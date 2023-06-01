Sponsored By
Men's College NCHC

Mike Schmitt named NCHC director of officiating

Schmitt has been an officiating supervisor for the conference since 2013

2021 NCHC Media Day
Mike Schmitt
COURTESY OF JIM ROSVOLD / THE NCHC
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Today at 1:27 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The NCHC has named long-time supervisor of officials Mike Schmitt as its new director of officiating, commissioner Heather Weems announced Thursday.

Schmitt moves into a new role with the NCHC after serving as an officiating supervisor for the conference during its first 10 years of competition. He has been a part of the NCHC since play began in 2013.

“I couldn’t be more excited to name Mike Schmitt as the NCHC’s director of officiating. Mike boasts over 30 years of experience as a collegiate and international official, as well as instructor with USA Hockey,” Weems said in a news release. “Mike has built a tremendous rapport with our NCHC head coaches as an approachable and accessible supervisor. He is also a respected voice amongst the NCHC’s officiating staff for his organization and feedback.”

Prior to becoming an officiating supervisor for the NCHC, Schmitt spent 15 seasons in the WCHA men's conference as an on-ice official, including 13 years as a referee. During his collegiate officiating career, Schmitt was chosen to work seven NCAA Frozen Fours, 11 NCAA Regional tournaments and 12 WCHA Final Five Championships. Additionally, Schmitt was selected to referee both the 1998 and 2001 NCAA Division I national championship games.

“I’m looking forward to this new opportunity and excited to be the director of officiating for the NCHC. I consider it an honor to be selected for this position,” Schmitt said in the news release. “My priority will be to promote communication between officials, coaches and administrators to enhance and build on the current officiating program. The NCHC showcases hockey at the highest level concerning its teams, players and coaches. I want to ensure the officiating program is at the same level.”

Schmitt earned the NCHC’s Mark Rudolph Officiating Achievement Award in 2021 for his work with the NCHC’s officiating program on and off the ice. During that season, he helped the NCHC navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and organize officials for the NCHC ‘Pod’ held in December 2020 in Omaha, Neb.

“Throughout his tenure, Mike has been viewed as a team-builder and strong communicator. In an increasingly challenging officiating environment, in which video review and replay demand both precision and confidence, Mike’s experience and leadership style will be an asset to the NCHC,” Weems said. “Our officiating team is passionate about the game and we strive to provide them the best possible environment for their own learning and performance. I look forward to working with Mike to continue to support and grow the quality and effectiveness of NCHC officiating for our referees and linesmen, member programs and fans.”

Along with his work in collegiate hockey, Schmitt also has international officiating experience. He refereed two International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championships in 1992 and 1995, a pair of IIHF Men’s World Championships (1996 and 1998), and the annual Spengler Cup in Switzerland in 1994. In addition, Schmitt spent 12 years as a USA Hockey national staff instructor within their officiating program.

Schmitt resides in Minot, N.D. with his wife, Beth. They have two grown sons: Brandon, a current NCHC referee, and Bryce, a former player at Lake Superior State.

College hockey players and coaches in interviews
NCHC
NCHC announces that it is replacing Don Adam as director of officiating
Adam, a former official, had served in that role since the conference began in 2013
May 25, 2023 11:01 AM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten

Schmitt replaces Don Adam as Director of Officiating, after Adam held the position for the NCHC’s first 10 years of competition.

“On behalf of the NCHC and our member institutions, I want to thank Don Adam for providing vision and leadership over the past decade,” Weems said. “We are building on a solid foundation and will continue enhancing our officiating program.”

Schmitt will officially begin his duties as NCHC director of officiating on June 19.

