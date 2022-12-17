SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

Men's College | NCHC
UND's Jackson Blake makes U.S. World Junior squad

The UND freshman is headed to play in the under-20 event in Halifax, N.S., and Moncton, N.B.

7Q7A4807.jpg
UND forward Jackson Blake looks to get the puck during a Dec. 10, 2022 game against Western Michigan in Lawson Ice Arena.
Ashley Huss / Western Michigan athletics
Brad Elliott Schlossman
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
December 16, 2022 06:17 PM
GRAND FORKS — Jackson Blake didn't wait until USA Hockey's World Junior Championship selection camp to make an impression on the American coaches.

In October, the UND rookie forward played a series against Quinnipiac, whose head coach Rand Pecknold also is Team USA's World Junior coach.

In that series, Blake had four points. He scored each night and set up a goal each night. He's the only player to have a four-point weekend against 14-1-3 Quinnipiac this season.

Last weekend, Blake played against U.S. assistant coach Pat Ferschweiler, the head coach at Western Michigan. In that series, Blake made a pair of setups for backdoor tap-ins.

Considering those auditions, it's probably no surprise that Blake has made the U.S. World Junior team.

According to a report from Chris Peters of Flo Hockey, the UND freshman forward is one of 25 players who will be going to the World Junior Championship in Moncton, N.B., and Halifax, N.S., with USA Hockey.

Only 23 will be registered to play, but Blake is expected to be among them.

Peters said he believes Blake is in contention for a top-six forward slot on the team. The Athletic's Corey Pronman is projecting Blake to play right wing on the second line.

Blake is off to a fast start in his college career. He is UND's leading scorer at Christmas break with 21 points in 19 games. Blake is currently on a 10-game point streak.

The Americans will play two pre-tournament games. They take on Finland at 5 p.m. Monday and they'll play Sweden at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Then, they'll have a five-day break before the tournament officially begins Dec. 26.

The U.S. will play all four pool play games in Moncton, N.B., before heading to Halifax, N.S., for the quarterfinals.

The medal games are scheduled for 1:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5.

Blake will miss UND's exhibition game against the U.S. Under-18 Team on New Year's Eve. It's possible he returns for UND's regular-season series Jan. 6-7 against Lindenwood, but that may depend on USA's finish and flight arrangements.

USA's pool play schedule

Games to be played in Moncton, N.B.
Dec. 26 — vs. Latvia, 3 p.m.
Dec. 28 — vs. Slovakia, 3 p.m.
Dec. 29 — vs. Switzerland, 3 p.m.
Dec. 31 — vs. Finland, 3 p.m.

Brad Elliott Schlossman
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
Schlossman has covered college hockey for the Grand Forks Herald since 2005. He has been recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors as the top beat writer for the Herald's circulation division four times and the North Dakota sportswriter of the year once. He resides in Grand Forks. Reach him at bschlossman@gfherald.com.
