SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College | NCHC
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Matt Cullen's SCSU No. 9 retired with former teammates, coaches paying homage

Pregame ceremony was held before Huskies played Colorado College on Saturday

Matt Cullen_06.jpg
Matt Cullen and his family watch as his number is raised in the arena during a jersey retirement ceremony of his No. 9 jersey before a St. Cloud State University hockey game Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud. Cullen a three-time Stanley Cup champion played two seasons at SCSU and spent 21 seasons in the NHL.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
January 14, 2023 07:06 PM
Share

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Matt Cullen did not give a long speech, but one of his main points was that what made having his number retired special was the number of former teammates that were on hand and for what they gave to him as a player.

Cullen's No. 9 was retired by St. Cloud State before the Huskies' NCHC game against Colorado College on Saturday night at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. The emcee was former Huskies teammate Mark Parrish, who played two seasons in college with Cullen (1995-97).

The two had known about one another throughout most of their playing careers growing up, according to Parrish. Parrish, who grew up in Bloomington, said he remembered playing against Cullen in peewees (12-and-under) and hating him because of how talented a player he was.

Parrish also said he remembers his first high school goal for Jefferson came against Moorhead at the Met Center in 1993. The duo ended up on a recruiting visit on the same day in 1995 at St. Cloud State after they had graduated from high school.

"My first year at St. Cloud State, I remember I got caught not being ready for behind-the-back passes from Matt and apologizing to him for most of the season and always trying to get my stick down when he had the puck," Parrish said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a video, a number of former teammates and coaches from Cullen's long career paid tribute to him.

Matt Cullen_01 (1).jpg
Matt Cullen came onto the ice to be honored during a jersey retirement ceremony of his No. 9 jersey before a St. Cloud State University hockey game Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud. He smiles as he walks past several former SCSU teammates standing on the visitor's bench. Cullen a three-time Stanley Cup champion played two seasons at SCSU and spent 21 seasons in the NHL.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

The tributes came from former SCSU head coach Craig Dahl, former SCSU assistant coach Tom Serratore, Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan, former teammates Matt Bailey (SCSU, 1996-2000), Teddy Blueger (Pittsburgh Penguins), Kyle McLaughlin (SCSU, 1995-99), Ryan Frisch (SCSU, 1995-99), Brian Leitza (SCSU, 1994-98), Matt Hendricks (SCSU, 2000-04, Nashville Predators, 2013-14), Ryan Malone (SCSU, 1999-2003) and Bret Hedican (SCSU, 1988-91, Carolina Hurricanes, 2007-08, USA Olympic Team, 2006). The last tribute was from Cullen's son, Brooks, who could not be at the ceremony because he was playing a game for Moorhead High School.

Matt Cullen_02 - Copy.jpg
Matt Cullen with his family and parents is honored during a jersey retirement ceremony of his No. 9 jersey before a St. Cloud State University hockey game Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud. Cullen a three-time Stanley Cup champion played two seasons at SCSU and spent 21 seasons in the NHL. From left, Matt Cullen, Bridget Cullen, Wyatt Cullen, Joey Cullen, Nancy Cullen and Terry Cullen.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Cullen's parents, Terry and Nancy, his wife, Bridget, and his sons, Wyatt and Joey were all on hand. There were also several former St. Cloud State teammates who were on the benches near the ice for the event.

"It's pretty emotional to see so many folks that have been there along the way and that's what gets you the most," Cullen said in a short press conference after the ceremony. "It's a cool honor. It's amazing. It was really well done and wonderful.

"What's so special is the relationship part. Just so many memories and Mark (Parrish) is a close friend and he was hosting it."

Matt Cullen_05 - Copy.jpg
Matt Cullen and his family watch as his number is raised in the arena during a jersey retirement ceremony of his No. 9 jersey before a St. Cloud State University hockey game Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud. Cullen a three-time Stanley Cup champion played two seasons at SCSU and spent 21 seasons in the NHL.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Cullen said that when they were trying to figure out a series to have the event, Colorado College was picked for a reason. His brothers Mark (1998-2002) and Joe (1999-2003) both played for Colorado College.

And Cullen said it was special to have both his father, Terry, and mother, Nancy, also on hand for the event. Terry was a high school coach in Minnesota in Gilbert (1976-77), Roseau (1977-78), Virginia (1978-86) and Moorhead (1986-97) after playing college hockey at Michigan.

"They were there for everything and I'm up there and I realize how many sacrifices you make as a parent that you don't realize (as a kid)," Cullen said. "Now that I'm a parent, I have more appreciation for everything they've done than I ever did. To be able to share this with them is unbelievable."

