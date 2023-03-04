Sponsored By
Men's College NCHC

Mike Benning and Justin Lee won the game for Denver Pioneers against Colorado College

The home-team Denver Pioneers got a single-goal win Colorado College. The team won 2-1 on Friday.

img_500262335_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
March 04, 2023 04:02 AM

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Pioneers took the lead when Mike Benning scored assisted by Carter Mazur and McKade Webster .

Halfway through, Justin Lee scored a goal, assisted by McKade Webster and Tristan Lemyre , making the score 2-0.

Tigers' Hunter McKown tallied a goal late, making the score 2-1. Logan Will and Noah Laba assisted.

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
