Mick Hatten discusses the SCSU roster taking shape; coaching changes for Badgers, Mavericks; NCHC news
The Rink Live's Mick Hatten discusses recent hockey news with Anna Behning of Husky Productions and UTVS
There is no real offseason for hockey news. The Rink Live's Mick Hatten was recently asked to talk about recent developments for the St. Cloud State men's hockey team, Wisconsin and Minnesota State University-Mankato getting new head coaches and for teams in the NCHC. He joins host Anna Behning for a discussion of all this and more:
Click on the play button on the post below:
Also, a look at who is planning on returning among the seniors and the Huskies' NHL draft picks
The three-time Spencer Penrose Award winner, handed to the national college coach of the year, Hastings’ teams racked up an impressive 11-year run.
Luke Strand wrote a school paper in the fifth grade on what he wanted to be when he grew up. He said a fireman or a coach.<br/><br/> It ended up being the latter and he has coached in hockey for the last 20-plus years. He has coached in junior hockey, NCAA Division III, Division I and pro hockey (AHL). He began as a player growing up in Eau Claire, Wis. He ended up playing junior hockey for the North Iowa Huskies (USHL) and at Wisconsin-Eau Claire. After playing some minor league hockey, he has been a head or assistant coach or a scout.<br/><br/> On April 10, he became the men's hockey head coach at Minnesota State University-Mankato. Strand talks about the stops in his career, trying to navigate the transfer portal and how he would like to see the Mavericks play.<br/>
Defenseman Karl Falk from the Nanooks and forward Nick Portz from the Fighting Hawks have committed to play for St. Cloud State. Falk is from Sweden, Portz is from St. Cloud.
Defenseman was leading the team in ice time, assists when he suffered a foot injury before a game on Jan. 21. He considered pro options, but will come back for his last season of eligibility
Okabe was third on the team in goals and points in 2022-23.
Defenseman was leading the team in ice time, assists when he suffered a foot injury before a game on Jan. 21. He considered pro options, but will come back for his last season of eligibility
Defenseman Karl Falk from the Nanooks and forward Nick Portz from the Fighting Hawks have committed to play for St. Cloud State. Falk is from Sweden, Portz is from St. Cloud.
NCHC games begin on Nov. 3, Frozen Faceoff will be March 22-23
Forwards Austin Burnevik and Gavyn Thoreson and defenseman Warren Clark all made the list of the top 224 draft eligibile players in North America
Pilgrim finished tied for second in the state with 52 goals in 2022-23. He led all juniors with 92 points.
Pehrson, of Lakeville, Minn., was an alternate captain for the Wolverines, who went to the NCAA Frozen Four this season.
Okabe was third on the team in goals and points in 2022-23.
The 6-foot-3, 195-pound right-handed shooting blue liner will have three years of eligibility remaining after transferring from Minnesota State-Mankato.
Former Shattuck-St. Mary's forward Connor McMenamin talks about his return to Minnesota, plus a look at how Bulldogs are faring in the Women's World Championship and NHL Stanley Cup playoff chase
The 6-foot-3 power forward scored 13 goals and 29 points in 28 games last season with Lindenwood.
Nittany Lions senior forward Connor McMenamin and Fighting Hawks sophomore defenseman Luke Bast will play for the Bulldogs in 2023-24 after entering the transfer portal this spring.
SCSU notebook: Krannila signs AHL deal, Spellacy scores first pro goal, 7 Huskies to play in Women's Worlds
Senior center bypasses his last season of eligibility, joins Penguins organization. Grant Cruikshank signs deal with the Toronto Marlies.
NCHC notebook: Western Michigan loses top scorers to the pros, North Dakota is active in transfer portal
The Broncos have lost their top three in goals, points. Fighting Hawks have landed goalie, center, defenseman as transfers. News, notes and updates on a busy start to the offseason
Graduate student defenseman, forward sign with the Kalamazoo Wings
ADVERTISEMENT