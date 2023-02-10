NCHC announces its All-Decade Second Team from fan vote

As part of its 10th anniversary, the NCHC has named an All-Decade Team. The full team was announced on Friday with two former St. Cloud State players, two former North Dakota players, a former Nebraska Omaha player and a former Minnesota Duluth player named to the Second Team.

Fans voted for two All-Decade Teams with a two-week fan vote taking place Jan. 18-31. The All-Decade First Team will be named from Feb. 14-16 on social media.

The All-Decade Second Team includes former Bulldogs forward Noah Cates (2018-22), former Mavericks forward Jake Guentzel (2013-16), former Fighting Hawks forward Jordan Kawaguchi (2017-21), former Fighting Hawks defenseman Jake Sanderson (2020-22), former Huskies defenseman Jimmy Schuldt (2015-19) and former Huskies goalie Charlie Lindgren (2013-16).

Forward Noah Cates (21) of the Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs controls the puck against the Colorado College Tigers during a game on Nov. 22, 2019, at Amsoil Arena in Duluth. Clint Austin / The Rink Live

Cates, who is from Stillwater, Minn., was an All-NCHC First Team pick in 2019-20 and a Second All-NCHC Second Team pick in 2020-21. He was also named to the NCHC All-Rookie Team in 2018-19 and was All-NCHC honorable mention as a senior. A two-time captain, he had career-bests of 14 goals and 33 points as a sophomore. He had 99 points in 139 career games and helped the Bulldogs win the 2019 national title and two NCHC Frozen Faceoff titles. He is playing for the Philadelphia Flyers.

Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) crashes into Vegas Golden Knights goalie Logan Thompson (36) during the first period on Dec. 1, 2022, at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. Philip G. Pavely/USA TODAY Sports

Guentzel, who is from Woodbury, Minn., was an All-NCHC Second Team pick as a junior after he had 19 goals and 46 points. he was named to the All-Rookie Team as a freshman in 2013-14. He had 40 goals and 119 points in 108 games with the Mavericks. Guentzel helped UNO reach its first Frozen Four in 2015. He has played for the Pittsburgh Penguins since 2016, helped them win the Stanley Cup in 2017 and is a two-time All-Star.

Bemidji State goalie Henry Johnson (35) stops a shot from Fighting Hawk Jordan Kawaguchi (29) in an Oct. 12, 20018, game at the Sanford Center in Bemdji, Minn. Jillian Gandsey/The Rink Live

Kawaguchi, who is from Abbsford, British Columbia, was a two-time All-NCHC First Team pick. In 2019-20, he had 15 goals and 45 points and was a top three finalist for the Hobey Baker Award. A captain, he lead UND to back-to-back Penrose Cups as regular season champions and to the 2021 NCHC Frozen Faceoff title. He had 126 points in 136 career college games. As a senior, he earned the Senior CLASS Award as the top senior on and off the ice. He is playing for the Idaho Steelheads of the ECHL.

UND defenseman Jake Sanderson (26) controls the puck up ice while Penn State's Connor McMenamin (19) attempts to disrupt from behind. Photo via Russ Hons / UND Athletics. Russell Hons

Sanderson, who is from Whitefish, Montana, had 41 points and was a plus-25 in 45 career games with the Fighting Hawks. He was named to the NCHC All-Rookie Team and was an All-NCHC Second Team pick as a sophomore. He helped UND win two Penrose Cups and played for Team USA in the 2022 Olympics with Cates. Sanderson is playing for the Ottawa Senators.

Nominees Jimmy Schuldt (from left) Cale Makar, and Adam Fox sit on stage at the Hobey Baker Award ceremony on April 12, 2019, at the HarborCenter in Buffalo, N.Y. Clint Austin / The Rink Live

Schuldt, who is from Minnetonka, Minn., was a three-time captain and two-time All-NCHC First Team pick. He was a two-time First Team All-American, was NCHC Player of the Year and Defensive Defenseman of the Year and a top three finalist for the Hobey Baker Award as a senior. As a junior, Schuldt was a top 10 finalist for the Hobey Baker. Schuldt had 118 points, which is the most for a defenseman in the NCHC, over 156 games. Schuldt is playing for the Coachella Valley Firebirds in the AHL.

Washington Capitals goalie Charlie Lindgren (79) makes a save during warm up prior to a game against the Vancouver Canucks on Nov. 29, 2022, at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia. Bob Frid/USA TODAY Sports

Lindgren, who is from Lakeville, Minn., was a All-NCHC First Team, NCHC Goaltender of the Year and a First-Team All-American as a junior in 2013-14. As a junior, he was 30-9-1 with a .925 save percentage, 2.13 goals-against average and five shutouts. That season, he helped the Huskies win the first Penrose Cup. In college, he was 51-29-3 with a .921 save percentage, 2.21 GAA and eight shutouts and started 82 games. Lindgren is playing for the Washington Capitals.