ADVERTISEMENT

Matt Cullen_04 - Copy.jpg
Matt Cullen speaks during a retirement ceremony of his No. 9 jersey before a St. Cloud State University hockey game Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud. Cullen a three-time Stanley Cup champion played two seasons at SCSU and spent 21 seasons in the NHL.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Cullen's number is the second to be retired by St. Cloud State, which became an NCAA Division I program in 1987. The other retired number is 24, which Hedican wore for the Huskies.

Hedican, who played at SCSU before Cullen arrived, became a teammate of Cullen's in the NHL and the duo helped Carolina win the Stanley Cup in 2006. In 2006, the duo also played for Team USA in the Turin Olympics.

"Hedy is about as good a human being as you're going to meet and I was lucky enough to play with him," Cullen said. "I looked up to him before I came here. He was an amazing hockey player."

Cullen and Hedican are Nos. 1-2 among St. Cloud State alums in terms of number of games played in the NHL. Hedican, a defenseman, played in 1,039 NHL games from 1991-2009. Cullen, who is No. 2 in NHL games played by an American, played in 1,516 games from 1997-2019.

Matt Cullen_08 (1) - Copy.jpg
Matt Cullen answers questions after a jersey retirement ceremony of his No. 9 jersey before a St. Cloud State University hockey game Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud. Cullen a three-time Stanley Cup champion played two seasons at SCSU and spent 21 seasons in the NHL.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
READ MORE ST. CLOUD STATE HUSKIES COVERAGE:
SCSU vs Colorado_0080.jpg
NCHC
Power-play goals the difference as Colorado College knocks off SCSU
Tigers score twice in 1:01 span of second period to change momentum, go on to knock off No. 3/4-ranked Huskies, 4-2
January 13, 2023 10:39 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Huskies Hockey Insider Generic Graphic 1080.jpg
WCHA
Allie Cornelius is glad she came back to play for SCSU for a fifth season
Senior from St. Cloud has helped the Huskies to 13 wins this season. She joins the Huskies Hockey Insider podcast with The Rink Live's Mick Hatten.
January 13, 2023 12:39 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Rinkside with Brooke Purowitz.PNG
NCHC
SCSU starts second half of NCHC season against improved Colorado College
The Tigers are three points behind the second-place Huskies in the conference race going into this weekend's series at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.
January 13, 2023 12:07 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
012019.S.BP.BSUWHKY Abby Halluska.jpg
WCHA
Bemidji State-St. Cloud State matchup included in Hockey Day Minnesota lineup
In conjunction with the Western Collegiate Hockey Association and Bally Sports, the Beavers’ game at St. Cloud State set for Jan. 28 will be televised on Bally Sports North Extra.
January 12, 2023 06:28 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
CullenvsMinnesota.jpg
NCHC
Matt Cullen wanted No. 7 at SCSU so here's why his No. 9 is going to be retired
Before he played in the second-most NHL games for an American player, the forward played two seasons at St. Cloud State. He will have his number retired on Saturday.
January 12, 2023 04:02 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Text that reads "The Rink Live Podcast" on a light blue background
Inside TRL
College hockey analyst Dave Starman talks world juniors, Huskies, Gophers, NCHC, NCAA's second half
The long-time announcer, coach and scout checks in with his takes on all of these topics and more on The Rink Live podcast.
January 12, 2023 02:49 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
2023010719-23-590210.jpg
NCHC
SCSU's Jack Peart enjoyed being 'the enemy' while playing for Team USA
Peart helped the Americans win the bronze medal in the IIHF World Junior Championships, which were held in Canada.
January 11, 2023 04:52 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten

Related Topics: ST. CLOUD STATE HUSKIESTHE RINK LIVETRL NEWSLETTERMOORHEAD SPUDS
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered St. Cloud State University hockey since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. mhatten@forumcomm.com
What to read next
011323 UND UNDMHKYvsWMU0284.jpg
NCHC
Western Michigan shuts out UND in series opener
Goaltender Cameron Rowe stopped 25 shots to give the Broncos a 4-0 victory over the Fighting Hawks.
January 14, 2023 12:44 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
Minnesota Duluth sophomore wing Ben Steeves keeps an eye on the puck while skating in front of the Omaha crease on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Baxter Arena in Omaha.
NCHC
Bulldogs' third-period rally at Omaha spoiled by late turnover
Both teams picked up shorthanded goals, but a late UMD turnover in its own zone gave Omaha the 3-2 win.
January 13, 2023 11:13 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
Perron(1).JPG
NCHC
UND recruits, Warroad players land on NHL Central Scouting's 2023 NHL Draft rankings
Fighting Hawks commit Jayden Perron is the No. 28 North American skater in the midterm rankings.
January 13, 2023 02:48 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
IMG-1489-Original.jpg
NCHC
Louis Jamernik V honors ancestors with roman numeral in name
The UND center is the fifth Louis Jamernik, a name that has been passed down since the 1800s in Austria.
January 12, 2023 02:45 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman