Jami Krannila's shot development has him on the brink of joining some elite SCSU goal-scoring company

ST. CLOUD — Jami Krannila admits that when he was younger, shooting the puck was not his strongest asset.

"I didn't really rely on that, so I tried to set up other guys," said Krannila, a 22-year-old center from Nokia, Finland. "In college, I've been working on my shot after every practice. Goal totals have increased every year. A lot of it is confidence to shoot the puck. Getting better at it, shooting harder and picking the corners better. That helps."

The extra work has paid off to the point where Krannila is about to join some elite company among St. Cloud State men's hockey players at the NCAA Division I level. Krannila's next goal will be his 20th of the season and he will become the 21st SCSU player to score 20 or more goals in a season.

He will get a shot at joining that club this weekend. Sixth-ranked SCSU (10-7-3 NCHC, 18-9-3 overall) plays Nebraska Omaha (12-6-2, 17-10-3) at 7:07 p.m. Friday and Saturday (both on NCHC.tv) at Baxter Arena in Omaha. The Huskies can clinch home ice for the first round of the NCHC playoffs with three points in the series.

Krannila is a big reason why the Huskies are in that position. He leads the team in goals, points (36), power-play goals (7) and plus/minus (plus-20). All of those are the best season totals in his career and he has gotten better as the season has gone on.

Hottest Husky

Krannila has six goals in his last five games and nine goals and 13 points in his last nine games. One of the ways he scores goals is with a one-timer on the power play. That's a shot that has really developed during his time at SCSU and was not a strength growing up.

"A lot of it is being a smaller guy," said Krannila, who is listed at 5-foot-10 and 175 pounds. "When you weigh 50 pounds, it's hard to shoot the puck because you can't even flex your stick. So you try to give other guys the puck. With getting more strength and more weight on your body, it's easier to get shots off and they come off quicker. Overall, it's just a harder shot."

Jami Krannila CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Krannila said that after the team's practice is finished, he will stay on the ice and shoot 10-15 one-timers and then work on his wrist shot. He had five goals as a freshman, 11 as a sophomore and 15 as a junior on his way to becoming the 23rd SCSU player to reach 50 career goals.

Krannila said he added about 10 pounds during the offseason to get ready for this season. The added size and strength has helped him in another important area: faceoffs. He has won career-best 49.2% of his faceoffs this season after winning 43.5% last season and less then 39% in each of his first two seasons. Playing junior hockey for Sioux Falls in 2018-19, his faceoffs skills were lacking.

"They had me play some wing and a lot it is (because of) faceoffs — I was just awful," he said. "I wasn't very good until this season and I'm still not where I want it to be. But at least I'm around 50%. I'd like to get it to around the 55% range. It gets you on the ice more when coach trusts that you can win those faceoffs.

"That's something I worked on in the summer. We work on it (at SCSU) every single day."

St. Cloud State head coach Brett Larson said that he never has to worry about Krannila, a preseason All-NCHC pick, working hard at practice. And his teammates noted his leadership skills by voting him an alternate captain this season.

"The nice thing is I can trust Jami in any situation," Larson said. "I can put him on a defensive draw, an 'O' zone draw, a penalty kill draw or a power-play draw. His ability to improve in that area has helped a lot."

NCHC leader

And, of course, his ability to produce has also been big. In NCHC games, Krannila leads the conference in goals (17), points (28), plus/minus (plus-17), is tied for third in power-play goals (6) and is winning 50.2% of his faceoffs in 20 games.

"This is the best hockey he's played since he's been here," Larson said. "I know he wants to finish his career here off the right way. He's a kid that wants to make sure that this team goes out on top. He'll do anything to get that done. The best word for me with him is he's a driver. He drives our team, pushes himself, pushes the guys around him to be better. When his teammates see him playing at that level, I think it drives this team."

One last area where Krannila has shown improvement is with his on-ice discipline. He had 19 of his 29 penalty minutes in one game: Nov. 5 at Denver. He took a major penalty for checking from behind and a game misconduct.

"His ability to fight through tough parts of games — in the past, he would get really frustrated and sometimes, that could get the best of him," Larson said. "I think his ability to fight through the tough parts of games, fight through playing against other team's top lines and a top 'D' pair — even when shifts don't go his way, he's able to get back to his game quicker. He's had a lot of mental growth in that area.

"He's a guy who plays bigger than his physical size and leaves it all on the ice every game."

St. Cloud State forward Chase Brand (27) is checked into the boards by Colorado College defenseman Nicklas Andrews (37) in the first period Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Brand returns to the lineup

The Huskies will get a veteran forward back into the lineup this weekend when Chase Brand returns. Brand, a senior from Nevis, Minn., has been out since suffering a lower body injury in a game against Colorado College on Jan. 13.

"We get some leadership back because he's played in a lot of big games for us and it definitely helps to get him back in," Larson said of Brand, who has played 110 career games, mostly at wing.

Another snowy Omaha trip

The Huskies left a bit earlier than they normally do on Tuesday to try to get ahead of the blizzard. St. Cloud State drove to Des Moines, Iowa, and stayed the night before traveling to Omaha on Wednesday morning.

This is not the first time that there has been a lot of snow for the Huskies for a trip to Omaha. On Feb. 22-23, 2019, SCSU had a series at Baxter Arena and clinched the Penrose Cup as NCHC regular season champions. During the drive home, the roads were so bad that the team ended up spending the night in St. James, Minn., about 40 miles west of Mankato and about 125 miles south of St. Cloud.