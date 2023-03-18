Live blog: NCHC Frozen Faceoff championship -- Colorado College vs. St. Cloud State
Tigers and Huskies play for the conference playoff title and an automatic bid to the NCAA Division I tournament at 7:30 p.m. Saturday
ST. PAUL — St. Cloud State is playing in its sixth NCHC Frozen Faceoff championship game and second in three years. Colorado College is playing in its first NCHC championship game. Follow the live blog for the game here.
NCHC Frozen Faceoff notebook: International Exchange Line re-emerges with 3-goal performance for SCSU
Also, Hunter McCown, Kaidan Mbereko lead Colorado College to first championship game; why Magnus Chrona was lifted in a one-goal game late in the third period for Denver
St. Cloud State's Zach Okabe scored at 5:45 of overtime to lift the Huskies to an NCHC semifinal victory over the Fighting Hawks.
Jami Krannila skipped a pass to Okabe going down the middle and Okabe buried a backhand at 5:45 to end North Dakota's season
Kaidan Mbereko makes 23 saves, Hunter McKown scores on the power play to help the Tigers advance to their first Frozen Faceoff championship game.
Huskies and Fighting Hawks play at 7:30 p.m. Friday
Drew DeRidder is enjoying the most success of his collegiate career; Brad Berry isn't buying that anybody is an underdog in the NCHC.
Jason Polin took home tnree big awards, Pioneers take home four honors, SCSU takes home two awards, North Dakota one and Pat Ferschweiler is voted conference's top coach
Jami Krannila admires the way the fifth-year forward plays for the Huskies, who play North Dakota in the NCHC Frozen Faceoff semifinals on Friday
NCHC Frozen Faceoff preview: Semifinals feature matchups between teams that have played one another 4 times
Top-seeded Denver will play Colorado College and St. Cloud State will play North Dakota on Friday
Will the Fighting Hawks wear their black jerseys as they did for their Game 2 and 3 wins over Omaha last weekend? Or will they wear green for the holiday?
Bulldogs junior defenseman Wyatt Kaiser has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Chicago Blackhawks that begins this season. He'll joins the NHL team right away on Wednesday.
SCSU will play UND at 7:30 p.m., Denver will play Colorado College at 4 p.m. Friday in NCHC semifinals
The Fighting Hawks scored three times in the span of 1:42 late in the third period to beat the Mavericks in a decisive Game 3 of their NCHC quarterfinal series.
Fighting Hawks score trio of third-period goals and leave Mavericks searching for elusive first trip to St. Paul
ADVERTISEMENT