Jackson Blake's overtime winner lifts UND past Colorado College

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Chris Jandric knew what to do in overtime.

"Give the puck to 9," he said, referring to Jackson Blake. "He's pretty crafty."

On the first shift of overtime, Jandric left a puck for Blake at the top of the left circle. Then, UND's star freshman did the rest of the work.

Blake skated across the top of the slot and toward the right circle until he gained a step on Colorado College's Noah Laba. Once he had space, he picked the top corner of the net to give UND a 2-1 win in the series opener at Ed Robson Arena.

The goal came 29 seconds into the extra session and extended UND's unbeaten streak to three games.

Blake scored both of UND's goals, his 14th and 15th of the season, and is now one point off the lead in the chase for the National Collegiate Hockey Conference scoring title.

Blake now has 38 points this season. The only UND rookies with more points during Blake's lifetime are Brock Boeser (60), T.J. Oshie (45), Jonathan Toews (39), Travis Zajac (39) and Brady Murray (46).

"Can we get Hobey Blaker going?" UND forward Riese Gaber asked. "He's awesome. I love watching him. It's fun to play alongside of him. He's a special player and obviously you saw that on the last goal there."

A week earlier, Blake fed Gaber for an overtime winner against St. Cloud State.

On Friday, Blake finished it, then threw his stick to UND fans in the stands to celebrate.

"I just saw that their 'D' was flat-footed," Blake said. "I tried to go one way, then the other, and just shot it and fortunately, it went in. Obviously, questionable celey. Getting a little heat from the boys."

Earlier in the season, Minnesota's Rhett Pitlick threw his stick in the stands after scoring against UND, but was given a 10-minute misconduct penalty for it. UND scored four times with Pitlick in the box and won the game.

Because the game was over, Blake wasn't penalized.

"We're trending the right way right now," Jandric said. "I think it's huge for us. Drew (DeRidder) played awesome. The 'D' played awesome and the forwards, so I think we're definitely going in the right direction."

UND improved to 14-13-5 overall as it tries to build momentum for the postseason and maybe, if enough things fall its way, get high enough in the Pairwise Rankings to get an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament.

Home ice for the National Collegiate Hockey Conference quarterfinals is now out of the question, though.

Due to St. Cloud State's win over Omaha on Friday, UND is now officially guaranteed to be on the road for a best-of-three quarterfinal series. It's just the second time since 2002 that UND will play a first-round series on the road.

The other time was 2019, when UND got swept at Denver after an adventurous trip. UND's flight was diverted to Albuquerque, N.M., due to a blizzard in Denver, and the team rode a bus seven hours from there.

This time, UND's opponent will almost certainly be Omaha, St. Cloud State or Western Michigan, because Denver is one win away from clinching the Penrose Cup and hosting last-place Miami in the first round.

Fire alarms start the game

The night got off to a strange start with fire alarms ringing 50 minutes before puck drop.

The early arriving fans were sent out of the building and waited outside until firefighters cleared it.

Then, Colorado College had a strong first period, outshooting UND 8-3.

The Fighting Hawks took over from there, outshooting the Tigers 31-10 the rest of the way.

"In order for us to win, the margin of error is so small sometimes, especially this time of year," UND coach Brad Berry said. "You've got to be on your game. This is the time of year you've got to be on your game. For the most part, we have been. You can't take any shifts off. I thought in the second and third, we didn't take a lot of shifts off."

Tiger goalie Kaidan Mbereko was excellent in stopping 32 shots. He also had some help from his posts. Gaber drew iron four times himself, hitting the crossbar twice and the left post twice.

"We had a bit of a bend-don’t-break, but we relied on our goalie way too much," Colorado College coach Kris Mayotte said. "We felt good about ourselves. We had a good start but we couldn’t keep with it. We couldn’t manage their push, which is disappointing. If we don’t have the goalie that we do, that is a 5-1 game."

Offense still a challenge for Tigers

UND got on the board first early in the second period Friday night.

After sustained possession in the offensive zone, Gaber picked up the puck, wheeled around the left circle protecting the puck on his backhand, then shoveled a pass to the slot, where Blake shot it past Mbereko.

The Tigers answered just 3:39 later, though, making UND pay for an icing.

Fighting Hawks forward Matteo Costantini attempted to chip a puck past a defenseman, but he sent it too hard and it went down the ice for icing. Colorado College won the ensuing faceoff and cycled the puck until defenseman Ethan Straky had room in the right circle. Straky stepped into it and fired a shot through a screen at 5:54.

That's the only puck that got past DeRidder (17 saves) as the Tigers continued to struggle offensively.

Colorado College has scored just 10 goals in its last 10 games.

"Obviously we're not where (we want to be) in the standings," Blake said. "But we're still battling for a higher seed right now. Tonight was huge. Hopefully, we can come up with three (points) tomorrow."