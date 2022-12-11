SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

Miami scores four power-play goals, gets 36 saves from Ludvig Persson to knock off No. 4 SCSU

RedHawks are first team to score 5 goals against the Huskies and the first to shut them out this season.

20201219.MiamivsColorado70332.jpg
Miami freshman goaltender Ludvig Persson makes a save Saturday during a 1-1 overtime tie against Colorado College in the NCHC Pod at Baxter Arena in Omaha, Nebraska. Colorado College won the shootout. Photo courtesy of NCHC/Mark Kuhlmann
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
December 10, 2022 07:24 PM
OXFORD, Ohio — Special teams have been a strength of the St. Cloud State men's hockey team throughout this season.

That was not the case on Saturday.

Miami, which had gone 1-9-1 in its previous 11 games, was 4-for-7 on the power play and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill on its way to a 5-0 win over the fourth-ranked Huskies on Saturday at Steve Cady Arena.

In a scoreless game, St. Cloud State graduate student defenseman Brendan Bushy was called for a major penalty and received a game misconduct for contact to the head on a hit in the neutral zone at 15:19 of the second period.

Miami, which came into the series ranked 44th in the nation on the power play (16.2%), scored three power-play goals in a 3:31 span on the ensuing man advantage to take a 3-0 lead into the third period. Axel Kumlin (15:35), Joe Cassetti (17:52) and Matthew Barbolini (19:06) scored the goals for the RedHawks (2-7-1 NCHC, 6-10-2 overall).

The Huskies were 4-for-5 on the penalty kill in Friday's win and went into the series tied for 11th in the nation on the penalty kill (84.6%).

The Huskies, who were 3-for-4 on the power play Friday, had nearly back-to-back power plays in the third period Saturday and did not convert. Miami's Ryan Savage took a hooking penalty at 7:52 and Red Savage took a tripping penalty at 9:59, but SCSU did not score on either man advantage.

Ludvig Persson, a junior from Hindås, Sweden, made 36 saves (18 in the third period) for his first shutout of the season and the fourth of his career.

Dominic Basse stopped 24 of 28 shots against Miami, which added an empty-net goal by William Hallen at 18:08 for its fifth goal.

St. Cloud State, which had scored five or more goals in four straight games going into the game, was shut out for the first time this season and first time since Feb. 5, 2022 (2-0 at Denver). It was the first time this season that the Huskies have given up five goals in a game.

St. Cloud State sophomore defenseman Jack Peart and Miami's Red Savage were driving together after the game to Plymouth, Mich., to attend USA Hockey's camp for its team that will compete in the IIHF World Junior Championships.

The loss ends a six-game winning streak for the Huskies (7-3, 14-4). St. Cloud State's next regular season game will be against Minnesota at 6 p.m. Jan. 7 at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

MIAMI 5, No. 4 SCSU 0

SCSU 0-0-0—0
Miami 0-3-2—5

First period scoring — None. Penalties — M, Zane Demsey (roughing) 5:22.

Second period scoring — 1. M, Axel Kumlin 2 (John Waldron 4, Red Savage 6) 15:35 (pp); 2. M, Joe Cassetti 6 (Max Dukovac 7, Ryan Savage 2) 17:52 (pp); 3. M, Matthew Barbolini 7 (PJ Fletcher 6, Kumlin 4) 19:06 (pp). Penalties — M, Jack Clement (hooking) :48; SCSU, Dylan Anhorn (slashing) 2:24; SCSU, Brady Ziemer (boarding) 6:25; SCSU, Brendan Bushy (contact to the head, major, game misconduct) 15:19.

Third period scoring — 4. M, Waldron 7 (Fletcher 7, Barbolini 11) 16:25 (pp); 5. M, William Hallen 1 (Fletcher 8) 18:08 (en). Penalties — M, Ryan Savage (hooking) 7:52; M, Red Savage (tripping) 9:59; SCSU, Josh Luedtke (tripping) 15:12.

Goalie saves — SCSU: Dominic Basse 7-14-3—24 (4 GA); M, Ludvig Persson 8-10-18—36 (0 GA).

Penalties-minutes — SCSU 5-21, M 4-8.

Power-play goals, opportunities — SCSU 0-4; M 4-7.

Faceoffs — SCSU 37-29.

Attendance — 1,169.

Referees — Timm Walsh, Ryan Hersey.

Linesmen — Troy Marrett, Eric Frank.

Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered St. Cloud State University hockey since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. mhatten@forumcomm.com
