Stay informed. Get local news 24/7.
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College NCHC

Jacob Bernard-Docker signs two-year contract with Ottawa Senators

The former UND defenseman was set to become a restricted free agent Saturday.

101319 S GFH UNDHOCKEY JacobBernardDocker02.jpg
UND defenseman Jacob Bernard-Docker carries the puck deep into the Golden Griffins' zone on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Ralph Engelstad Arena.
Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald
Brad Elliott Schlossman
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
Today at 10:23 AM

GRAND FORKS — The contingent of former UND players in Ottawa is still going strong.

Jacob Bernard-Docker signed a two-year, $1.61 million contract with Ottawa hours before he was set to become a restricted free agent.

The contract is worth $785,000 in 2023-24 and $825,000 in 2024-25. It is a one-way deal, meaning Bernard-Docker will receive the same salary whether he's in the NHL with Ottawa or the American Hockey League with Belleville.

"Jacob plays a simple and responsible puck-moving game," Senators general manager Pierre Dorion said. "He's readily proved himself to be a reliable defender by playing on the penalty kill and in key matchup roles. We've been pleased to see him gradually improve throughout his time with the organization."

Bernard-Docker has split time between the NHL and AHL since signing his first pro contract at the end of the 2020-21 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

After playing three seasons with UND, he signed with Ottawa in the spring of 2021 and immediately jumped into the NHL for the final five games of the season.

In 2021-22, the 6-foot-1, 180-pound right-handed shooting defenseman played eight games with Ottawa and 58 with Belleville. Last season, Bernard-Docker played 19 with Ottawa and 41 with Belleville.

During his first three seasons as a pro, Bernard-Docker has played 32 NHL games, tallying two assists.

The 2018 first-round draft pick is one of four former Fighting Hawks who ended last season with Ottawa.

The others are forward Shane Pinto and defensemen Jake Sanderson and Tyler Kleven.

NoDakSens.jpg
Former UND hockey teammates (from left) Tyler Kleven, Jake Sanderson, Jacob Bernard-Docker and Shane Pinto pose for a photo before playing a game together for the Ottawa Senators against the Toronto Maple Leafs on April 1, 2023.
Daniel Chisholm / Ottawa Senators

Pinto is a restricted free agent. The Senators sent the centerman a qualifying offer.

Bernard-Docker is the 15th former UND player to be signed to an NHL contract for the 2023-24 season.

The others are Brock Boeser (Vancouver), Judd Caulfield (Anaheim), Derek Forbort (Boston), Matt Kiersted (Florida), Kleven, Paul LaDue (N.Y. Islanders), Brad Malone (Edmonton), Brock Nelson (Islanders), T.J. Oshie (Washington), Tucker Poolman (Vancouver), Sanderson, Nick Schmaltz (Arizona), Cole Smith (Nashville) and Christian Wolanin (Vancouver).

ADVERTISEMENT

There are 14 former Fighting Hawks who are unrestricted free agents after being on NHL contracts last season: forward Collin Adams, forward Drake Caggiula, goalie Aaron Dell, forward Rhett Gardner, forward Tyson Jost, goalie Zane McIntyre, forward Grant Mismash, forward Zach Parise, forward Austin Poganski, defenseman Colton Poolman, goalie Adam Scheel, defenseman Troy Stecher, forward Jonathan Toews and forward Jasper Weatherby.

Brad Elliott Schlossman
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
Schlossman has covered college hockey for the Grand Forks Herald since 2005. He has been recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors as the top beat writer for the Herald's circulation division four times and the North Dakota sportswriter of the year once. He resides in Grand Forks. Reach him at bschlossman@gfherald.com.
What to read next
030820.S.DNT.state.hockey.Hermantown.Mahtomedi c09.JPG
NCHC
Hermantown's Pionk 'all in' on Wild after being drafted into NHL
June 30, 2023 09:13 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
041319.S.DNT.FROZENFOUR.C18.JPG
NCHC
UMD hockey programs adding third paid assistant coach
June 29, 2023 04:53 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
Warren Clark.jpg
NCHC
Incoming SCSU freshman defenseman Warren Clark drafted by Tampa Bay
June 29, 2023 03:32 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT