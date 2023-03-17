Sponsored By
Men's College NCHC

Live blog: NCHC semifinals -- Denver vs. Colorado College

Pioneers and Broncos play at 4 p.m. Friday

A view of the Xcel Energy Center before the NCHC Frozen Faceoff semifinals game between Colorado College and Denver on March 17, 2023, in St. Paul.
Mick Hatten / The Rink Live
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Today at 3:28 PM

ST. PAUL — Seventh-seeded Colorado College (12-21-3) plays top-seeded Denver (30-8) at 4 p.m. Friday at Xcel Energy Center. The winner plays the winner between St. Cloud State and North Dakota at 7:30 p.m. Saturday for the championship.

Follow the live blog:

Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered St. Cloud State University hockey since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. mhatten@forumcomm.com

For more coverage of St. Cloud and the surrounding communities, check out St. Cloud Live.
