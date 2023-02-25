Meet the 91-year-old ticketmaster at Ralph Engelstad Arena

GRAND FORKS — She has a very prestigious position at the Ralph Engelstad Arena. She's the one who lets you in the gate.

Ruth Roos never holds the hottest ticket in town. She scans it.

"Just meeting people, little ones coming in, they are so happy to come, it's just a fun time," Roos said.

She's too busy to sneak over to the action on the ice.

"You have people coming in all through the game, like a UND game, they'll even come in the third period," said Roos.

The retired insurance agent and school lunch room monitor started working at the Ralph shortly after it opened in 2001 following the death of her husband.

"I want to be around people. I'm not a homebody and I don't have a lot of hobbies," said Roos.

Roos just turned 91 on Monday.

Her shift usually requires her to stand for five hours so she makes sure to workout each morning at the YWCA.

"I feel like I could continue forever," she said.

Roos admits she is thinking of turning off the ticket scanner for good after the circus at the Ralph this spring.

"I have said I am done this year. The weather has gotten to me a little bit," Roos said. "It's been too cold, too windy, too miserable."

However, she can't throw out pulling a Tom Brady. She has un-retired the past several seasons.

If the ticket scanner does go silent for good she won't disappear from the Ralph, but will return to watch the games with her family — something she's only been able to do a few times.

"It's fun if you've a got a good seat to sit and watch it. I enjoy it immensely. Taking tickets is wonderful because you meet so many people," said Roos.