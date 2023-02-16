Mason Salquist's perseverance, hard work have paid off in key minutes with SCSU

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — For some hockey players, the road can be rather smooth and in a straight line. There are talented players who garner college recruiting interest early in their high school careers, commit to a team, play junior hockey and have solid college careers.

Mason Salquist is not one of those players. Salquist, a 22-year-old sophomore from Grand Forks, N.D., did not get recruited in high school. He was taken in the United States Hockey League Futures Draft by the Fargo Force and then they dropped him. He tried out for the Force after he graduated from Red River High School and got cut — three times.

He started his junior career playing for the Janesville Jets in the North American Hockey League — playing on the fourth line. He suffered two injuries in his junior career and had one of his best friends commit suicide.

Mason Salquist COURTESY OF HUSKIES ATHLETICS

Salquist, though, has persevered and will be in the lineup at center for the No. 6-ranked St. Cloud State men's hockey team when it plays an NCHC series against North Dakota. The Huskies (10-6-2 NCHC, 18-8-2 overall) play the Fighting Hawks (6-10-2, 12-13-4) at 7:07 p.m. Friday (CBS Sports Network) and 6:07 p.m. Saturday (Midco Sports, NCHC.tv) at the Ralph Engelstad Arena.

"Nothing has been given to him," SCSU head coach Brett Larson said of Salquist. "He's had to earn everything, all the way up. Even here at St. Cloud State, nothing has been given to him. He's had to earn his ice time. Those are the kind of guys that you pull for because they've had to go above and beyond to prove themselves.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Smart and gritty is a good combination and that's how I'd describe Mason Salquist."

State tournament MVP, bad breaks

As a sophomore in high school, Salquist had 23 goals and 46 points in 27 games and was named the state tournament MVP after leading the Roughriders to the state title at Engelstad Arena. His next two seasons, Red River took third place in the state tournament each year and he finished with 59 goals and 150 points in 80 high school games.

"I didn't really talk to anyone in high school," he said of college hockey recruiters. "I just kind of kept my head down and kept working. Finally, my second year of juniors, schools started talking to me."

His first season in juniors was 2018-19 and the Force cut him those three times. He went and played for Tier II Janesville and found himself on the fourth line and killing penalties. In his 23rd NAHL game, he scored his first two goals against the Minnesota Wilderness.

Due to some injuries, Salquist got called up to Tier I Fargo the next week.

"It was definitely a surprise in December to get that phone call that I was getting called up to Fargo," he said.

But more adversity came in the coming weeks. On Dec. 29, 2018, Max Marvin died by suicide. Marvin had played on summer hockey teams with Salquist and the two had also spent a couple of summers together playing youth baseball.

ADVERTISEMENT

St. Cloud State forward Mason Salquist (16) and North Dakota defenseman Cooper Moore (4) battle for the puck behind the goal in the third period Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

"He was one of my best friends growing up and played summer hockey together and his dad (David "Izzy" Marvin) was our coach," Salquist said. "It was a friendship that grew every time we saw each other. He ended up coming down when we were 12 and 13 and lived with our family and he played summer ball with us. We trained together for hockey. It was a relationship that grew each time."

Like everyone, Salquist was shocked to hear the news that Marvin had died.

"It threw me off guard when it happened," he said. "My parents were coming down (to Fargo) and we had a game that day. They got a phone call coming down and I had to pick them up because they had to drop their car off. I picked them up and my mom started bawling and broke the news to me. It definitely hit hard and it took me a while to recover from that."

Less than two weeks after that, Salquist suffered a broken arm and missed nearly two months with the injury. But he stuck with the Force the next season and had 15 goals and 27 points in 46 games in 2019-20. The Division I recruiters began to show interest in the middle of the season and he ended up committing to St. Cloud State.

His last season of juniors, he was an alternate captain for the Force and had seven goals and five assists in his first 14 games. But he broke his tibia at the end of December and missed almost two months.

But he came back and he and current SCSU teammate Jack Peart helped the Force reach the Clark Cup finals.

St. Cloud State forward Zach Okabe (14) scores on Denver goaltender Magnus Chrona (30) with teammate St. Cloud State forward Mason Salquist (16) joining the celebration in the first period Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

'As a coach, you can trust him'

Listed at 5-foot-8 and 165 pounds, Salquist plays bigger than his size. He plays a physical style, will go into the corners and the front of the net and is an agitator on the ice.

ADVERTISEMENT

"He plays the game within the game as we call it," Larson said of Salquist, who has 14 penalty minutes in 61 college games. "He's good at those little games between the whistles and trying to get under the guy's skin and trying to get them off their game a bit."

Salquist kills penalties and sees time on the power play because of his strong faceoff skills. He is winning 54% of his faceoffs, averaging 14 minutes, 33 seconds and has four points and is a plus-3 in 27 games this season.

"He can play in any situation," Larson said of Salquist, whose line is typically listed third for games. "One thing he does really well is take faceoffs, whether it's power play or penalty kill. In addition to that, he's a really smart player. He's in the right spot all the time, makes the right play. As a coach, you can trust him. When you can trust a player, that's how they earn ice time."

David Marvin has seen those qualities since Salquist was a young player. Marvin, a former UND hockey player, is the head coach of the Warroad girls hockey team.

St. Cloud State forward Mason Salquist (16) sends the puck past St. Thomas defenseman Grant Docter (24) in the third period Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at the St. Thomas Ice Arena in Mendota Heights. Jason Wachter/The Rink Live

Despite it being in the middle of the season, Marvin and his wife were able to go to St. Cloud State's last home series against Miami on Feb. 3-4. There's an outside chance that the Marvins will be in the stands this weekend in Grand Forks.

"I'm a diehard Sioux and will be the rest of my life, but family trumps that and Mas is family," Marvin said. "He's very competitive, but he's pretty quiet.

"Mason has been a leader wherever he went, a quiet leader. I've known him as this really competitive kid and he's a hell of an athlete and he's tough. I'm not a bit surprised at his success... He gets a lot of important minutes there and I'm really proud of him."

After Max's death, the Marvins started the Max Foundation. On its website , the foundation says that one of its goals is "to strive for mental wellness among our young people by drawing attention to mental health issues so that other young people can find the help that Max did not."

When the Marvins came down to the Miami series, the Salquist family gave them a surprise.

"His dad (Paul) bought all the (SCSU) guys a Huskies hat with the Max Foundation on it," Marvin said. "Mas got all his teammates out on the ice and we took a picture with them. It was pretty special."

"It's a special place in my heart that that family holds for me," Salquist said. "I just love seeing them every time I do. It's awesome that they got a chance to come down and see me play."

Larson said that Salquist's personality is an important one for the Huskies.

"He helps define our culture because he doesn't care who gets the credit," Larson said. "He comes to work every day and he's willing to do whatever it takes to help the team win. Without that type of culture, we're not going to win games. I think he exemplifies that."