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College NCHC

NCHC Frozen Faceoff preview: Semifinals feature matchups between teams that have played one another 4 times

Top-seeded Denver will play Colorado College and St. Cloud State will play North Dakota on Friday

Western Michigan vs. Minnesota Duluth
Minnesota Duluth and Western Michigan players on the ice during introductions before the championship game of the 2022 NCHC Frozen Faceoff Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Jim Rosvold / The NCHC
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Today at 5:17 PM

There is no lack of game video for the opponent for the four teams at this year's NCHC Frozen Faceoff at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

In the semifinals, Denver has played Colorado College four times in the regular season and St. Cloud State has played North Dakota four times.

The Pioneers and Tigers kick off the semifinals with a 4 p.m. game on Friday. The Huskies and Fighting Hawks play at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The winners play for the conference title and an automatic bid to the NCAA Division I tournament at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. All games will be on CBS Sports Network.

Here is a capsule look at the semifinals matchups:

Denver vs. Colorado College

The first four meetings, Denver has won all four by scores of 2-0, 4-1, 2-1, 4-2. Denver is the defending national champion and the NCHC regular season champion. Colorado College is making its second trip to the NCHC Frozen Faceoff (2019).

ADVERTISEMENT

Denver

Overall record: 30-8
Overall statistical leaders: Sophomore forward Massimo Rizzo (17 goals, 29 assists, 46 points), So. F Carter Mazur (22-15-37), Sr. F Casey Dornbach (13-21-34), Jr. D Mike Benning (13-21-34), Fr. F Aidan Thompson (10-22-32).
Goaltenders: Sr. Magnus Chrona (22-7, 2.22 goals-against average, .914 save percentage), So. Matt Davis (8-1, 1.80, .923).
Statistical leaders vs. Colorado College this season: Thompson (1-3-4), So. F Carter King (1-2-3), D Shai Buium (1-2-3). Chrona (45-46 saves, .978), Davis (46-49, .939).
Power play vs. Colorado College this season (overall): 4-for-17, 23.5% (27.2%).
Penalty kill vs. Colorado College this season (overall): 13-for-15, 86.7% (78.1%).

Coach's quote: "We have experience with not a full lineup and that's helped some of the young people be able to jump right in and contribute," said David Carle, who has seven freshmen and nine sophomores on the roster. "We got healthy for a long stretch and I give my staff credit for that ... The injury bug has caught us the last two weeks of the year again and those (younger) players have been prepared and can step right in and contribute. I think we've handled the adversity well.

"The temptation when you're trying to repeat is to say that everything is going to be OK and we'll just turn it on at the end. I think it's really important to feel the lows of the season. Getting swept at UMass and getting swept at St. Cloud (State) hurt ... We've responded from all those moments with winning streaks and with playing well the next weekend."

Player's quote: "I think we take a lot of pride in our defensive game," said Denver defenseman Justin Lee, whose team is fifth in the nation in goals against (2.2 per game) and eighth in shots against (25.3 pg). "We have a lot of returning guys back on the back end this year. The depth there is nice and the chemistry we built in years prior has been great as well."

PairWise Ranking: No. 3.

Colorado College

Overall record: 12-21-3
Overall statistical leaders: Jr. F Hunter McCown (20-7-27), Fr. F Noah Laba (11-10-21), So. F Stanley Cooley (6-14-20), Gr. D Bryan Yoon (1-14-15), Fr. F Ryan Beck (2-11-13), Jr. D Nicklas Andrews (2-11-13).
Goaltenders: Fr. Kaidan Mbereko (8-15-2, 2.36, .925), Sr. Matt Vernon (4-6-1, 2.57, .905).
Statistical leaders vs. Denver this season: McCown (2-0-2), Jr. F Logan Will (0-2-2). Mbereko (77-83, .928), Vernon (35-39, .897).
Power play vs. Denver this season (overall): 2-for-15, 13.3% (20.6%).
Penalty kill vs. Denver this season (overall): 13-for-17, 76.5% (81.2%).

