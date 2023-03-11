Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College NCHC

Micah Miller's first multi-goal game of his career helps lead SCSU to a win over UMD

Dominic Basse had 24 saves to help the Huskies to a 3-1 win over the Bulldogs in Game 1 of their NCHC series.

college men play ice hockey
St. Cloud State players celebrate a power-play goal in the second period against Minnesota Duluth during a NCHC quarterfinal game at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center Arena on Friday, March 10, 2023, in St. Cloud.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
March 10, 2023 11:23 PM

ST. CLOUD — Micah Miller picked a good time for his first multi-goal game of his career.

Miller, a fifth-year wing from Grand Rapids, Minn., had two goals and Dominic Basse made 25 saves to lead the St. Cloud State men's hockey team to a 3-1 win over MInnesota Duluth on Friday at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

SCSU (21-11-3) can clinch the best-of-three series against UMD (15-19-1) when the two teams play at 6:07 p.m. Saturday at the Brooks Center (FOX 9+).

SCSU took a 2-1 lead into the third period. On a 4-on-4 rush, Ondrej Trejbal made a pass from inside the blue line that Miller tipped in at 18:11 of the second period to help the Huskies regain the lead. Miller added an empty-net goal at 18:33 of the third period on a shot from SCSU's defensive zone goal line to give him his first multi-goal game in 165 college games.

"I guess I was due — about time," said Miller, who also ended a 23-game streak without a goal.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE ST. CLOUD STATE HUSKIES COVERAGE:
college men play ice hockey
NCHC
Bulldogs down to their last life after dropping NCHC quarterfinal opener 3-1 at St. Cloud State
The Huskies used a 4-on-4 goal following a UMD major penalty to take Game 1 on Friday. UMD needs a win Saturday in Game 2 to keep its season alive.
March 10, 2023 11:08 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
SCSU vs Western Michigan_0756.jpg
NCHC
Several NCHC player awards are coming and here's who could win them
WMU's Jason Polin up for 4 NCHC individual awards; SCSU's Jami Krannila, Denver's Magnus Chrona up for 2 each. The winners of the awards will be named on March 16 in St. Paul
March 09, 2023 09:43 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
St. Cloud State forward Kyler Kupka
NCHC
SCSU's Kyler Kupka discusses a cool outdoor ice setup his dad built, packing a toaster for the warming house
Senior joins the Huskies Hockey Insider podcast to talk about his career, having an appendectomy earlier this season, assisting on the game-winning goal on senior night and more.
March 09, 2023 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
SCSU vs Denver_0529.jpg
NCHC
3 Denver players, 1 each from SCSU, Western Michigan and North Dakota named to All-NCHC First Team
2 Fighting Hawks, 1 each from Pioneers, Bulldogs, Huskies, Tigers named to All-NCHC Second Team
March 08, 2023 09:09 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
2023010719-37-530386.jpg
NCHC
SCSU forward Zach Okabe's rugby background has helped him succeed in hockey
Senior says that the footwork he used playing rugby growing up has helped him on the ice. Former Grande Prairie Storm standout is having the best season of his college career.
March 08, 2023 08:34 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
college men play ice hockey
NCHC
NCHC playoffs: Two rematches from last weekend of regular season are among four conference series
UMD will face SCSU and UND will face UNO in best-of-three opening round series. In the other two series, Miami is at regular season champion Denver and Colorado College is at Western Michigan
March 07, 2023 04:39 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
men's hockey players compete in game at indoor arena
NCHC
Two Omaha defensemen among the six players named to NCHC All-Rookie Team
Forwards from North Dakota, Western Michigan and Minnesota Duluth and goalie from Colorado College earn honors
March 07, 2023 04:38 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten

The second goal came shortly after the Bulldogs had pulled Zach Stejkstal for an extra attacker.

"I'd been out there for a little while and I just wanted to get it down" in the UMD zone, Miller said. "I didn't even know the goalie was pulled until I looked up and saw it trickling toward the goal. It was pretty lucky, but I'll take it."

college men play ice hockey
NCHC
Bulldogs down to their last life after dropping NCHC quarterfinal opener 3-1 at St. Cloud State
The Huskies used a 4-on-4 goal following a UMD major penalty to take Game 1 on Friday. UMD needs a win Saturday in Game 2 to keep its season alive.
March 10, 2023 11:08 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens

The 27th and 28th goals of Miller's career were reason to bring a big smile to SCSU coach Brett Larson.

"For Micah, I'm just so happy for him," Larson said of Miller, who plays on the penalty kill and has been on one of the top two lines for the Huskies each of the last two seasons. "He's been such a good player and person for us for these five years. This year, he's played great, but for whatever reason, hasn't been rewarded on the score sheet. He's never wavered on how he plays and playing the right way.

"To see him get rewarded on the score sheet tonight ... I don't know. As a coach, you feel good about that one. I was happy for him and I know the team was, too."

college men play ice hockey
St. Cloud State forward Micah Miller (15) scores a power play goal against Minnesota Duluth goaltender Zach Stejskal (35) during a NCHC quarterfinal game at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center Arena on Friday, March 10, 2023, in St. Cloud.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Huskies never trailed, Luedtke scores

The Huskies led 1-0 after the first period. Josh Luedtke skated around a UMD defenseman down low and slipped a backhand shot past Zach Stejkstal at 3:22 of the first period. It was the second goal of the season and fifth goal in 60 college games.

