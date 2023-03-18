Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College NCHC

Live blog: NCHC Frozen Faceoff championship -- Colorado College vs. St. Cloud State

Tigers and Huskies play for the conference playoff title and an automatic bid to the NCAA Division I tournament at 7:30 p.m. Saturday

NCHC Frozen Faceoff championship banner.jpg
NCHC Frozen Faceoff banner
Mick Hatten / The Rink Live
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Today at 6:30 PM

ST. PAUL — St. Cloud State is playing in its sixth NCHC Frozen Faceoff championship game and second in three years. Colorado College is playing in its first NCHC championship game. Follow the live blog for the game here.

MORE NCHC COVERAGE ON THE RINK LIVE:
St. Cloud vs. North Dakota
NCHC
NCHC Frozen Faceoff notebook: International Exchange Line re-emerges with 3-goal performance for SCSU
Also, Hunter McCown, Kaidan Mbereko lead Colorado College to first championship game; why Magnus Chrona was lifted in a one-goal game late in the third period for Denver
March 18, 2023 12:30 AM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
NCAA Men's Hockey 2023: North Dakota v St. Cloud State MAR 17
NCHC
UND's season comes to an end in overtime again
St. Cloud State's Zach Okabe scored at 5:45 of overtime to lift the Huskies to an NCHC semifinal victory over the Fighting Hawks.
March 18, 2023 12:22 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
244F3B9C-5B1D-4D07-9DA3-E17E120D94ED.jpeg
NCHC
Zach Okabe scores on a rush in overtime to send SCSU to Frozen Faceoff championship
Jami Krannila skipped a pass to Okabe going down the middle and Okabe buried a backhand at 5:45 to end North Dakota's season
March 17, 2023 10:41 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Denver vs. Colorado College
NCHC
Colorado College knocks off No. 3 Denver in NCHC semifinals
Kaidan Mbereko makes 23 saves, Hunter McKown scores on the power play to help the Tigers advance to their first Frozen Faceoff championship game.
March 17, 2023 06:47 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Frozen Faceoff SCSU UND.jpg
NCHC
Live blog: NCHC semifinals -- SCSU vs. North Dakota
Huskies and Fighting Hawks play at 7:30 p.m. Friday
March 17, 2023 03:28 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
blakeedenprairie.jpg
NCHC
NCHC Frozen Faceoff notebook: Fighting Hawks players have a history at the 'X'
Drew DeRidder is enjoying the most success of his collegiate career; Brad Berry isn't buying that anybody is an underdog in the NCHC.
March 16, 2023 11:06 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
Jason Polin NCHC awards.jpg
NCHC
Western Michigan forward named NCHC Player of the Year, Forward of the Year, Senior Scholar-Athlete
Jason Polin took home tnree big awards, Pioneers take home four honors, SCSU takes home two awards, North Dakota one and Pat Ferschweiler is voted conference's top coach
March 16, 2023 07:17 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
SCSU vs Colorado_1116.jpg
NCHC
SCSU's leading scorer is in awe of the talents of Micah Miller
Jami Krannila admires the way the fifth-year forward plays for the Huskies, who play North Dakota in the NCHC Frozen Faceoff semifinals on Friday
March 16, 2023 05:12 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Western Michigan vs. Minnesota Duluth
NCHC
NCHC Frozen Faceoff preview: Semifinals feature matchups between teams that have played one another 4 times
Top-seeded Denver will play Colorado College and St. Cloud State will play North Dakota on Friday
March 15, 2023 05:17 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
MHockey FinalFive vs. DU 3.17.2012-EC-65.jpg
NCHC
UND set to play on St. Patrick's Day in St. Paul again
Will the Fighting Hawks wear their black jerseys as they did for their Game 2 and 3 wins over Omaha last weekend? Or will they wear green for the holiday?
March 15, 2023 04:55 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman

Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered St. Cloud State University hockey since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. mhatten@forumcomm.com

For more coverage of St. Cloud and the surrounding communities, check out St. Cloud Live.
What to read next
college men play hockey
NCHC
Ups and downs at UMD have prepared Kaiser for jump to NHL, Chicago Blackhawks
Bulldogs junior defenseman Wyatt Kaiser has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Chicago Blackhawks that begins this season. He'll joins the NHL team right away on Wednesday.
March 14, 2023 07:54 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
SCSU vs UND_0168.jpg
NCHC
The NCHC Frozen Faceoff is set, here's when the teams will play
SCSU will play UND at 7:30 p.m., Denver will play Colorado College at 4 p.m. Friday in NCHC semifinals
March 13, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
031222.HKY.8958.jpg
NCHC
UND headed to Frozen Faceoff after furious finish in Omaha
The Fighting Hawks scored three times in the span of 1:42 late in the third period to beat the Mavericks in a decisive Game 3 of their NCHC quarterfinal series.
March 12, 2023 10:54 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
Brock Bremer.jpg
NCHC
Mavericks suffer 'disappointing' season-ending loss to UND
Fighting Hawks score trio of third-period goals and leave Mavericks searching for elusive first trip to St. Paul
March 12, 2023 10:53 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT