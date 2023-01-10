SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

Men's College | NCHC
Matt Cullen's ties to SCSU program being honored

On Saturday, doors will open at 4:30 p.m. and there will be a pregame ceremony at 5 p.m. where SCSU will retire Cullen's jersey.

090822.S.FF.Cullen.1
Matt Cullen talks Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, about his contributions to the Fargo Force.
Michael Vosburg/The Forum
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
January 10, 2023 03:21 PM
ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Matt Cullen, a standout with the Moorhead Spuds who played for St. Cloud State before a successful NHL career, will have his No. 9 retired by the Huskies on Saturday, Jan. 14.

The Huskies (7-3-0 NCHC, 15-5-0 overall) and Tigers (5-4-1, 9-10-1) will play at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 6 p.m. Saturday (both on FOX 9+) in an NCHC series at the Brooks Center.

Cullen went on to play 1,516 games in the NHL from 1997-2019 and win three Stanley Cups (Carolina, 2006; Pittsburgh, 2016, 2017). Behind the scenes, Cullen has kept his ties to St. Cloud State after playing for the Huskies from 1995-1997.

In January 2019, Cullen was playing with the Penguins when the Huskies played in the Three Rivers Classic tournament in Pittsburgh. He spent time and spoke with the team that weekend and has remained in contact with SCSU head coach Brett Larson.

"Since I got the job in St. Cloud, he's been extremely supportive," said Larson, who was named head coach in 2018. "Any time we've asked him with help with recruiting, with coming in and speaking to our guys about leadership, he's been willing to do whatever he can to help the program. It's been really fun to get to know him through that process.

"It's been great to have him around our guys so they can learn from him."

Cullen tries to keep a low profile, but he has brought his kids and their hockey teams to games in recent years at the Brooks Center.

"Matt's probably stopping by the locker room 2-3 times during the season and comes in quite a bit in the summer since I've been here," Larson said. "I've talked to him a lot more since he stole our coach, Nick Oliver. I tell him he owes us one."

Oliver was an assistant coach for the Huskies before being named the head coach of Fargo Force of the USHL after last season. Cullen is a minority owner of the Force and lives in Moorhead.

Larson said that Cullen's number being retired is well deserved.

"I don't think there's a better guy to honor," Larson said. "His reputation in the hockey world isn't just of a Stanley Cup champion. His reputation is of a high character guy who has always been a great teammate and worked harder than anybody else. To have that type of example in front of these players — it couldn't be any better."

READ MORE ST. CLOUD STATE HUSKIES COVERAGE:
Michigan 3 24 22.jpg
NCHC
SCSU notebook: Huskies sign 2-year deal for series with Michigan, Castor's big weekend
St. Cloud State will play Wolverines in series next season at Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. Minnesota will get back on SCSU's schedule.
January 10, 2023 04:02 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
2023010816-10-441181.jpg
NCHC
SCSU's Jaxon Castor receives NCHC honor
Goalie allowed two goals over two games in series against Gophers
January 09, 2023 06:28 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
2023010719-24-540236.jpg
Inside TRL
Weekend Rewind: Fun weekend back for college hockey, World Juniors recap, whether or not a hockey NIT will happen
The Rink Live reporters recap an exciting weekend matchup between the Gophers and Huskies, as well as series wins for UND and UMD. They also discuss the World Juniors and chime in on the possibility of a men's college hockey NIT.
January 09, 2023 05:54 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
2023010818-03-561814.jpg
BIG 10
Before heading into hibernation, Logan Cooley plays the hero in Gophers' OT win over Huskies
Playing his fourth game in five days, Minnesota Gophers star rookie Logan Cooley had just enough left in the tank to score the overtime winner as his team salvaged a split with St. Cloud State.
January 08, 2023 06:49 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
2023010720-29-460595 (1).jpg
NCHC
Jaxon Castor, No. 4 SCSU shut out No. 1/3 Minnesota in front of sold-out crowd
Huskies get a goal from Aidan Spellacy and two goals in last minute to win Game 1 of nonconference series
January 07, 2023 10:58 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
_I3A7800.jpg
WCHA
Allie Cornelius nets a pair as Huskies return from break with a win over New Hampshire
Looking for their first win of 2023, St. Cloud State got back to basics like opportunistic scoring and solid goaltending, starting off the new year by blanking New Hampshire in Minneapolis.
January 06, 2023 05:38 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Text that reads "The Rink Live Podcast" on a light blue background
Inside TRL
Pat Micheletti previews Gophers vs. Huskies, Spartans vs. Buckeyes, shares Iron Range hockey stories
Color commentator discusses some key matchups in men's hockey this weekend on The Rink Live podcast
January 06, 2023 04:34 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten

Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered St. Cloud State University hockey since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. mhatten@forumcomm.com
