Men's College NCHC

Jack Devine behind Denver Pioneers' win over Miami

The game between the Denver Pioneers and Miami saw Denver's <a href="https://www.eliteprospects.com/player/464780/jack-devine">Jack Devine</a> in deadly form. Jack Devine scored an incredible four goals in Denver's 6-2 home win.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
March 10, 2023 10:51 PM

Connor Caponi and Tristan Lemyre scored the remaining goals for the home side, while Miami's goals came through Joe Cassetti and PJ Fletcher.

The Redhawks opened strong, at the beginning of the game with PJ Fletcher scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Axel Kumlin and Max Dukovac.

The Pioneers' Jack Devine tied the game in the first period, assisted by Casey Dornbach and Aidan Thompson .

The Pioneers took the lead late into the first period when Jack Devine scored again, assisted by Tristan Broz and Carter King .

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Pioneers led 3-2 going in to the third period.

The Pioneers increased the lead to 4-2 early in the third period when Jack Devine netted one yet again, assisted by Mike Benning and Aidan Thompson.

Tristan Lemyre increased the lead to 5-2 seven minutes later, assisted by Tristan Broz.

The Pioneers increased the lead to 6-2 with 01.07 remaining of the third after a goal from Connor Caponi, assisted by Tristan Lemyre.

This makes an impressive five straight victories for the Pioneers.

Coming up:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST, this time in Denver.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