ADVERTISEMENT

Coach's quote: "I felt like I was taking crazy pills in the last couple of weeks because I've been very fortunate to be around a lot of winning teams ... and there are certain characteristics that just stand out and I truly feel like we have a lot of those," said Kris Mayotte, who is in his second season with the Tigers. "Our toughness and ability to face adversity — we've done it all year and, at no point in the second half has it been easy for us.

"We've been so close in so many nights," whose team has played in 17 games decided by two goals or less. "It literally has been gut punch after gut punch. We sat there at the end of the (regular season) and said, 'How are we only a 10-win team?' We're one of the best defensive teams in the NCHC. We're one of the best penalty kills in the NCHC. We have one of the best goalies in the NCHC."

Player's quote: "I think the biggest thing that we've talked about is playing the body," Tigers defenseman Bryan Yoon said of a key to playing against Denver. "We feel like they don't really like it too much and we feel like it helps our game, our transition and create scoring opportunities for us. Our foundation is to play solid defense in front of (goalie) Kaidan (Mbereko). I think the last couple of weeks, we've done a good job of that and had success."

PairWise Ranking: No. 36.

SCSU vs. North Dakota

The first four meetings, SCSU has two wins (7-2, 6-3 at SCSU), UND has one win (4-3, OT, at UND) and there was one tie (2-2, SCSU shootout win, at UND). Like Denver, the Huskies are nearly a lock to make the NCAA tournament, while the Fighting Hawks likely need to win the championship to advance.

North Dakota

Overall record: 18-14-6
Overall statistical leaders: Fr. F Jackson Blake (16-25-41), Jr. F Riese Gaber (20-17-37), Gr. D Chris Jandric (4-29-33), Sr. F Judd Caulfield (9-9-18), Jr. D Tyler Kleven (8-10-18).
Goaltenders: Gr. Drew DeRidder (13-8-4, 2.52, .901), So. Jakob Hellsten (5-5-2, 2.72, .875).
Statistical leaders vs. SCSU this season: Blake (1-4-5), Jandric (0-5-5), Gaber (4-0-4), Sr. F Gain Hain (1-3-4). DeRidder (53-65, .815), Hellsten (19-24, .792).
Power play vs. SCSU this season (overall): 5-for-15, 33.3% (27.2%).
Penalty kill vs. SCSU this season (overall): 9-for-16, 56.3% (83.9%).

Coach's quote: "Right now, we're playing our best hockey and that's probably the most important thing to how we got here," said Brad Berry, whose team is 9-4-2 in its last 15 games. "We firmly believe that our group grew throughout the season through some challenges and different situations. But I think it made us stronger and I think it's shown in our last 10 games in how we're playing. We've got to keep earning the opportunity to play the next game."

ADVERTISEMENT

Player's quote: "It's been a tough year on everyone," said UND junior forward Riese Gaber, whose team was below .500 in mid-February. "I think (the coaching staff) does a great job of staying positive and keep embracing the grind. We have a lot of great leadership from our coaches and I think that says a lot about our group. It's a huge reason why we're here right now."

PairWise Ranking: No. 18.

SCSU

Overall record: 22-12-3
Overall statistical leaders: Sr. F Jami Krannila (19-18-37), Gr. F Grant Cruikshank (21-11-32), Sr. F Zach Okabe (16-16-32), Jr. F Veeti Miettinen (10-21-31), Sr. D Dylan Anhorn (5-20-25).
Goaltenders: Sr. Jaxon Castor (11-7-1, 2.19, .918), Jr. Dominic Basse (11-5-2, 2.30, .911).
Statistical leaders vs. UND this season: So. D Jack Peart (2-5-7), Krannila (5-1-6), Okabe (3-3-6), Miettinen (1-4-5). Castor (58-62, .935), Basse (46-50, .920).
Power play vs. UND this season (overall): 7-for-16, 43.8% (25.5%).
Penalty kill vs. UND this season (overall): 10-for-15, 66.7% (76.1%).

