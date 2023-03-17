Live blog: NCHC semifinals -- Denver vs. Colorado College
Pioneers and Broncos play at 4 p.m. Friday
ST. PAUL — Seventh-seeded Colorado College (12-21-3) plays top-seeded Denver (30-8) at 4 p.m. Friday at Xcel Energy Center. The winner plays the winner between St. Cloud State and North Dakota at 7:30 p.m. Saturday for the championship.
Follow the live blog:
Drew DeRidder is enjoying the most success of his collegiate career; Brad Berry isn't buying that anybody is an underdog in the NCHC.
Jason Polin took home tnree big awards, Pioneers take home four honors, SCSU takes home two awards, North Dakota one and Pat Ferschweiler is voted conference's top coach
Jami Krannila admires the way the fifth-year forward plays for the Huskies, who play North Dakota in the NCHC Frozen Faceoff semifinals on Friday
NCHC Frozen Faceoff preview: Semifinals feature matchups between teams that have played one another 4 times
Top-seeded Denver will play Colorado College and St. Cloud State will play North Dakota on Friday
Will the Fighting Hawks wear their black jerseys as they did for their Game 2 and 3 wins over Omaha last weekend? Or will they wear green for the holiday?
Bulldogs junior defenseman Wyatt Kaiser has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Chicago Blackhawks that begins this season. He'll joins the NHL team right away on Wednesday.
SCSU will play UND at 7:30 p.m., Denver will play Colorado College at 4 p.m. Friday in NCHC semifinals
The Fighting Hawks scored three times in the span of 1:42 late in the third period to beat the Mavericks in a decisive Game 3 of their NCHC quarterfinal series.
Fighting Hawks score trio of third-period goals and leave Mavericks searching for elusive first trip to St. Paul
UMD will miss the NCHC semifinals for the first time since 2014-15 and the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2013-14 following a loss to the Huskies in Game 3 of an NCHC quarterfinal series.
Body blows: Goals by two freshmen 14 seconds apart help SCSU eliminate UMD, advance to NCHC Frozen Faceoff
Defenseman Cooper Wylie and wing Adam Ingram scored goals to turn a deficit into a lead. Jaxon Castor made 26 saves for SCSU, which plays North Dakota in the NCHC Frozen Faceoff semifinals Friday.
UND used goals from Jackson Blake, Tyler Kleven and Dylan James to beat Omaha 3-1 in Baxter Arena.
Bulldogs beat the Huskies 5-1 to keep Minnesota Duluth's season alive
Dominic Basse had 24 saves to help the Huskies to a 3-1 win over the Bulldogs in Game 1 of their NCHC series.
