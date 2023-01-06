Mick Hatten talks about Gophers/Huskies matchup, Bob Motzko returning to St. Cloud, a potential hockey NIT
The Rink Live reporter also chats about the changes in the NHL in recent years as a guest on WJON's "Hang Up and Listen" show on Friday
The Rink Live's Mick Hatten was a guest on WJON's "Hang Up and Listen" radio show with Dave Overlund on Friday. Hatten discusses some of the new features on TheRinkLive.com and then helps break down the first half success of the St. Cloud State men's hockey team, talks about Bob Motzko's return to St. Cloud and then discusses how the NHL has changed in recent years.
While the future schedule is not set and contracts are not finalized, the Minnesota Gophers are committed to playing the five other D-I programs in the state, and North Dakota, going forward.
Associate head coach Dave Shyiak discusses SCSU's defense, the first half, World Junior Championship
Huskies Hockey Insider podcast with Mick Hatten also previews this weekend's series for SCSU against Minnesota.
With as many as 300 friends, family and Elk River community supporters there to see him, the former St. Cloud State star defenseman played his first NHL game in his home state.
Transfer from Colorado College is in the top three in the nation in both save percentage and goals-against average.
SCSU notebook: Spencer Meier is back, coach discusses two recruits at World Juniors, Huskies prep for Gophers
Three-year captain is expected to play this weekend against Minnesota.
Former St. Cloud State standout ranks second among NHL rookie defensemen in goals.
17-year-old forward died in a car accident on Dec. 10.
The Americans beat Sweden 8-7 in overtime in a wild third-place game Thursday in Halifax, N.S.
Former UMD sports information director Bob Nygaard helped the Bulldogs win six Hobey Baker Memorial Awards during his 35-plus years with the Bulldogs.
December continues to bear fruit for the Bemidji State men’s hockey team, as Mattias Sholl and Will Zmolek were named CCHA Players of the Month for the final month of 2022.
The UND junior center will sit out Friday's regular-season game against Lindenwood.