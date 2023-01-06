SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

Men's College | NCHC
Mick Hatten talks about Gophers/Huskies matchup, Bob Motzko returning to St. Cloud, a potential hockey NIT

The Rink Live reporter also chats about the changes in the NHL in recent years as a guest on WJON's "Hang Up and Listen" show on Friday

Mick Hatten is sports editor for Forum Communications. He covers St. Cloud State University and Augustana University hockey for TheRinkLive.com.
By Mick Hatten
January 06, 2023 01:58 PM
The Rink Live's Mick Hatten was a guest on WJON's "Hang Up and Listen" radio show with Dave Overlund on Friday. Hatten discusses some of the new features on TheRinkLive.com and then helps break down the first half success of the St. Cloud State men's hockey team, talks about Bob Motzko's return to St. Cloud and then discusses how the NHL has changed in recent years.

