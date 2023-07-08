Stay informed. Get local news 24/7.
Men's College NCHC

Jimmy Schuldt discusses a great AHL season, missing some key weddings, old NCHC foes

Former SCSU All-American defenseman Jimmy Schuldt joins the Huskies Hockey Insider podcast discusses making the Calder Cup Finals, playing for Coachella Valley, re-signing with Seattle and more

Jimmy Schuldt is St. Cloud State's career leader in points by a defenseman, a two-time AHCA All-America West First Team selection and played last season for the Coachella Valley Firebirds. He helped the Firebirds reach the Calder Cup Finals and was named an AHL West top defensive defenseman.
Contributed / St. Cloud State
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Today at 1:24 PM

Jimmy Schuldt just got done playing the longest hockey season of his career. The 28-year-old former St. Cloud State defenseman from Minnetonka played his last game on June 21. Game 7 of the Calder Cup Finals was the 97th game of the season for Schuldt, who played for the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

It was quite a season for the Firebirds, the AHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken. The Firebirds are located in Thousand Palms, Calif., which is about a 25-minute drive from Palm Springs. It was the first season for the Firebirds, who began the season playing home games in Seattle.

Schuldt ended up having the best season of his pro career with 32 points and finishing tied for 13th in the AHL in plus/minus (plus-22) in 71 regular season games. He was recently named one of the AHL West's top defensive defensemen and s igned a two-way contract with Seattle on Saturday.

But with that long season, Schuldt had to miss some big events for friends and family. His older brother, Joe, got married on the same day as Game 5 of the Calder Cup Finals. Former SCSU teammate Kevin Fitzgerald and former SCSU equipment manager Jeremiah Minkel both also had weddings that Schuldt had to miss due to hockey.

Schuldt discusses the ups and downs of the long season on this episode of the Huskies Hockey Insider podcast with The Rink Live's Mick Hatten.

TIME STAMPS

2:00 Getting through the longest hockey season of his life, playing the first season for the first pro hockey team in the Palm Springs area

4:10 What the reception was like for the new team, attendance

6:15 How he got nervous before Game 7 of the Calder Cup Finals, what it was like playing in the series

8:15 Losing in overtime to Hunter Shepard ... agai n, being a touchy subject

9:30 How he got through healthy playing 26 playoff games and kept his teeth intact for his coming wedding

12:10 Missing his brother, Joe's wedding, because he played in Game 5 of Calder Cup Finals, how he did the toast for it anyway, missing the weddings of Kevin Fitzgerald and Jeremiah Minkel

14:50 Getting more visitors in the Palm Springs area vs. playing the previous season in Rochester, N.Y.

16:30 Signing a two-way, one-year contract with the Seattle Kraken on Saturday

18:25 When he started having conversations about returning to the organization, what it's like being a free agent

20:30 What it was like watching Seattle make an NHL playoff run, watching teammate Tye Kartye

NHL: Dallas Stars at Seattle Kraken
NCHC
Will Borgen on seeing his mom a lot this season, playoffs in Seattle, staying in contact with former Huskies
🔊 Former Moorhead Spud Will Borgen is back in his hometown after helping the Kraken win the franchise's first playoff series. He also shares his SCSU memories.
Dec 31, 1969
 · 
By  Mick Hatten

22:20 Former SCSU teammate Will Borgen playing with an edge, his underrated skating ability

25:00 What makes an NHL player

26:00 What helped him to his best pro season in 2022-23, getting to play more minutes

28:45 How closely he follows SCSU hockey

30:00 A wager with former UND F Austin Poganski when the Huskies played North Dakota in the NCHC semifinals

31:00 Getting to know Poganski through former SCSU forward Will Hammer and becoming friends at Coachella Valley

32:50 Firebirds starting the season in hotels because the arena wasn't finished and how that helped with bonding

34:20 The Firebirds played AHL games in Seattle at its practice rink

35:25 What he's doing to stay in shape, when he will get back on the ice

For more coverage of St. Cloud and the surrounding communities, check out St. Cloud Live.
