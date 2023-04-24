Mick Hatten discusses the SCSU roster taking shape; coaching changes for Badgers, Mavericks; NCHC news

There is no real offseason for hockey news. The Rink Live's Mick Hatten was recently asked to talk about recent developments for the St. Cloud State men's hockey team, Wisconsin and Minnesota State University-Mankato getting new head coaches and for teams in the NCHC. He joins host Anna Behning for a discussion of all this and more:

Inside TRL Luke Strand discusses becoming the head coach at Minnesota State, his background in hockey Luke Strand wrote a school paper in the fifth grade on what he wanted to be when he grew up. He said a fireman or a coach.<br/><br/> It ended up being the latter and he has coached in hockey for the last 20-plus years. He has coached in junior hockey, NCAA Division III, Division I and pro hockey (AHL). He began as a player growing up in Eau Claire, Wis. He ended up playing junior hockey for the North Iowa Huskies (USHL) and at Wisconsin-Eau Claire. After playing some minor league hockey, he has been a head or assistant coach or a scout.<br/><br/> On April 10, he became the men's hockey head coach at Minnesota State University-Mankato. Strand talks about the stops in his career, trying to navigate the transfer portal and how he would like to see the Mavericks play.<br/>

NCHC Huskies get transfers from Alaska, North Dakota for next season Defenseman Karl Falk from the Nanooks and forward Nick Portz from the Fighting Hawks have committed to play for St. Cloud State. Falk is from Sweden, Portz is from St. Cloud.