"That's never really been my game, but I was able to make a move there and — somehow — it was able to find its way into the back of the net," Luedtke said. "It squeaked its way in there somehow.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Our forwards did a great job keeping the puck down" in the UMD zone, he said of the play. "They were forechecking hard and I think it squeaked up the wall and I was able to control the puck, make a move to the inside to my backhand. I just threw it at the net and it found its way in there. I didn't know it went in the net. Obviously, that was a good start for us."

This was the fifth time that the Huskies and Bulldogs have played this season, but it was only the second time in those games that the Huskies had held a lead in regulation. The other time was 2-1 in the second period of the first meeting between the teams this season, which ended up being a 5-3 win for the Bulldogs.

When SCSU scores the first goal in games this season, the Huskies are 17-2-1.

"I think our team — obviously — does better when they get the first one," Luedtke said. "When we play with the lead and can defend with the lead, that's when our team has had some success. If we can get the first one (Saturday), it will be helpful.

"No matter what happens, our group is resilient. No matter the score, we're going to battle. I was really happy with how our group battled tonight."

The Huskies also improved to 9-2-1 when it leads after the first period and 17-1-2 when it leads after two periods.

college men play ice hockey
St. Cloud State defenseman Jack Peart (23) and Minnesota Duluth forward Luke Mylymok (21) fight after hit on St. Cloud State forward Chase Brand (27) during a NCHC quarterfinal game at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center Arena on Friday, March 10, 2023, in St. Cloud.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Defensemen back

St. Cloud State got two veteran defensemen back into the lineup after both sat out the last weekend series of the regular season with lower body injuries. Sophomore Jack Peart, a Minnesota Wild draft pick, and Trejbal were both back in the lineup. Trejbal had that assist on Miller's goal, blocked a shot and had a shot on goal. Peart was a plus-1 and had a penalty.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It was awesome," Luedtke said of having them back in the lineup. "Those two were able to come right in and make an impact. They didn't miss a beat. It was good to have them back there and we were thankful to have them back."

Larson was not in total agreement with Luedtke's assessment of the play of the two.

"I thought our guys really battled last weekend (without them) — the guys that were in," Larson said. "I saw a little rust on those two (Peart and Trejbal) early, but as the game went on, they got better and better. The plan was that, hopefully, they could play through some of that. But it's nice to have the puck on one of those guys' sticks."

With the win, SCSU is at No. 7 in the PairWise Rankings, which try to mimic the criteria used by the NCAA committee to select the 16-team national tournament field.

In Game 1 of the other three NCHC playoff series, Colorado College picked up a 3-1 road win at Western Michigan, Nebraska Omaha held off North Dakota (2-1) and Denver pounded Miami 6-2.

SCSU 3, UMD 1

UMD 0-1-0—1
SCSU 1-1-1—3

ADVERTISEMENT

First period scoring — 1. SCSU, Josh Luedtke 2 (unassisted) 3:22. Penalties — UMD, Isaac Howard (roughing) 17:57.

Second period scoring — 2. UMD, Dominic James 9 (Wyatt Kaiser 16, Ben Steeves 7) 12:20 (pp); 3. SCSU, Micah Miller 3 (Ondrej Trejbal 11, Aidan Spellacy 6) 18:11. Penalties — UMD, Steeves (boarding) :51; SCSU, Luedtke (holding) 11:13; SCSU, Jack Peart (cross-checking) 16:56; UMD, Owen Gallatin (checking from behind, major) 16:56.

Third period scoring — 4. SCSU, Miller 4 18:33 (en). Penalties — SCSU, Grant Cruikshank (interference) 8:21.

Goalie saves — UMD, Zach Stejkstal 6-9-0—0 (2 GA). SCSU, Dominic Basse 10-6-0—0 (1 GA).

Penalties-minutes — UMD 3-9; SCSU 3-6.

Power-play goals, opportunities (shots) — UMD 1-2 (2 shots); SCSU 0-3 (4 shots).

Faceoffs — SCSU 36-22.

Referees — Joe Sullivan and Timm Walsh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Linesemen — Elliott Bucholz and Dana Penkivech.

Three stars of the game — 1. Miller (SCSU), 2. Luedtke (SCSU), 3. Basse (SCSU).

Attendance — 2,620.

Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered St. Cloud State University hockey since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. mhatten@forumcomm.com

For more coverage of St. Cloud and the surrounding communities, check out St. Cloud Live.
What to read next
031022.HKY.6021.jpg
NCHC
UND's hockey season on the brink after Game 1 loss at Omaha
Goalie Simon Latkoczy stopped 40 of 41 shots to give the Mavericks their first playoff win under sixth-year coach Mike Gabinet.
March 10, 2023 11:04 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
college men playing hockey
NCHC
Bulldog Insider Podcast: Recruiting and transfer portal advice from Derek Daschke
Derek Daschke verbally committed and decommited from two different NCHC teams before landing at Miami. Then he transferred to UMD after four seasons as a RedHawk. What did he learn from all of it?
March 09, 2023 08:48 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
college men play ice hockey
NCHC
SCSU notebook: Some good news on Peart, Trejbal; NHL playoffs vibe to UMD series and a goaltending decision
Huskies prepare to see Bulldogs in the opening round of the NCHC playoffs for the second straight season.
March 06, 2023 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Paul Jerrard.jpg
NCHC
Remembering Paul Jerrard: The stories, memories and impact of the 'classiest man in hockey'
From LSSU to Omaha, teammates, coaches, players and friends reflect on the life of the Paul Jerrard, who died last month
March 05, 2023 11:55 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT