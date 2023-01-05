SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

Jackson Blake to bring home bronze from the World Junior Championship

The Americans beat Sweden 8-7 in overtime in a wild third-place game Thursday in Halifax, N.S.

Brad Elliott Schlossman
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
January 05, 2023 04:52 PM
HALIFAX, N.S. — Jackson Blake will be returning from the World Junior Championship with hardware.

The UND freshman forward tallied two assists as the Americans beat Sweden 8-7 in overtime in a wild third-place game at the under-20 event Thursday afternoon.

Less than 24 hours after the Americans lost to the host Canadians in the semifinals — a game in which Blake had a goal disallowed — the U.S. came back to win their sixth medal in eight years.

Blake finished the tournament with five assists in seven games.

Blake is the 24th UND player to win a medal at the World Juniors and the first since Tyler Kleven and Jake Sanderson won gold in 2021.

The 5-foot-11, 165-pound forward is expected to travel from Nova Scotia to Grand Forks on Friday. He is questionable for UND's regular-season game against Lindenwood at 7:07 p.m.

Blake played the entire tournament as the right wing on Team USA's second line. Chaz Lucius, who had a hat trick against Sweden including the overtime winner, centered his line.

Blake also played on the right flank of the second power-play unit, where he collected his first assist Thursday on a Ryan Ufko point shot. Blake's second assist came when he stole the puck from a Swedish player in the neutral zone, sending Lucius on a breakaway.

UND's World Junior medalists

2023 — Jackson Blake, USA, bronze
2021 — Tyler Kleven, Jake Sanderson, USA, gold
2020 — Jacob Bernard-Docker, CAN, gold
2017 — Tyson Jost, CAN, silver
2016 — Brock Boeser, Nick Schmaltz, USA, bronze
2013 — Rocco Grimaldi, USA, gold
2011 — Derek Forbort, Brock Nelson, USA, bronze
2010 — Danny Kristo, USA, gold
2007 — Jonathan Toews, CAN, gold; Brian Lee, Taylor Chorney, USA, bronze
2006 — Jonathan Toews, CAN, gold
2004 — Drew Stafford, Brian Lee, Zach Parise, USA, gold
1992 — Marty Schriner, USA, bronze
1991 — Greg Johnson, CAN, gold
1990 — Jason Herter, CAN, gold
1985 — Brad Berry, CAN, gold
1983 — James Patrick, Gord Sherven, CAN, bronze
1982 — James Patrick, Troy Murray, CAN, gold

Brad Elliott Schlossman
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
Schlossman has covered college hockey for the Grand Forks Herald since 2005. He has been recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors as the top beat writer for the Herald's circulation division four times and the North Dakota sportswriter of the year once. He resides in Grand Forks. Reach him at bschlossman@gfherald.com.
