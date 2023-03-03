Sponsored By
Men's College NCHC

Jim Erickson discusses this season's SCSU men's hockey team, his 'mega prep' for state boys hockey broadcasts

Huskies radio play-by-play voice joins the Huskies Hockey Insider podcast to talk about the season, what's at stake in the final weekend of the regular season and how he prepares for 14 games at once

Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
March 03, 2023 02:39 PM

Jim Erickson has been the play-by-play voice of St. Cloud State men's hockey radio broadcasts since 2016 and he has done play-by-play for the state boys hockey tournament since 2012.

Erickson and The Rink Live's Mick Hatten discuss the surprises and the ups and downs of this season for the Huskies, who wrap up the regular season this weekend at home against Minnesota Duluth.

Watch or listen:

Erickson also talks about all the preparation that goes into his work at the state hockey tournament. He will be the play-by-play announcer for 14 Class A and AA games next week at Xcel Energy Center.

A fun discussion — as always — with Erickson, whose SCSU game broadcasts and the Brett Larson Show can be found on KNSI (1450 AM, 99.3 FM). His work during the state tournament can be found on KSTC-TV Channel 45.

TIME STAMPS

1:35 How SCSU will handle senior night with fifth-year seniors. The fifth-year players have won 100 games at SCSU

4:20 The surprise of seeing SCSU fifth in the PairWise, have 19 wins and a chance to take second in the NCHC going into the last regular season weekend despite all the questions going in

7:20 How to season-ending injury to Dylan Anhorn has slowed the Huskies

9:40 D Ondrej Trejbal and Jack Peart got hurt in Saturday's game, how the team has had to adjust to injuries

11:25 The question of how the team will handle the goalie platoon of Jaxon Castor and Dominic Basse in the playoffs

14:00 What happened when SCSU got swept at UMD earlier this season

16:00 What is on the line this weekend for SCSU

18:30 The season for Grant Cruikshank , his work with linemate Micah Miller on the penalty kill

21:10 The season for Jami Krannila , his style of play, personality

23:00 The development of freshman Adam Ingram, who had a big game against UNO on Friday

25:50 How Jim prepares to broadcast for the state boys hockey tournaments and will do all 14 games for KSTC-TV Channel 45

29:15 The color commentators who will work with him, Ben Clymer , Mark Parrish and Lou Nanne

31:30 The special work of Lou Nanne

