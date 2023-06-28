Jaxon Castor's wild year, from battling for playing time to playoff title

Jaxon Castor truly has a unique story. His hockey career has taken him through some tremendous ups and downs and to several parts of the country.

Castor grew up in Phoenix, played about 1 1/2 seasons in the USHL for the Dubuque Fighting Saints, got traded to the Shreveport Mudbugs in the NAHL, committed to Arizona State but could not get in academically, played a season for the St. Cloud State club team and the last three seasons for the Huskies NCAA Division I team.

As a junior, he had a tough run through the postseason, filling in for David Hrenak, who missed the playoffs with pneumonia. Last season, he mostly shared the net with Dominic Basse before playing five excellent games in the postseason, helping the Huskies win the NCHC Frozen Faceoff and reach a regional championship game.

Then he made his pro debut with the Florida Everblades in the ECHL, got called up to help the Charlotte Checkers in the AHL and then returned to be on the roster for the Everblades, who won the Kelly Cup title as ECHL playoff champions.

We hear about the journey in this episode of the Huskies Hockey Insider podcast with Mick Hatten.

TIME STAMPS

1:10 What happened after SCSU's season ended, signing with the Florida Everblades, getting called up to the Charlotte Checkers and seeing Jami Krannila , getting back to Everblades for playoffs

3:10 Making his pro debut against South Carolina, what was the atmosphere in the ECHL like

4:30 Similarities and differences between the ECHL and AHL

5:35 What it was like being a part of the Everblades repeating as Kelly Cup champions, similarities to SCSU

6:36 Getting to know Florida forward Blake Winiecki, a former SCSU player

7:35 Going into the summer as a free agent

8:25 One year ago, going through double hernia surgery and getting ready for his senior season at SCSU

10:25 Going from battling David Hrenak to battling Dominic Basse for time in the SCSU net

11:45 The intensity of practices with playing time on the line last season

12:35 Coming in for Game 3 of the NCHC playoff series against UMD , helping the Huskies win the Frozen Faceoff, the difference after losing to UMD in the same series a year ago

14:40 Winning his last game at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center, getting to play at the Xcel Energy Center for the first time, beating UND in OT , shutting out Colorado College for Frozen Faceoff title

18:45 S hutting out MSU-Mankato in the NCAA tournament , hearing SCSU fans chanting his name in reverence

22:00 The closeness of the seniors and fifth-year players last season

22:35 Getting his degree, what it means to him after battling through academic issues

23:35 What is his relationship like with SCSU coach Brett Larson

25:10 The crazy journey of his career from the USHL to the NAHL to club hockey to winning an NCAA tournament game with a shutout