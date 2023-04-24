Sponsored By
Men's College NCHC

Mick Hatten discusses the SCSU roster taking shape; coaching changes for Badgers, Mavericks; NCHC news

The Rink Live's Mick Hatten discusses recent hockey news with Anna Behning of Husky Productions and UTVS

Anna Behning and Mick Hatten.png
Anna Behning (left) of Husky Productions with The Rink Live's Mick Hatten.
Mick Hatten / The Rink Live
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Today at 1:09 PM

There is no real offseason for hockey news. The Rink Live's Mick Hatten was recently asked to talk about recent developments for the St. Cloud State men's hockey team, Wisconsin and Minnesota State University-Mankato getting new head coaches and for teams in the NCHC. He joins host Anna Behning for a discussion of all this and more:

Click on the play button on the post below:

Edited/20221117_Fargo Force vs. Sioux Falls Stampede Cully's Kids Night_050.jpg
NCHC
Here's a look at some of the possible freshmen for the SCSU men's hockey team next season
Also, a look at who is planning on returning among the seniors and the Huskies' NHL draft picks
March 30, 2023 03:55 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
DSCN0292.JPG
BIG 10
Minnesota State's Mike Hastings named head coach at Wisconsin
The three-time Spencer Penrose Award winner, handed to the national college coach of the year, Hastings’ teams racked up an impressive 11-year run.
March 30, 2023 09:07 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
FTuKGODWYAAQs92.jpg
Inside TRL
Luke Strand discusses becoming the head coach at Minnesota State, his background in hockey
Luke Strand wrote a school paper in the fifth grade on what he wanted to be when he grew up. He said a fireman or a coach.<br/><br/> It ended up being the latter and he has coached in hockey for the last 20-plus years. He has coached in junior hockey, NCAA Division III, Division I and pro hockey (AHL). He began as a player growing up in Eau Claire, Wis. He ended up playing junior hockey for the North Iowa Huskies (USHL) and at Wisconsin-Eau Claire. After playing some minor league hockey, he has been a head or assistant coach or a scout.<br/><br/> On April 10, he became the men's hockey head coach at Minnesota State University-Mankato. Strand talks about the stops in his career, trying to navigate the transfer portal and how he would like to see the Mavericks play.<br/>
April 20, 2023 06:11 AM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Brock Bremer.jpg
NCHC
Huskies get transfers from Alaska, North Dakota for next season
Defenseman Karl Falk from the Nanooks and forward Nick Portz from the Fighting Hawks have committed to play for St. Cloud State. Falk is from Sweden, Portz is from St. Cloud.
April 20, 2023 02:46 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
2023010816-31-201392.jpg
NCHC
Dylan Anhorn is returning to St. Cloud State for another season
Defenseman was leading the team in ice time, assists when he suffered a foot injury before a game on Jan. 21. He considered pro options, but will come back for his last season of eligibility
April 24, 2023 01:18 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
2023010719-37-530386.jpg
NCHC
SCSU notebook: Zach Okabe decides to return for 5th season with SCSU, Krannila gets 1st pro goal
Okabe was third on the team in goals and points in 2022-23.
April 12, 2023 05:14 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered St. Cloud State University hockey since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. mhatten@forumcomm.com

For more coverage of St. Cloud and the surrounding communities, check out St. Cloud Live.
What to read next
220108-HKY-v-Cornell-098.jpg
NCHC
Bulldogs men land first two transfers out of Penn State, North Dakota
Nittany Lions senior forward Connor McMenamin and Fighting Hawks sophomore defenseman Luke Bast will play for the Bulldogs in 2023-24 after entering the transfer portal this spring.
April 07, 2023 10:57 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
SCSU vs Colorado_244.jpg
NCHC
SCSU notebook: Krannila signs AHL deal, Spellacy scores first pro goal, 7 Huskies to play in Women's Worlds
Senior center bypasses his last season of eligibility, joins Penguins organization. Grant Cruikshank signs deal with the Toronto Marlies.
April 04, 2023 02:58 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
7Q7A4835.jpg
NCHC
NCHC notebook: Western Michigan loses top scorers to the pros, North Dakota is active in transfer portal
The Broncos have lost their top three in goals, points. Fighting Hawks have landed goalie, center, defenseman as transfers. News, notes and updates on a busy start to the offseason
April 03, 2023 03:40 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
SCSU vs UMD_1564.jpg
NCHC
SCSU notebook: Bushy, Spellacy to be ECHL teammates and big honors bestowed on coach, player
Graduate student defenseman, forward sign with the Kalamazoo Wings
March 31, 2023 06:59 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
