Mavericks net six goals in Senior Night win over No. 6 St. Cloud State

OMAHA, Neb. — Behind a pair of early goals and a three-goal second period, the Omaha Mavericks got back in the win column Saturday night with a 6-2 win over St. Cloud State.

The win moves Omaha up to second in the NCHC standings and secured a split with the Huskies.

“Just a great growth from the previous night for our team,” Omaha head coach Mike Gabinet said. “Just a really impressive effort from everybody up and down the lineup. Everybody brought a great game tonight and we got the result that we were working for.”

After falling by an identical 6-2 final on Friday, the Mavericks couldn’t have scripted a better start to the series finale.

Brock Bremer broke the ice 5:40 into the contest, wristing a shot off the faceoff over Dominic Basse’s blocker.

ADVERTISEMENT

Exactly three minutes later, Jacob Slipec put a rebound off the end board past Basse to give the home side an early 2-0 lead.

Slipec’s goal forced SCSU head coach Brett Larson to use his timeout and make a change between the pipes as Jaxon Castor took over for Basse.

“I didn’t like our start, obviously, and we wanted to try and calm things down,” Larson said. “I thought we were really good the rest of the first period and I really liked our game. Especially our push and we had a lot of offensive zone time.

“I didn’t pull Basse because it was his fault and sometimes, as a coach, you’re just trying to change the dynamic and the feel on the bench and in the rink.”

From that point on, things seemed to calm for Larson’s squad.

Grant Cruikshank cut the deficit in half with 5:20 left in the period as he fired home his third power-play goal of the series. The goal was also his team-leading 20th of the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming off a 3-for-5 showing on Friday, SCSU’s start on the power play looked to be an ominous sign for the Mavericks.

However, Omaha’s penalty kill was one of the stories of the night.

The Mavericks thwarted SCSU’s final three chances, including a 1:03-long 5-on-3 power play in the second period.

“I give our crowd some credit for that (kill). When the crowd’s that loud, you don’t get tired,” Gabinet said. “That’s a very skilled team and you have to kill it off there. So, huge momentum.”

“Our team just showed character tonight,” added freshman defenseman Jacob Guevin, who recorded a three-point night with a goal and two assists. “We know we had it, but I think we just proved it tonight. We can compete with any team and that’s what we showed.”

Omaha held a 4-1 lead at the time of the kill thanks to second-period goals by Guevin and Jake Pivonka.

Moments after killing off the second minor and drawing a loud ovation from a sellout Baxter Arena crowd, Cameron Berg gave Maverick fans another reason to cheer.

The 2021 fourth-round pick (New York Islanders, 125th overall) burst down the far side and snapped home his ninth of the season, giving Omaha a four-goal lead at 5-1.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gabinet referred to that sequence as a “key turning point” in the game.

Zach Okabe gave SCSU life with a late second-period goal and the Huskies started the third period strong. However, they were unable to put anything else past Simon Latkoczy.

“It was just a frustrating night,” Larson said. “I liked our traction after things got tough and we had tons of chances and never gave up.

“It felt like a mirror image of last night and whenever they got an opportunity, it went in our net. It was two really good teams that got after it this weekend and our guys just kept climbing back and never packed it in.”

Omaha (18-11-3, 13-7-2) will travel to Grand Forks next weekend while SCSU (19-10-3, 11-8-3) will return home for a series against UMD.

The Huskies go into that series tied for third with Western Michigan (21-12-1, 13-8-1) after the Broncos got swept by Denver (26-8, 17-5) on Saturday. The Pioneers clinched the Penrose Cup as NCHC regular season champions with a 3-1 win in Kalamazoo, Mich.

Both the Mavericks and Huskies will host the opening round of the NCHC Playoffs but it’s yet to be determined what seed each team will have.

ADVERTISEMENT

Omaha moves up to second in the standings after Saturday’s win, two points ahead of SCSU and WMU.

Huskies lose pair of defensemen

The Huskies lost a pair of defensemen Saturday as Jack Peart left the game early and Ondrej Trejbal exited in the third. Larson didn’t have an update on either but said he didn’t think either appeared to be major injuries.

"We got really banged up on the back end," Larson said. "I thought our 'D' corps did the best they could considering the circumstances, but it was just a frustrating night."

SCSU also lost Cooper Wylie Friday night.

Omaha's Mueller suffers upper-body injury

ADVERTISEMENT

Ty Mueller left the game with an upper-body injury in the first period and did not return. Gabinet said after the game it “doesn’t look great” but wasn’t sure about the status of his sophomore center.

Mueller is currently second on Omaha’s roster with 12 goals and third with 25 points.

Ty Mueller left tonight's game with an upper-body injury. Gabinet says it "doesn't look great right now."



Jack Peart and Ondrej Trejbal also both left tonight's game for SCSU with injuries. — Jordan McAlpine (@jordan_mcalpine) February 26, 2023

No. 6 SCSU 2, No. 14/15 NEBRASKA OMAHA 6

St. Cloud State 1-1-0 – 2

Omaha 2-3-1 – 6

First Period

Omaha: Brock Bremer (Nolan Sullivan), 5:40

Omaha: Jacob Slipec (Jacob Guevin, Joaquim Lemay), 8:40

SCSU: Grant Cruikshank (Veeti Miettinen, Ondrej Trejbal), 14:40, PP

Second Period

Omaha: Jacob Guevin (Davis Pennington, Brock Bremer), 4:23, PP

Omaha: Jake Pivonka (Jack Randl, Jonny Tychonick), 6:29

Omaha: Cameron Berg (Jacob Guevin), 18:42

SCSU: Zach Okabe (Josh Luedtke, Jami Krannila), 19:50

ADVERTISEMENT

Third Period

Tyler Weiss (Cameron Berg, Jonny Tychonick), 16:54, ENG

Saves – Dominic Basse, SCSU, 5; Jaxon Castor, SCSU, 30; Simon Latkoczy, Omaha, 28

Power plays – SCSU 1-4, Omaha 1-4. Penalties – SCSU 4-8, Omaha 4-8