Coach's quote: "I walked in the (locker) room and said, 'Guys, should we have a light, easy day today?' and all the guys looked at me and said, 'No way. We've got to practice how we're gonna play,'" Brett Larson said of Tuesday's practice after an off day Monday. "We went out there and got after it, competed hard and we want to take our compete level into the weekend against North Dakota.

MORE NCHC COVERAGE ON THE RINK LIVE:
MHockey FinalFive vs. DU 3.17.2012-EC-65.jpg
NCHC
UND set to play on St. Patrick's Day in St. Paul again
Will the Fighting Hawks wear their black jerseys as they did for their Game 2 and 3 wins over Omaha last weekend? Or will they wear green for the holiday?
March 15, 2023 04:55 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
college men play hockey
NCHC
Ups and downs at UMD have prepared Kaiser for jump to NHL, Chicago Blackhawks
Bulldogs junior defenseman Wyatt Kaiser has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Chicago Blackhawks that begins this season. He'll joins the NHL team right away on Wednesday.
March 14, 2023 07:54 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
SCSU vs UND_0168.jpg
NCHC
The NCHC Frozen Faceoff is set, here's when the teams will play
SCSU will play UND at 7:30 p.m., Denver will play Colorado College at 4 p.m. Friday in NCHC semifinals
March 13, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
031222.HKY.8958.jpg
NCHC
UND headed to Frozen Faceoff after furious finish in Omaha
The Fighting Hawks scored three times in the span of 1:42 late in the third period to beat the Mavericks in a decisive Game 3 of their NCHC quarterfinal series.
March 12, 2023 10:54 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
Brock Bremer.jpg
NCHC
Mavericks suffer 'disappointing' season-ending loss to UND
Fighting Hawks score trio of third-period goals and leave Mavericks searching for elusive first trip to St. Paul
March 12, 2023 10:53 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
hockey players react to losing the game
NCHC
Bulldogs' season comes to an 'unacceptable' early end via NCHC quarterfinal loss at St. Cloud State
UMD will miss the NCHC semifinals for the first time since 2014-15 and the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2013-14 following a loss to the Huskies in Game 3 of an NCHC quarterfinal series.
March 12, 2023 10:39 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
college men play ice hockey
NCHC
Body blows: Goals by two freshmen 14 seconds apart help SCSU eliminate UMD, advance to NCHC Frozen Faceoff
Defenseman Cooper Wylie and wing Adam Ingram scored goals to turn a deficit into a lead. Jaxon Castor made 26 saves for SCSU, which plays North Dakota in the NCHC Frozen Faceoff semifinals Friday.
March 12, 2023 08:45 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
031122.HKY.8228.jpg
NCHC
Drew DeRidder stands tall as Fighting Hawks force decisive Game 3
UND used goals from Jackson Blake, Tyler Kleven and Dylan James to beat Omaha 3-1 in Baxter Arena.
March 11, 2023 11:04 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
college men play ice hockey
NCHC
With three in 3:33, UMD forces a decisive Game 3 of its series at SCSU
Bulldogs beat the Huskies 5-1 to keep Minnesota Duluth's season alive
March 11, 2023 10:11 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
college men play ice hockey
NCHC
Micah Miller's first multi-goal game of his career helps lead SCSU to a win over UMD
Dominic Basse had 24 saves to help the Huskies to a 3-1 win over the Bulldogs in Game 1 of their NCHC series.
March 10, 2023 11:23 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten

"We know it's going to be no difference from when we played (Minnesota) Duluth," said Larson, whose team won Game 3 against the Bulldogs on Sunday. "It's going to be high intensity, high compete and we've got to be ready for that."

Player's quote: "It's so much fun and just letting the guys know to enjoy it," captain Spencer Meier on what he's shared with players who have not played in the Frozen Faceoff. "Myself, (Brendan) Bushy and Micah (Miller) have lost two championship games, so we have some fire in our stomachs going up there because we want to win one of those.

"We'd obviously love if it was all red," Meier said of the fans at Xcel Energy Center on Friday. "But it's St. Patrick's Day and it's North Dakota and its fans travel well ... It's going to be green and it's going to be loud. Those are the games that are fun to play in. Those are the games when the whole place is going nuts. As an athlete, that's what you dream of as a kid. You want to play in these games where it's packed and it's loud."

