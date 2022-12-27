SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

Men's College | NCHC
Jackson Blake nabs assist in USA's World Junior opener

The UND forward tallied an assist and four shots on goal as the U.S. beat Latvia 5-2.

2023wjclogo.jpg
Brad Elliott Schlossman
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
December 26, 2022 08:19 PM
MONCTON, N.B. — Jackson Blake is already on the scoresheet at the World Junior Championship.

The UND freshman forward tallied an assist on the game-winning goal in the third period as the U.S. pulled away to beat Latvia 5-2 on the opening day of the World Junior Championship.

The U.S. and Latvia were tied 2-2 after two periods.

Blake notched his first World Junior point early in the third period, but Manitoba Moose forward Chaz Lucius did the hard work on the goal. Lucius entered the zone up the middle, beat a Latvian defenseman and flipped a backhand past goaltender Patriks Berzins just 1:57 into the final frame.

Miami forward Red Savage and Michigan defenseman Luke Hughes tacked on goals later in the period.

The Americans, who also received goals from Minnesota forward Jimmy Snuggerud and Denver defenseman Sean Behrens, are now 1-0 in pool play. They will play Slovakia at 3 p.m. Wednesday in their next pool-play game.

They conclude pool play with games against Switzerland and Finland on Thursday and Saturday.

As expected, Blake played right wing on USA's second line alongside Lucius and Michigan forward Rutger McGroarty.

Blake finished the game with an assist, four shots on goal and 15 minutes, 17 seconds of ice time.

The Americans outshot Latvia 46-17.

Behrens, Savage and Michigan forward Dylan Duke (two assists) led Team USA on the scoresheet. Michigan State recruit Trey Augustine started in net and stopped 15 of 17 shots.

Not every game went as scheduled Monday.

Czechia stunned defending gold-medalist and host Canada 5-2, while Switzerland upset defending silver-medalist Finland 3-2 in overtime. Defending bronze-medalist Sweden dominated Austria 11-0.

U.S. World Junior schedule

Pool play
Monday — USA 5, Latvia 2
Wednesday — USA vs. Slovakia, 3 p.m.
Thursday — USA vs. Switzerland, 3 p.m.
Saturday — USA vs. Finland, 3 p.m.

Quarterfinals
Monday, Jan. 2 — 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 3 p.m., 5:30 p.m.

Semifinals
Wednesday, Jan. 4 — 1:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m.

Medal games
Thursday, Jan. 5 — 1:30 p.m. (bronze), 5:30 p.m. (gold)

Brad Elliott Schlossman
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
Schlossman has covered college hockey for the Grand Forks Herald since 2005. He has been recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors as the top beat writer for the Herald's circulation division four times and the North Dakota sportswriter of the year once. He resides in Grand Forks. Reach him at bschlossman@gfherald.com.
