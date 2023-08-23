Sponsored By
Men's College NCHC

NCHC announces playoff format for the 2024-25 season

There will be a play-in game between the Nos. 8 and 9 seeds to get into the conference quarterfinals

NCHC Frozen Faceoff championship banner.jpg
NCHC Frozen Faceoff banner
Mick Hatten / The Rink Live
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Today at 10:21 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — After announcing in July the addition of Arizona State University as its ninth member starting in the 2024-25 season, the NCHC has finalized its 2025 NCHC Tournament postseason format. The new playoff model was unanimously approved by the NCHC Athletic Council, which consists of conference members athletic directors.

All nine teams will qualify for the NCHC playoffs in 2025. A play-in game between the No. 8 seed and the No. 9 seed will be held on Wednesday, March 12, 2025 prior to the best-of-three quarterfinal series. The play-in game will be held at the site of the No. 1 seed in the NCHC Tournament. The winner of the play-in game will remain to face the No. 1 seed in a best-of-three series the following Friday through Sunday.

The best-of-three quarterfinals series, which have historically been the first round of the NCHC tournament, will remain as they have been. While the No. 1 seed will take on either the No. 8 or No. 9 seed, the No. 2 seed will host the No. 7 seed, the No. 3 seed will host the No. 6 seed and the No. 4 seed will host the No. 5 seed. The NCHC quarterfinals in 2025 will take place from Friday, March 14 through Sunday, March 16 (if necessary).

NCHC, Press Conference
NCHC
Heather Weems discusses adding Arizona State to the NCHC, the landscape of college sports
With nine teams in the conference beginning in 2024, the commissioner talks about changes to the schedule, the challenges of putting together a new conference tournament schedule and more
Dec 31, 1969
 · 
By  Mick Hatten

Like in previous NCHC tournaments, the four quarterfinal series winners in 2025 will advance to the NCHC Frozen Faceoff at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The four advancing teams will be re-seeded with semifinals taking place on Friday, March 21, 2025, and the 2025 championship game will be held Saturday, March 22.

The full 2024-25 conference schedule will be released in the spring following the conclusion of the 2023-24 campaign.

The 2024 NCHC Tournament and Frozen Faceoff format remains unchanged, with quarterfinals on March 15-17, 2024, and the Frozen Faceoff on March 22-23. The format for the 2026 NCHC postseason and beyond is still to be determined.

2025 NCHC Tournament schedule

  • Wednesday, March 12 — Play-in game (No. 8 vs. No. 9 at No. 1 seed)
  • Friday, March 14 — Game 1 of quarterfinals (four games)
  • Saturday, March 15 — Game 2 of quarterfinals (four games)
  • Sunday, March 16 — Game 3 of quarterfinals (four games, if necessary)
  • Friday, March 21 — Frozen Faceoff semifinals (two games)
  • Saturday, March 22 — Frozen Faceoff championship game
    2023 Frozen Faceoff.jpg
    The St. Cloud State men's hockey team celebrates its NCHC Frozen Faceoff championship on March 18, 2023, at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn.
    Mick Hatten / The Rink Live
For more coverage of St. Cloud and the surrounding communities, check out St. Cloud Live.
