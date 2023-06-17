Matt Cullen among the 2023 SCSU Hall of Fame class

Matt Cullen, who played 21 seasons in the NHL, is among the St. Cloud State's 2023 Hall of Fame class.

Cullen was born in Virginia, Minn., played high school hockey at Moorhead and played for the Huskies from 1995-97. He was named to the WCHA Rookie Team in 1995-96 and then was named to the All-WCHA Second Team in 1996-97. He led the team in assists and points in both his seasons at SCSU. He had 29 assists and 41 points as a freshman and 30 assists and 45 points as a sophomore.

Cullen went on to play for Team USA in the 2006 Winter Olympics, played on the national team six times, is one of 21 players to play in more than 1,500 NHL games and was on three teams that won the Stanley Cup. He played in the NHL for Anaheim, Florida, the New York Rangers, Ottawa, Carolina, Pittsburgh, Minnesota and Nashville. He had his No. 9 retired by the university in January.

The other inductees include the 1986-87 men's basketball team, Kim Corbin Matanich (women's soccer), Kathy Davis Ghengdahl (volleyball), Nate Jimerson (men's swimming and diving), Jason Kron (men's basketball), Randy Martin (football), Shamus O'Grady (wrestling), Erika Quigley (women's basketball) and Jordan Smith (baseball).

The Hall of Fame class will be inducted during homecoming weekend in the fall with ceremony details to be announced later.

The 1986-87 team went 24-7 won the North Central Conference title and won the program's first NCAA Division II North Central Region title, advancing to the Elite Eight. The team was ranked No. 1 in the nation for six straight weeks, Reggie Perkins was named NCC MVP, Barry Wohler was on the All-NCC team, the team set the program record for assists in a season (681), the second-most steals in a season (293) and led the nation in attendance (47,543).

Corbin Matanich was a two-time All-NCC pick in 1999 and 2000. She set the program record for assists in a season (20) and assists in a game (four) and career assists (23). She is also ninth on the school's career points list with 41. She was named to the All-NCC First Team and the National Soccer Coaches Association of America Second Team All-Region team as a senior. She has established the Kim Corbin Matanich Family Soccer Scholarship, which goes annually to an SCSU upperclassman who demonstrates exemplary work ethic and team-first leadership.

Davis Ghengdahl played volleyball for SCSU from 1985-88 and holds the career points (1,860) record, played in a program record 176 matches and was a three-time All-NCC pick. As a freshman, she helped the Huskies reach the NCAA tournament. As a senior, he led the Huskies to the NCAA tournament and had a career-best .376 kill percentage. She helped the Huskies go 114-64 during her career.

Jimerson won three national championships, was an eight-time All-American and was named the NCC Diver of the Year three times during his career from 2005-09. Jimerson finished in the top four in both the 1-meter and 3-meter diving events at the NCAA Division II meet in each of his four seasons. In 2008 and 2009, he was named the NCAA Division II Diver of the Year and he was the three-time NCC Diver of the Year (2006-08).

Kron was a three-time All-NCC pick and helped the Huskies win two conference playoff titles in his career from 1999-2003. Kron was the NCC Freshman of the Year in 2000 and NCC Defensive Player of the Year three times (2000, 2002, 2003). He helped SCSU win two conference tournament titles and is seventh on the program's career rebound list (754), is 10th in free throws made (363) and 10th in free throw percentage (.823) and he was a three-time Academic All-NCC honoree.

Martin was a two-time All-American, two-time Harlon Hill Trophy finalist playing football for the Huskies from 1993-96. He was named to the All-NCC First Team three straight years (1994-96) and was the NCC Offensive Back MVP his last two seasons. He holds school records for most rushing touchdowns in a game (six), most touchdowns in a game (seven), points in a game (42) and rushing attempts in a game (39). Martin rushed for 200 or more yards five times in his career and rushed for 318 yards in a game (second all time) against Augustana on Nov. 9, 1996. He also ranks third in career rushing (4,618), eighth in all-purpose yards (5,450) and eighth in scoring (218).

O'Grady is one of 10 four-time NCAA wrestling All-Americans at SCSU, which he accomplished from 2009-13. He won the 184-pound national title in 2013; was sixth in 2010, fourth in 2011 and fourth in 2012 at 174. His senior season, he set the single season dual win record (21-0) and it is one of four undefeated dual records in program history. His 40 wins in in 2013 are also a program record. He was the NSIC Wrestler of the Year in 20133 and won two NCAA Super Region 3 championships (2011 and 2013). He helped the Huskies to four top-10 NCAA finishes and three straight runner-up finishes from 2011-13.

Quigley was a three-time All-American playing basketball for the Huskies from 2003-07. She was the 2007 NCAA Division II Player of the Year. She led the Huskies to back-to-back Central Region titles in 2005 and 2006 and to the national semifinals for the first time in 2006. She was a four-time All-NCCC pick, the 2004 NCC Freshman of the Year, the 2007 NCC MVP and was a two-time North Central Regional Player of the Year (2006, 2007). She is the program's career all-time leader in points (2,570), scoring average (22.2 points-per-game), rebounds (1,341), field goals (1,042) and blocked shots (300). She also is the third in career field goal percentage (.536).

Smith was a two-time All-American for the baseball team in 2010 and 2011. He was the 2011 NSIC Player of the Year, the 2010 NSIC Freshman of the Year and was the 2011 NSIC and Central Region Player of the Year. As a freshman, he hit .457 with a .521 on-base percentage, an .829 slugging percentage with 71 runs, 23 doubles, five triples, 15 homers, 78 RBI and 17 stolen bases. In 112 career games, he hit .420 with a .480 on-base percentage, .722 slugging percentage, 45 doubles, seven triples, 22 home runs and 135 RBI. He was taken by the Cleveland Indians in the ninth round of the Major League Baseball Draft and played 778 minor league games over seven seasons.