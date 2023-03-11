Micah Miller's first multi-goal game of his career helps lead SCSU to a win over UMD

ST. CLOUD — Micah Miller picked a good time for his first multi-goal game of his career.

Miller, a fifth-year wing from Grand Rapids, Minn., had two goals and Dominic Basse made 25 saves to lead the St. Cloud State men's hockey team to a 3-1 win over MInnesota Duluth on Friday at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

SCSU (21-11-3) can clinch the best-of-three series against UMD (15-19-1) when the two teams play at 6:07 p.m. Saturday at the Brooks Center (FOX 9+).

SCSU took a 2-1 lead into the third period. On a 4-on-4 rush, Ondrej Trejbal made a pass from inside the blue line that Miller tipped in at 18:11 of the second period to help the Huskies regain the lead. Miller added an empty-net goal at 18:33 of the third period on a shot from SCSU's defensive zone goal line to give him his first multi-goal game in 165 college games.

"I guess I was due — about time," said Miller, who also ended a 23-game streak without a goal.

The second goal came shortly after the Bulldogs had pulled Zach Stejkstal for an extra attacker.

"I'd been out there for a little while and I just wanted to get it down" in the UMD zone, Miller said. "I didn't even know the goalie was pulled until I looked up and saw it trickling toward the goal. It was pretty lucky, but I'll take it."

The 27th and 28th goals of Miller's career were reason to bring a big smile to SCSU coach Brett Larson.

"For Micah, I'm just so happy for him," Larson said of Miller, who plays on the penalty kill and has been on one of the top two lines for the Huskies each of the last two seasons. "He's been such a good player and person for us for these five years. This year, he's played great, but for whatever reason, hasn't been rewarded on the score sheet. He's never wavered on how he plays and playing the right way.

"To see him get rewarded on the score sheet tonight ... I don't know. As a coach, you feel good about that one. I was happy for him and I know the team was, too."

St. Cloud State forward Micah Miller (15) scores a power play goal against Minnesota Duluth goaltender Zach Stejskal (35) during a NCHC quarterfinal game at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center Arena on Friday, March 10, 2023, in St. Cloud. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Huskies never trailed, Luedtke scores

The Huskies led 1-0 after the first period. Josh Luedtke skated around a UMD defenseman down low and slipped a backhand shot past Zach Stejkstal at 3:22 of the first period. It was the second goal of the season and fifth goal in 60 college games.

"That's never really been my game, but I was able to make a move there and — somehow — it was able to find its way into the back of the net," Luedtke said. "It squeaked its way in there somehow.

"Our forwards did a great job keeping the puck down" in the UMD zone, he said of the play. "They were forechecking hard and I think it squeaked up the wall and I was able to control the puck, make a move to the inside to my backhand. I just threw it at the net and it found its way in there. I didn't know it went in the net. Obviously, that was a good start for us."

This was the fifth time that the Huskies and Bulldogs have played this season, but it was only the second time in those games that the Huskies had held a lead in regulation. The other time was 2-1 in the second period of the first meeting between the teams this season, which ended up being a 5-3 win for the Bulldogs.

When SCSU scores the first goal in games this season, the Huskies are 17-2-1.

"I think our team — obviously — does better when they get the first one," Luedtke said. "When we play with the lead and can defend with the lead, that's when our team has had some success. If we can get the first one (Saturday), it will be helpful.

"No matter what happens, our group is resilient. No matter the score, we're going to battle. I was really happy with how our group battled tonight."

The Huskies also improved to 9-2-1 when it leads after the first period and 17-1-2 when it leads after two periods.

St. Cloud State defenseman Jack Peart (23) and Minnesota Duluth forward Luke Mylymok (21) fight after hit on St. Cloud State forward Chase Brand (27) during a NCHC quarterfinal game at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center Arena on Friday, March 10, 2023, in St. Cloud. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Defensemen back

St. Cloud State got two veteran defensemen back into the lineup after both sat out the last weekend series of the regular season with lower body injuries. Sophomore Jack Peart, a Minnesota Wild draft pick, and Trejbal were both back in the lineup. Trejbal had that assist on Miller's goal, blocked a shot and had a shot on goal. Peart was a plus-1 and had a penalty.

"It was awesome," Luedtke said of having them back in the lineup. "Those two were able to come right in and make an impact. They didn't miss a beat. It was good to have them back there and we were thankful to have them back."

Larson was not in total agreement with Luedtke's assessment of the play of the two.

"I thought our guys really battled last weekend (without them) — the guys that were in," Larson said. "I saw a little rust on those two (Peart and Trejbal) early, but as the game went on, they got better and better. The plan was that, hopefully, they could play through some of that. But it's nice to have the puck on one of those guys' sticks."

With the win, SCSU is at No. 7 in the PairWise Rankings, which try to mimic the criteria used by the NCAA committee to select the 16-team national tournament field.

In Game 1 of the other three NCHC playoff series, Colorado College picked up a 3-1 road win at Western Michigan, Nebraska Omaha held off North Dakota (2-1) and Denver pounded Miami 6-2.

📹 HIGHLIGHTS



SCSU takes the advantage in NCHC Quarterfinals series, beats UMD 3-1#GoHuskies | #HuskyHockey 🏒https://t.co/Zx2DFGkn6d — St. Cloud State Men's Hockey (@SCSUHuskies_MH) March 11, 2023

SCSU 3, UMD 1

UMD 0-1-0—1

SCSU 1-1-1—3

First period scoring — 1. SCSU, Josh Luedtke 2 (unassisted) 3:22. Penalties — UMD, Isaac Howard (roughing) 17:57.

Second period scoring — 2. UMD, Dominic James 9 (Wyatt Kaiser 16, Ben Steeves 7) 12:20 (pp); 3. SCSU, Micah Miller 3 (Ondrej Trejbal 11, Aidan Spellacy 6) 18:11. Penalties — UMD, Steeves (boarding) :51; SCSU, Luedtke (holding) 11:13; SCSU, Jack Peart (cross-checking) 16:56; UMD, Owen Gallatin (checking from behind, major) 16:56.

Third period scoring — 4. SCSU, Miller 4 18:33 (en). Penalties — SCSU, Grant Cruikshank (interference) 8:21.

Goalie saves — UMD, Zach Stejkstal 6-9-0—0 (2 GA). SCSU, Dominic Basse 10-6-0—0 (1 GA).

Penalties-minutes — UMD 3-9; SCSU 3-6.

Power-play goals, opportunities (shots) — UMD 1-2 (2 shots); SCSU 0-3 (4 shots).

Faceoffs — SCSU 36-22.

Referees — Joe Sullivan and Timm Walsh.

Linesemen — Elliott Bucholz and Dana Penkivech.

Three stars of the game — 1. Miller (SCSU), 2. Luedtke (SCSU), 3. Basse (SCSU).

Attendance — 2,620.