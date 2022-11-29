Michigan State beats Miami – Davidson scores 2

Michigan State beat hosting Miami 5-3 on Friday.

The visiting Spartans started off strong and took the lead right after the beginning of the game with Jesse Tucker scoring in the first period, a goal assisted by Tanner Kelly.

The Redhawks' Jack Olmstead tied the game 1-1 in the middle of the first period.

The Spartans took the lead with a goal from Cole Krygier halfway through the first, assisted by Nicolas Muller and Jeremy Davidson.

The Spartans increased the lead to 3-1 late in the first when Jeremy Davidson scored, assisted by Nicolas Muller and Miroslav Mucha.

Zero goals were scored in the second period, and the Spartans led 4-2 going in to the third period.

The Spartans increased the lead to 5-2, after only 23 seconds into the third period when Jeremy Davidson netted one yet again, assisted by Miroslav Mucha.

John Waldron narrowed the gap to 5-3 in the middle of the third period.

Next games:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 4:05 p.m. CST.