ADVERTISEMENT

PairWise Ranking: No. 7.

UMD SCSU NCHC FROZEN FACEOFF
Parker Mackay (39) of Minnesota Duluth takes the NCHC championship trophy back to his team Saturday after defeating St. Cloud State 3-2 in double overtime in the NCHC championship game at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Clint Austin / The Rink Live

NCHC Frozen Faceoff history

The NCHC Frozen Faceoff has been held at three locations — Target Center (2014-16), Xcel Energy Center (since 2017) and Ralph Engelstad Arena —since 2014. The lone season it did not happen was 2020 when the postseason was cancelled due to the pandemic. In 2021, the Frozen Faceoff had all eight teams play in Grand Forks, N.D., due to the pandemic. Minnesota Duluth has the most Frozen Faceoff championship wins. St. Cloud State has the most championship game appearances with five. Denver has the most Frozen Faceoff appearances (9). There was a third-place game played from 2014-19.

2022

Semifinals:
Minnesota Duluth 2, Denver 0
Western Michigan 4, North Dakota 2
Championship:
Minnesota Duluth 3, Western Michigan 0

2021

Semifinals:
St. Cloud State 3, Minnesota Duluth 2
North Dakota 2, Denver 1, OT
Championship:
North Dakota 5, St. Cloud State 3

2019

Semifinals:
St. Cloud State 5, Colorado College 2
Minnesota Duluth 3, Denver 0
Championship:
Minnesota Duluth 3, St. Cloud State 2 (2 OTs)

2018

Semifinals:
St. Cloud State 3, North Dakota 2 (OT)
Denver 3, Minnesota Duluth 1
Championship:
Denver 4, St. Cloud State 1

2017

Semifinals:
Minnesota Duluth 5, Western Michigan 2
North Dakota 1, Denver 0
Championship:
Minnesota Duluth 4, North Dakota 3

ADVERTISEMENT

2016

Semifinals:
Minnesota Duluth 4, North Dakota 2
St. Cloud State 4, Denver 2
Championship:
St. Cloud State 3, Minnesota Duluth 1

2015

Semifinals:
St. Cloud State 3, North Dakota 1
Miami 6, Denver 3
Championship:
Miami 3, St. Cloud State 2

2014

Semifinals:
Denver 4, Western Michigan 3
Miami 3, North Dakota 0
Championship:
Denver 4, Miami 3

Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered St. Cloud State University hockey since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. mhatten@forumcomm.com

For more coverage of St. Cloud and the surrounding communities, check out St. Cloud Live.
What to read next
college men play ice hockey
NCHC
Bulldogs down to their last life after dropping NCHC quarterfinal opener 3-1 at St. Cloud State
The Huskies used a 4-on-4 goal following a UMD major penalty to take Game 1 on Friday. UMD needs a win Saturday in Game 2 to keep its season alive.
March 10, 2023 11:08 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
031022.HKY.6021.jpg
NCHC
UND's hockey season on the brink after Game 1 loss at Omaha
Goalie Simon Latkoczy stopped 40 of 41 shots to give the Mavericks their first playoff win under sixth-year coach Mike Gabinet.
March 10, 2023 11:04 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
SCSU vs Western Michigan_0756.jpg
NCHC
Several NCHC player awards are coming and here's who could win them
WMU's Jason Polin up for 4 NCHC individual awards; SCSU's Jami Krannila, Denver's Magnus Chrona up for 2 each. The winners of the awards will be named on March 16 in St. Paul
March 09, 2023 09:43 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
St. Cloud State forward Kyler Kupka
NCHC
SCSU's Kyler Kupka discusses a cool outdoor ice setup his dad built, packing a toaster for the warming house
Senior joins the Huskies Hockey Insider podcast to talk about his career, having an appendectomy earlier this season, assisting on the game-winning goal on senior night and more.
March 09, 2023 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT