ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College | NCHC
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Jami Krannila picks up 100th career point, SCSU wins shootout for second straight game

Krannila and Micah Miller score in the shootout to help the Huskies pick up the extra point. SCSU picks up four points in series with Miami

SCSU vs Miami_0723.jpg
St. Cloud State forward Jami Krannila (13) is chased by Miami forward Joe Cassetti (22) in the first period Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
February 04, 2023 10:26 PM
Share

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Jami Krannila entered a pretty special club for St. Cloud State men's hockey players and the fifth-ranked Huskies picked up another win in a shootout.

Krannila, a senior center from Nokia, Finland, scored his 16th goal of the season at 9:27 of the first period on the power play for his 100th career point on Saturday at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. Krannila became the 37th player in the NCAA Division I era at SCSU to have 100 career points or more.

"There was a scrum in front of the net and I tried to stay out of it," Krannila said of the power-play goal. "I ended up getting the puck. I tried to look for open passing lanes, but I decided to try to surprise the goalie. So surprise, surprise.

"It felt pretty sweet."

Krannila also ended up with the extra-point clincher. He scored in the second round of the shootout for the Huskies in an NCHC game that finished in a 1-1 tie after overtime. It was the second straight shootout win for the Huskies (over Miami (2-13-3, 7-17-4) in the series.

ADVERTISEMENT

So the Huskies picked up four out of a possible six points in the series. NCHC-leading Denver (12-4, 21-7) beat Colorado College 4-1 on Saturday and has a two-point lead over SCSU (10-6-2, 18-8-2) and Western Michigan (11-6-1, 19-10-1) in the conference race. Western Michigan beat Minnesota Duluth 4-1 on Saturday.

"Sometimes, the outcome is what it is, but I feel totally different about our team tonight than I did last night," said Huskies coach Brett Larson, who was not happy with his team's performance Friday. "I think the biggest difference in the game was we had multiple Grade 'A' chances to extend that lead and (goalie Ludvig) Persson came up really big.

"The disappointing part was we just couldn't extend that lead."

Krannila gave the Huskies a 1-0 lead with his 47th career goal. He also has 53 assists in 130 career college games.

That lead would hold up for most of the game. But Miami tied the game with an extra attacker on a scrum in front of the SCSU net when freshman forward John Waldron scored with 35 seconds left in regulation. Five of Waldron's nine goals this season have been scored against SCSU.

SCSU vs Miami_0590.jpg
Miami goaltender Ludvig Persson (32) blocks shot by St. Cloud State forward Adam Ingram (34) in the first period Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

In overtime, the RedHawks got a power play and out-shot the Huskies 7-2, but junior goalie Dominic Basse made all seven saves to send the game to a shootout. Basse, starting for the second straight game, stopped both shots he faced in the shootout and had 28 saves in the game.

"Dom Basse made some huge saves tonight when he had to," Larson said. "Dom had a really good week of practice."

In the shootout, fifth-year senior Micah Miller, who ended a 10-round shootout on Friday with a goal, shot first for the Huskies and scored. Then Krannila scored in the second round to ensure the extra point for St. Cloud State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Persson, a junior from Hindas, Sweden, made 30 saves for Miami.

SCSU was 1-for-5 on the power play Saturday and was 1-for-13 on the power play in the series. The Huskies were 4-for-4 on the penalty kill and was 8-for-9 on the penalty kill in the series.

The Huskies have a bye week coming up. SCSU returns to action when they play North Dakota (6-8-2, 12-11-4) at 7:07 p.m. Feb. 17 (CBS Sports Network) and 6:07 p.m. Feb. 18 at Ralph Engelstad Arena.

READ MORE ST. CLOUD STATE HUSKIES COVERAGE:
2023010817-37-351661.jpg
BIG 10
That perch atop the national college hockey polls is a lonely, fleeting place this season
Last weekend, St. Cloud State became the latest top-ranked college hockey team to learn its lofty perch was temporary at best. But many coaches say the polls are the least of their concern.
February 04, 2023 01:11 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
SCSU vs Miami_2097.jpg
NCHC
SCSU finally breaks through after 10-round shootout with Miami
Senior forward Micah Miller scores the lone goal in the shootout for the Huskies in victory over last-place RedHawks
February 04, 2023 12:16 AM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Minnesota Duluth Women’s Hockey delivers a shutout to St. Cloud State at Amsoil Arena
WCHA
Addi Scribner discusses her move to wing, transferring from Ohio State to SCSU, this season's success
Senior forward Addi Scribner discusses her career, which includes playing in Kansas, and helping East Ridge High School make its first state tournament on this Huskies Hockey Insider podcast episode.
February 02, 2023 07:02 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
AlbertaAhcan2
NCHC
Former SCSU captain Jack Ahcan will play in AHL All-Star Classic
Ahcan is in his third pro season playing in the Boston Bruins organization after playing for the Huskies from 2016-20
February 02, 2023 03:11 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
SCSU vs Colorado_690.jpg
NCHC
SCSU's Jami Krannila named NCHC Player of the Month
Senior from Finland is up for National Player of the Month
February 02, 2023 01:23 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
SCSU vs Western Michigan_0131.jpg
NCHC
Ethan AuCoin's adjusting to college hockey with SCSU after successful season with Lloydminster in the AJHL
Freshman forward from Calgary picked up his first college goal last weekend against Minnesota Duluth.
February 01, 2023 06:21 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
college men play ice hockey
NCHC
SCSU notebook: Huskies have first 'sour taste' Monday of the season
Huskies will be looking to rebound this weekend with a home NCHC series against Miami
January 31, 2023 04:33 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten

No. 5 SCSU 1, Miami 1

Miami 0-0-0-1—1
SCSU 1-0-0-0—1

SCSU wins shootout, 2-0. Micah Miller and Jami Krannila score for Huskies.

First period scoring — 1. SCSU, Jami Krannila 16 (Spencer Meier 5, Mason Salquist 2) 9:27 (pp). Penalties — SCSU, Cooper Wylie (interference) :39; M, Zane Demsey (interference) 6:38; M, Robby Drazner (tripping) 9:15; SCSU, Aidan Spellacy (holding) 9:41.

Second period scoring — None. Penalties — M, Dylan Moulton (tripping) 2:21; M, Artur Turansky (hooking) 17:05.

ADVERTISEMENT

Third period scoring — 2. M, John Waldron 9 (Matthew Barbolini 12, Max Dukovac 11) 19:25 (ea). Penalties — SCSU, Jack Rogers (hooking) 3:59; M, Waldron (tripping) 4:15.

Overtime scoring — None. Penalties: SCSU, Jack Peart (holding) 2:10.

Goalie saves — M, Ludvig Persson 7-12-9-2—30 (1 GA). SCSU, Dominic Basse 3-10-8-7—28 (1 GA).

Penalties-minutes — M 5-10; SCSU 4-8.

Power-play goals-opportunities — M 0-4; SCSU 1-5.

Faceoffs — SCSU 33-25.

Referees — Daniel Dreger, Nathan Wieler.

Linesemen — Elliott Bucholz, Justin Hills.

Attendance — 4,189.

Related Topics: ST. CLOUD STATE HUSKIESTHE RINK LIVETRL NEWSLETTERMIAMI REDHAWKS
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered St. Cloud State University hockey since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. mhatten@forumcomm.com
What to read next
college men play ice hockey
NCHC
'Lifeless' start, initial lack of desperation leads to 4-1 loss for UMD against Western Michigan
The Bulldogs surrendered a shorthanded goal to the Broncos for the second game in a row, and had a third period comeback attempt spoiled nine seconds after it began.
February 04, 2023 10:12 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
college men play ice hockey
NCHC
Despite late goal by Olson, Bulldogs lose ground to Broncos in NCHC
Fifth-place Minnesota Duluth entered the weekend hoping to catch fourth-place Western Michigan in the NCHC standings. That won't happen now following a 3-2 OT loss Friday.
February 03, 2023 11:33 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
011523 S GFH UNDMHKY0068.jpg
NCHC
Jackson Blake named NCHC rookie of the month
The UND forward tied teammate Riese Gaber as the league's scoring leader for January.
February 02, 2023 01:14 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
030120 S GFH UNDHOCKEY TravisDunn MikeNeitzke01.jpg
NCHC
Travis Dunn, UND national champion and broadcaster, dies at age 65
Dunn played on the 1980 NCAA national championship team and currently served as the analyst for home radio broadcasts.
February 01, 2023 11:10 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman