NCHC announces its All-Decade First Team from fan vote

As part of its 10th anniversary, the NCHC has named an All-Decade Team. The full First Team was announced on Friday with two former Denver players, two former Minnesota Duluth players, a player from St. Cloud State and a player from North Dakota named to the First Team. The Second Team was named on Feb. 10.

Fans voted for two All-Decade Teams with a two-week fan vote taking place Jan. 18-31.

The All-Decade Second Team includes former Denver players Troy Terry (2015-18) and Will Butcher (2013-17), former UMD players Scott Perunovich (2017-20) and Hunter Shepard (2016-20), former St. Cloud State player Jonny Brodzinski (2012-15) and former North Dakota player Brock Boeser (2015-17).

Anaheim Ducks forward Troy Terry (19) is congratulated by his team mates on his goal against Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck (37) during the first period on Nov. 17, 2022, at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Terrence Lee/USA TODAY Sports

Terry, who is from Highlands Ranch, Colo., was a two-time All-NCHC pick as a forward. He was named to the All-NCHC Second Team and was a First-Team All-American as a junior in 2016-17 when he had 14 goals and 48 points in 38 games. Terry helped Denver win the 2017 NCAA championship when he had a career-best 22 goals and had 45 points. Denver won the Penrose Cup when he was a sophomore and the NCHC Frozen Faceoff as a junior. Terry also helped Team USA win the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championships, scoring the winning goal in the gold medal game. Terry had 45 goals and 115 points in 115 career college games. He was named an NHL All-Star this season, his fifth with the Anaheim Ducks.

North Dakota’s Nick Schmaltz (8) and Drake Caggiula (9) apply pressure as Denver goalie Tanner Jaillet (36) gets help from defenseman Will Butcher (4) in the first period of the NCAA men’s hockey semifinals April 7, 2016, at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. Reinhold Matay / USA Today Sports

Butcher, who is from Sun Prairie, Wis., was a two-time All-NCHC First Team pick as a defenseman. He was the captain of the Pioneers when they won the Penrose Cup and the NCAA championship in 2017. He was also a two-time All-American and won the Hobey Baker Award in 2017 as the nation's best college player. He had a career-best 30 assists and 37 points in 2016-17. He also won the NCHC Frozen Faceoff as a freshman and played for Team USA in two IIHF World Junior Championships. He had 28 goals and 103 points in 158 career college games. He was named to the NHL's All-Rookie Team with the New Jersey Devils in 2017-18 and is playing professionally for the Texas Stars, the AHL affiliate of the Dallas Stars.

Minnesota Duluth's Scott Perunovich (right) and Ohio State's Gordi Myer compete for the puck on April 5, 2018, at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com

Perunovich, who is from Hibbing, Minn., is the lone three-time All-NCHC First Team selection. He won the Hobey Baker Award in 2020, was the NCHC Rookie of the Year in 2018 and was the NCHC Player of the Year in 2020. He was a three-time All-American. As a junior, he had 34 assists and 40 points as a junior. The 34 assists are the most for an NCHC defrenseman. He helped UMD win two straight national championships and won the Tim Taylor Award as the National Rookie of the Year. He helped Team USA win the bronze medal at the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championships. He had 20 goals and 105 points in 115 career college games. He is playing in the St. Louis Blues organization.

Goaltender Hunter Shepard (32) of Minnesota Duluth deflects a shot on goal against Massachusetts during the NCAA Championship game at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y. Clint Austin / The Rink Live

Shepard, who is from Cohasset, Minn., was the goalie who won back-to-back national titles in 2018 and 2019 for the Bulldogs. He was a three-time All-NCHC pick, including being named to the First Team each of his last two seasons. He was named to the All-Frozen Four Tournament Team twice. He is one of two goalies (Denver's Tanner Jaillet) to be named NCHC Goaltender of the Year twice. In 2019, he helped UMD win the NCHC Frozen Faceoff. His 17 career shutouts are an NCHC record and he was 76-37-5 with a 1.94 goals-against average and .922 save percentage in 119 career college games. He is playing professionally for the Hershey Bears, the AHL affiliate of the Washington Capitals.

Jonny Brodzinski skates with the puck for the Los Angeles Kings against the Dallas Stars at STAPLES Center on Feb. 28, 2019, in Los Angeles, Calif. Adam Pantozzi/NHLI via Getty Images

Brodzinski, who is from Ham Lake, Minn., helped lead the Huskies to the first Penrose Cup in 2013-14 when he had 21 goals and a career-best 41 points as a sophomore. As a junior, he had 21 goals and 38 points in 40 games and was named to the All-NCHC First Team. He helped the Huskies reach three straight NCAA tournament appearances and had 64 goals and 112 points in 120 career college games. Brodzinski has split time between the New York Rangers and their AHL affiliate Hartford Wolfpack this season.

Nov 26, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vancouver Canucks right wing Brock Boeser (6) warms up before a game against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports

Boeser, who is from Burnsville, Minn., was an All-NCHC First Team pick as a freshman when he had an NCHC record 60 points, which included 27 goals (second in conference history). As a freshman, he was the NCHC Rookie of the Year, was a member of Team USA that won the bronze medal at the IIHF World Junior Championships and helped UND win the Penrose Cup and the NCAA championship. He had 43 goals and 94 points in 74 career college games. He has played six seasons in the NHL with the Vancouver Canucks.

The Honorable Mention All-Decade Team includes forwards Henrik Borgrstrom (Denver, 2016-18), Austin Czarnik (Miami, 2011-15), Austin Ortega (Nebraska Omaha, 2013-17), defensemen Ronnie Attard (Western Michigan, 2019-22) and Jaccob Slavin (Colorado College, 2013-15) and goalie Tanner Jaillet (Denver, 2014-18).